Rapid Recap: No. 20 USC 38, Northwestern 17

Northwestern came to Los Angeles hoping to rewrite history.

The last time the Wildcats (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) faced USC was during their 1996 loss in the Rose Bowl. In the five game series history between the two teams, NU was winless.

While it looked like coach David Braun’s squad might keep up with the Trojans (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten) in the first half, quarterback Jayden Maiava and his two star receivers proved too much to handle after the intermission, securing a 38-17 victory for the hosts.

USC and Northwestern each marched down the field on their first two possessions.

The Trojans were powered by Maiava and junior wide receiver Makai Lemon, who found the end zone first seven-yard touchdown, foreshadowing a massive 11-catch, 161-yard day.

NU leaned on its two-headed rushing attack of sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe and first-year running back Robby Preckel, setting up two 75-yard drives. Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone and Griffin Wilde connected for a four-yard score on third-and-goal to even the score.

USC started its next possession at its own 42-yard line thanks to a high, shallow kickoff and a 17-yard return. After failing to convert a 3rd-and-6 at its own 46-yard line, the Trojans lined up to punt.

Donning No. 80 instead of his usual No. 7 with some jersey trickery, third-string quarterback Sam Huard completed a ten-yard pass on a fake punt to keep the drive alive. Maiava and the Trojans took advantage of the second life, finishing with a six-yard scramble touchdown to take a 14-7 lead.

NU’s offense responded by marching the ball down the field with ease, culminating in a 37-yard Komolafe run all the way to USC’s two-yard line. He punched the ball in for a touchdown on the very next play to tie the game again, 14-14.

The Trojans marched down the field, but on 3rd-and-12 at NU’s 35-yard line, redshirt senior defensive tackle Najee Story sacked Maiava to push USC out of field goal range. After receiving the punt at USC’s 21-yard line, the ’Cats weren’t able to muster up anything offensively on a three-and-out drive.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Najee Story nearly flipped the game on its head late in the second quarter, intercepting Maiava at the line of scrimmage. With 24 yards separating Story from the goal line, he charged to the one-yard line before Maiava chased him down. As Story dove for the pylon, Maiava knocked the ball free, forcing a fumble out of the end zone and a USC touchback.

The next play, redshirt freshman running back King Miller ran 55 yards to the NU 25.

The ’Cats could not recover, giving up a 13-yard completion to Ja’Kobi Lane and a 12-yard rushing touchdown to King on consecutive plays to give the Trojans a 21-14 lead entering halftime.

After receiving the second half kickoff, NU drove into USC territory thanks to three carries and 21 yards from Komolafe. On 4th-and-3 at the 44-yard line, the ’Cats could not force the Trojans offside. Coach David Braun called his first timeout of the half with 12:16 remaining in the third quarter, ultimately deciding to punt.

Taking over at its own nine-yard line, USC’s passing game turned on the jets. Maiava and Lemon connected on the first two plays of the drive for a combined 66 yards to set up the Trojans. Lane, who finished with seven receptions and 74 yards, landed a contested catch in the end zone to extend the lead to two scores.

NU’s offense showed signs of life late in the third quarter, as Stone found redshirt sophomore wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze 32 yards downfield to convert on third down and enter the red zone. Stone was sacked two plays later on third down, and the ’Cats settled for a 33-yard field goal from graduate student kicker Jack Olsen to cut the deficit to 28-17.

From that point forward, USC held onto control of the game. Lemon rushed in for his second total touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter, and kicker Ryon Sayeri punctuated the game with a 22-yard field goal with 4:40 remaining.

The ’Cats were unable to sustain any drives in the fourth quarter, and USC cruised to a 38-17 victory.

Here are four takeaways from NU’s loss to No. 20 USC:

1. When life gave them Lemon and Lane, NU’s secondary could not squeeze

Entering this game, the ’Cats knew they were facing one of the top wide receiver groups in the country. Lemon, Lane and freshman Tanook Hines wasted no time making plays, combining for 12 catches and 142 yards in the first half alone.

Time after time, USC’s receivers made a big catch when they needed to. From full arm extensions to high-point grabs over defenders in the end zone, Lemon and Lane were unstoppable at the catch point. NU’s secondary also gave up an uncharacteristic amount of separation before the catch, contributing to numerous explosive plays.

For the first eight weeks of the season, the ’Cats did not allow any quarterbacks to reach 200 passing yards. Maiava had 243 after three quarters and finished with 299.

2. Special teams miscues prove haunting

After tying the score at seven, the ’Cats opted for a pop-up kickoff into the middle of USC’s hands team. Redshirt senior Ryan Quintanar was not fooled, fielding the unusual kick at the 25-yard line and returning it for 17 more to give the Trojans possession at their own 42-yard line.

The ’Cats appeared to force a three-and-out a few plays later, but were unprepared for a USC fake punt. Third-string quarterback Sam Huard, sporting a No. 80 jersey, received the snap, completed a ten-yard pass, to push the Trojans into NU territory. Maiava then diced through the defense, finishing the drive with a six-yard rushing touchdown.

On the NU’s second extra-point attempt, special teams coordinator Paul Creighton’s unit lined up in an unconventional formation, triggering a USC player to jump offsides. The ’Cats then declined the penalty. Jack Olsen converted the extra point, but only after NU passed on a two-point conversion opportunity at the one-yard line.

3. Ability to finish drives sputters out in second half

Red zone offense has been a high-floor, low-ceiling area all season for the ’Cats. They have converted 88.89% of their red zone appearances into points, a respectable 39th-best rate in the FBS.

NU’s red zone touchdown conversion rate tells a different story, finding the end zone just 44.44% of the time entering Friday. That is eighth-worst in the FBS.

A point of emphasis in recent weeks, NU’s offense finally broke through with touchdowns on both its red zone attempts. The first score was an especially gritty one, as the ’Cats converted all three third-down attempts on the 13-play, 75-yard drive.

Putting together sustained drives has not been an issue this year for the ’Cats; it has been finishing them with seven points. Finding the end zone early to keep up with USC’s explosive offense is an encouraging sign for Zach Lujan’s unit.

That optimism shifted into the rest of the game, as the ’Cats scored just three points in the second half. They crossed the 50-yard line on all three drives, including reaching the red zone late in the third quarter, but could not replicate their first-half success.

4. The ’Cats need a win down the final three-game stretch

NU has three more opportunities to reach six wins and bowl eligibility. Now in the midst of its first losing skid of the season, the ’Cats cannot afford to extend that streak much further.

Upcoming games at Wrigley Field against No. 21 Michigan (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten) and Minnesota (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) give NU opportunities to clinch a bowl bid in front of its home crowd, sort of. If the ’Cats cannot pick up a win in the next two weeks, a road trip to Champaign against rival Illinois for the Land of Lincoln trophy will take on even greater stakes.

Braun’s team has already bested its 2024 win total, but failing to reach a bowl game after a 5-2 start would prove painful.

