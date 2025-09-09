Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Football: Caleb Komolafe braces for a larger running back role following Cam Porter’s injury

Daily file photo by Alex Boyko
Redshirt sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe carries the ball in a game earlier this season.
Audrey Pachuta, Managing Editor
September 9, 2025

Four days removed from sustaining a season-ending injury, graduate student running back Cam Porter remained an important figure at Tuesday’s practice for redshirt sophomore Caleb Komolafe, who will likely be taking on a larger role at the position in Porter’s absence. 

Komolafe smiled as he called Porter his “big brother” and described how his presence has been imperative to his time at Northwestern, whether it be helping him break down film, supporting him through his own injury or simply showing him where his new classes are. 

“Even right now, while he’s injured, being able to tell me what he sees and tell me where I could better myself in running lanes, passing, pass blocking — all that kind of stuff,” Komolafe said. 

Committed to backing up his teammate, Komolafe said he was in the training room with Porter when he first heard about the long-term consequences of his injury Saturday. From there, he said, he just tried to repeat positive messages and remind Porter he still has “a long career ahead of him.”

When coach David Braun first announced at his Monday press conference that his team would be without Porter for the remainder of the season, he was quick to reference the relationships he’s seen Porter forge with some of the younger players in the running back room, particularly Komolafe. 

Braun has repeatedly emphasized the importance of a solid ground game as NU’s Big Ten slate looms. Now as he looks toward younger players like Komolafe to step up, he said he’ll continue to lean on Porter’s leadership from the sidelines. 

“Caleb (Komolafe) would be the first one to tell you that Cam (Porter)’s influence on him has had a tremendous impact on his ability to be where he’s at right now,” Braun said Monday.

Before he was carted away from the field with a lower body injury in the third quarter of NU’s Friday night contest with Western Illinois, Porter led the team in carries and rushing yards this season, as he did in both 2023 and 2024. 

But behind Porter’s 137 rushing yards in the early season, Komolafe was making a jump of his own, tallying 97 yards — just 42 less than he had across 10 games last season — in only two contests. 

Over the last offseason, he said he’s tried to slow the game down in film review, focusing on correcting the “little mistakes and intricate things” to improve his play. Following a redshirt 2023 season where he received just four carries, Komolafe averaged 2.8 yards per carry last season and has averaged 4.8 so far this season. 

The Katy, Texas native said he had never been to the Midwest before college, but couldn’t turn down the academic opportunity when he received a scholarship offer from NU. 

He described himself as “destined” to play football, having grown up in a “football family” where his dad signed him up for his first snaps on the gridiron at age 3. Though Komolafe knew his place on the field was predetermined, he didn’t feel the same sense of fate when it came to his position. 

Komolafe was recruited out of high school more as a safety than a running back. He said he received just three offers to join a program’s offense, one of which was NU. 

“Playing offense or defense wasn’t a big issue for me,” Komolafe said. “I would say that the big deciding factor was just education, scenery, coaching staff … just where I feel like I could thrive.”

Komolafe initially committed to Memphis as an athlete, rather than limiting himself to either his offensive or defensive position, but ultimately decided that playing in Evanston was a better fit, citing the “Northwestern family” feel as a key factor. 

Now, years later, Komolafe’s people-oriented approach to the recruiting process is still paying dividends. He said Tuesday that he’s “confident” he’s ready to carve out a larger role in Porter’s absence because of the faith his coaches have instilled in him.In offensive coordinator Zach Lujan’s second year, Komolafe said he’s benefited from a “better understanding” of NU’s point-scoring strategy.

Describing conversations with running backs coach Aristotle Thompson, he said that “backing each other up” has always been a key priority. That mindset only intensifies with Porter sidelined from here on out. 

“Nothing’s really gonna change as far as just stepping up in a bigger role,” Komolafe said. “It’s just me being myself.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

 

Related Stories: 

Football: Cam Porter ruled out for the season

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 42, Western Illinois 7

Football: Wildcats run wild in 42-7 home-opening rout of Western Illinois

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Graduate student running back Cam Porter in a game last season.
Football: Cam Porter ruled out for the season
Redshirt sophomore Kaleb Komolafe takes a handoff from graduate student quarterback Preston Stone. Komolafe rushed for 63 yards against Western Illinois.
Football: Wildcats run wild in 42-7 home-opening rout of Western Illinois
Sophomore wide receiver Hayden Eligon II celebrates his first-quarter touchdown during Northwestern's dominant win over Western Illinois Friday night.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 42, Western Illinois 7
Redshirt junior running back Joseph Himon II rushed for 38 yards Saturday.
Football: Turnovers topple Northwestern offense in 23-3 loss to Tulane
Coach David Braun.
Football: Northwestern begins its season in disappointing fashion, falls 23-3 at Tulane
Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone threw four interceptions in his Northwestern debut Saturday.
Rapid Recap: Tulane 23, Northwestern 3
More in Latest Stories
A woman speaks into a microphone at a District 202 meeting Monday night.
D202 board approves balanced $118.4 million budget for FY 2026 amid revenue concerns
Henry S. Bienen will take over as interim University president starting Sept. 16.
Henry S. Bienen announced as interim president of Northwestern following Schill resignation
Senior Daniel Svärd posted Northwestern’s best individual round of the Sahalee Players Championship with a 3-under 69 in the second round.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes 11th at Sahalee Players Championship
An empty counter and kitchen below a sign reading “Forno Pizza Co.”
Forno gets a pizza the action: New restaurant to replace Norris’ MOD Pizza
A girl wearing a purple sweatshirt cries.
Northwestern softball celebrates council victory in final stadium construction approval
Junior forward Ashley Sessa during a game last year. Sessa attempted one shot before being ejected from the game.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern extends winning streak with 2-0 shutout of No. 8 Boston College
More in Sports
Senior outside hitter Rylen Reid starred for NU at the Baylor Classic, notching 12 kills against Baylor and 17 against Saint Mary’s.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls short of Baylor upset, beats Saint Mary’s
Senior forward Alejandro Martinez Santamaria tries to prevent an opponent from clearing the ball in a game earlier this season.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern ends stalemate in 87th minute, beats Xavier 1-0
Junior midfielder Ilse Tromp handles the ball in a game last season.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern yet to concede a goal this season, blanks No. 5 Duke 1-0
Sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch, who scored Northwestern’s lone goal Thursday night, hustles after the ball in a game earlier this season.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern upsets No. 4 TCU 1-0 in hostile territory
Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium will play host to Chicago Stars FC of the NWSL in the 2026 season.
NWSL’s Chicago Stars announce 2026 move to Northwestern Medicine Field
Junior midfielder Peter Riesz heads a ball during Northwestern’s 3-2 loss to UIC Monday night.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern fails to sustain comeback effort, falls 3-2 to UIC