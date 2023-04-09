Central Street businesses divided over impact of Ryan Field rebuild

iKandi Hair Studio. Owner Kandi Corbbins said she is concerned about how her business will be affected by the increase in traffic from the new Ryan Field.

With plans to rebuild Northwestern’s Ryan Field in the works, owners of businesses near the stadium hold mixed opinions on the effects of the project, with some looking forward to its projected revenue and others concerned about increased traffic from concerts and other events.

Last September, NU announced an $800 million renovation of the nearly 100-year-old football stadium located on Central Street. The University also suggested hosting concerts and allowing alcohol to be sold there. Permits from City Council are required to move forward with the project and these proposals.

Some business owners on Central Street said the venue is due for a renovation. Dave Gaborek, vice president of Let’s Tailgate, the official merchandiser of NU Athletics, said while the construction may affect his business in the short term, the “antiquated” stadium needs a renovation.

“The move will definitely affect us when they have to leave for a couple of years for the renovation, but in the long haul it’s overdue,” Gaborek said.

In terms of how his business will be affected by the absence of game days during Fall Quarter, Gaborek said “that’s just the way it is,” noting the store saw an uptick in business during NU’s basketball season this year.

The University announced a target of 35% of spending on local, minority-owned and women-owned businesses in its September announcement. Businesses can fill out a vendor inquiry form on the “Rebuild Ryan Field” website to offer their services during the project.

Kandi Corbbins, owner of iKandi Hair Studio on Central Street, said she is skeptical of the University’s pledge to promote Black businesses.

“I’m just concerned with how they are portraying what they’re going to do for the Black and brown community with this project,” Corbbins said. “I don’t know how one has to do with the other.”

While vendors that sell food and NU merch may not be as affected in the long run, Corbbins said businesses like hers that provide client services may feel more of an impact.

She pointed to the increased traffic congestion that more events would bring.

“I am one of the few Black businesses on this block, and this is not going to be a help for me at all — it’s going to be a hindrance,” Corbbins said.

Donna Parise Byrne, owner of Pilates Central Wellness, located down the street from the stadium, also said she is concerned about the proposal for more events at the new Ryan Field.

Parise Byrne said she knew when she first opened her business that there would be about seven football game days a year, but increased street traffic during events will present new challenges.

“Pouring 35,000 people into this neighborhood on a regular basis is very concerning to me,” Parise Byrne said. “I won’t be able to see people on stadium event days because people are not going to be able to get here.”

According to the Rebuild Ryan Field website, the University will work with city officials and the community to decide on an appropriate number of concerts to host each year and has “a plan to reduce congestion on game days.” The sale of alcohol at the new stadium has been a topic of frequent debate among Evanston community members.

Some businesses near the stadium, such as Central Street restaurant Mustard’s Last Stand, believe the rebuilding process will provide a boost in sales. Samuel Licea, manager of Mustard’s, previously told The Daily he hopes his business will benefit from construction workers eating at the restaurant.

Brian O’Malley, owner of bottle shop Beer on Central, said while football games do help his business, they aren’t “big linchpins” in revenue.

He also said it would be “cool” for the new stadium to incorporate local vendors once the stadium is built, but that this proposal ultimately won’t impact his store all that much.

“I think that for our particular businesses, (the rebuild) would be good,” O’Malley said “But I also don’t want to make light of how it would affect other businesses.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @katewalter03

Related Stories:

— Rebuild Ryan construction leadership promises to work with local woman- and minority-owned businesses

— City Council candidates say Rebuild Ryan Field project hinges on public opinion as Ryan Family, NU-affiliated campaign contributions roll in

— NU pushes for Ryan Field renovation, 7th Ward neighbors criticize expected repercussions