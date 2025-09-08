Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Football: Cam Porter ruled out for the season

Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Graduate student running back Cam Porter in a game last season.
Audrey Pachuta, Managing Editor
September 8, 2025

Three-time team captain and sixth-year graduate student running back Cam Porter has been ruled out with a season-ending injury, coach David Braun announced at his weekly press conference Monday afternoon. 

After scoring the team’s first touchdown of the season early on in Northwestern’s home-opener against Western Illinois on Friday night, Porter went down midway through the third quarter on a play with limited contact and was ultimately carted off the sideline. 

“There’s no one that’s worked harder, there’s no one that’s invested more into this program than Cam Porter,” Braun said of his veteran player. 

Before his early exit, Porter had already racked up 137 rushing yards this season, 91 of which came in less than 36 minutes of play against NU’s Friday night FCS opponent. He also had three receptions before exiting that game.

Porter led NU in rushing yards in each of the last two seasons, tallying 126 carries for 501 yards in 2024 and 166 carries for 651 yards the previous year.

“He’s a man that walks by faith,” Braun said. “It’s not just some cliché post or tattoo that he wears on his arm. It’s something that he lives.”

The ’Cats’ star running back is no stranger to spending a season sidelined by an injury. Porter missed the entirety of the 2021 season after suffering an ACL tear.

Braun said he was unsure about the possibility of Porter receiving an added year of eligibility to return for a seventh season in Evanston, primarily focusing on what his continued role would be through the team’s upcoming Big Ten slate. 

The third-year head coach said when he spoke with Porter after his injury Saturday morning, he was amazed by how upbeat and optimistic Porter was. 

“He’s like ‘Coach, I can’t change what happened, but I can control how I approach it today,’” Braun recalled. “…That’s how he’s going to approach things, that’s how we’ll approach things as a program.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

Related Stories: 

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 42, Western Illinois 7

Football: Wildcats run wild in 42-7 home-opening rout of Western Illinois

Rapid Recap: Tulane 23, Northwestern 3

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Football
Redshirt sophomore Kaleb Komolafe takes a handoff from graduate student quarterback Preston Stone. Komolafe rushed for 63 yards against Western Illinois.
Football: Wildcats run wild in 42-7 home-opening rout of Western Illinois
Sophomore wide receiver Hayden Eligon II celebrates his first-quarter touchdown during Northwestern's dominant win over Western Illinois Friday night.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 42, Western Illinois 7
Redshirt junior running back Joseph Himon II rushed for 38 yards Saturday.
Football: Turnovers topple Northwestern offense in 23-3 loss to Tulane
Coach David Braun.
Football: Northwestern begins its season in disappointing fashion, falls 23-3 at Tulane
Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone threw four interceptions in his Northwestern debut Saturday.
Rapid Recap: Tulane 23, Northwestern 3
Graduate student transfer quarterback Preston Stone holds the reins to the Wildcat offense in 2025.
Football: 2025 transfer class expected to contribute early
More in Latest Stories
Senior outside hitter Rylen Reid starred for NU at the Baylor Classic, notching 12 kills against Baylor and 17 against Saint Mary’s.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls short of Baylor upset, beats Saint Mary’s
EPD officers are required to wear a uniform or vest clearly marked “Evanston Police” while on duty.
Federal immigration agents expected in Evanston in ‘coming days,’ city says
Michael Schill, Rebecca Blank and Morton Schapiro in front of The Arch on Northwestern’s Evanston campus.
Michael Schill's departure from Northwestern will leave a presidential vacancy. What’s next?
Klineman: We all share responsibility for Schill’s resignation
Klineman: We all share responsibility for Schill’s resignation
Senior forward Alejandro Martinez Santamaria tries to prevent an opponent from clearing the ball in a game earlier this season.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern ends stalemate in 87th minute, beats Xavier 1-0
A composite image of Michael Schill in front of an aerial photograph of University Hall.
Michael Schill’s resignation prompts mixed feelings from Northwestern community
More in Sports
Junior midfielder Ilse Tromp handles the ball in a game last season.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern yet to concede a goal this season, blanks No. 5 Duke 1-0
Sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch, who scored Northwestern’s lone goal Thursday night, hustles after the ball in a game earlier this season.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern upsets No. 4 TCU 1-0 in hostile territory
Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium will play host to Chicago Stars FC of the NWSL in the 2026 season.
NWSL’s Chicago Stars announce 2026 move to Northwestern Medicine Field
Junior midfielder Peter Riesz heads a ball during Northwestern’s 3-2 loss to UIC Monday night.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern fails to sustain comeback effort, falls 3-2 to UIC
Freshman goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson prepares to pass the ball out to her teammates during Northwestern’s 1-0 win over Butler on Sunday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern holds on for 1-0 win over Butler
Northwestern huddles during a game last season.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern picks up where it left off, downs Richmond 4-0 in season-opener