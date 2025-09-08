Football: Cam Porter ruled out for the season

Three-time team captain and sixth-year graduate student running back Cam Porter has been ruled out with a season-ending injury, coach David Braun announced at his weekly press conference Monday afternoon.

After scoring the team’s first touchdown of the season early on in Northwestern’s home-opener against Western Illinois on Friday night, Porter went down midway through the third quarter on a play with limited contact and was ultimately carted off the sideline.

“There’s no one that’s worked harder, there’s no one that’s invested more into this program than Cam Porter,” Braun said of his veteran player.

Before his early exit, Porter had already racked up 137 rushing yards this season, 91 of which came in less than 36 minutes of play against NU’s Friday night FCS opponent. He also had three receptions before exiting that game.

Porter led NU in rushing yards in each of the last two seasons, tallying 126 carries for 501 yards in 2024 and 166 carries for 651 yards the previous year.

“He’s a man that walks by faith,” Braun said. “It’s not just some cliché post or tattoo that he wears on his arm. It’s something that he lives.”

The ’Cats’ star running back is no stranger to spending a season sidelined by an injury. Porter missed the entirety of the 2021 season after suffering an ACL tear.

Braun said he was unsure about the possibility of Porter receiving an added year of eligibility to return for a seventh season in Evanston, primarily focusing on what his continued role would be through the team’s upcoming Big Ten slate.

The third-year head coach said when he spoke with Porter after his injury Saturday morning, he was amazed by how upbeat and optimistic Porter was.

“He’s like ‘Coach, I can’t change what happened, but I can control how I approach it today,’” Braun recalled. “…That’s how he’s going to approach things, that’s how we’ll approach things as a program.”

