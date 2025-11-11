Football: Following a momentum-shifting fumble, Najee Story is drowning out the chatter

Najee Story is privy to what you’re saying about him on social media, but he won’t let it consume him.

With the score knotted 14-14 late in the second quarter of Northwestern’s most recent matchup at then-No. 20 USC, the graduate student defensive lineman intercepted a pass at the visitors’ 25-yard line and trotted toward the endzone without much strife.

Taking his final steps to what would have resulted in NU’s first lead of the contest, Story extended his arm, unprotected, as he approached the goal line. Redshirt junior linebacker Braydon Brus threw his hands in the air to celebrate what looked like a done deal.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten), what was poised to be an NU touchdown never appeared on the scoreboard. Seeking immediate respite for his recent pick, Trojans’ quarterback Jayden Maiava hit Story hard, knocking the ball out of his hands.

Brus, graduate student linebacker Mac Uilhein and redshirt junior safety Robert Fitzgerald each tried to jump on the ball, but it was too late. Touchback.

“That was the fastest I’ve gone from happy to disappointment in my life,” Story said, reflecting on the play following a Tuesday practice.

By the time the game ended, and the ’Cats had lost 38-17, there was no shortage of posts and reposts. Footage of the nightmarish moment was shared by NU’s fans and foes alike.

Story said he sees it all, but he’s unbothered. The noise only fuels him.

“The day it happened and the day after, I probably watched that clip at least 20 to 30 times, just seeing what went wrong,” Story said. “But it’s a new week, we got a new opponent, so I just gotta flush it out of my mind.”

Upon reviewing the film, the veteran lineman didn’t beat around the bush when it came to evaluating his own shortcomings.

He didn’t blame other players, coaches or circumstances. Instead, he immediately pointed to what he considered a fatal mistake: reaching toward the goal line at the expense of protecting the football, which he said is only permissible on two-point conversions of fourth-down plays.

Looking back, Story wishes he’d just accepted the tackle, knowing that even if he didn’t score, NU’s offense would take over with prime field position.

Following the Friday loss, coach David Braun had kinder words for Story than either man had for himself.

“Najee Story makes an unbelievable pick and busted his butt to try and go score a touchdown,” Braun said postgame in Los Angeles. “We gotta do a better job on defense of just taking a breath, playing the next play. Their next play is an explosive run that ends up leading to a touchdown, a 14-point swing at that juncture.”

In the days that followed, Story and his head coach have shared a similar sense of heartbreak.

As Braun has lamented over whether USC’s controversial fake punt could’ve been avoidable and Story has looked back on the costly fumble, the pair has reached a similar conclusion: It’s time to focus on the next task at hand in No. 18 Michigan.

For Story, that shift begins with the support of his teammates, who were quick to help him regain confidence after the play.

Immediately after the ball bounced beyond the endzone, Fitzgerald helped Story back to his feet as he crouched, head in hands, in a fit of frustration. Graduate student defensive tackle Migo Jackson, in his first game back from injury, told him, “I know you’re not still thinking about that, move on,” and defensive line coach Christian Smith instructed him to keep his head up.

With sweat dripping off his face as he cooled down from Tuesday’s practice, Story said he’s focusing on what those who know him best have to say rather than external pressures.

“As a (defensive) tackle, you’re in the trenches all the time, and you’re not really noticed until something goes wrong.”

