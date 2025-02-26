Best Burger: Bat 17 serves creative burger options that suit everyone’s taste

If you are searching for a savory, satiating burger spot, look no further than Bat 17.

Inspired by New York City delicatessens, Bat 17 is a pub serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Bat 17 recently relocated to 1735 Benson Ave. in December, welcoming its customers with warm lighting, wooden furnishings and purple walls — creating a perfect mix of coziness and Northwestern pride.

With a burger menu with over 15 options, Bat 17 is far from your typical burger spot. Between its Nacho Burger, a burger with nacho cheese and jalapenos; Sunny Side Up Burger, served with a sunny side egg and bacon; and Pretzel Boy, a burger with a pretzel bun and gouda cheese, there is something for everyone.

The buttery buns, flavorful patties and creative toppings create an irresistible dining experience. Plus, they offer a variety of add-ons like fries and salads to amplify your experience.

With its inviting vibe and exceptional food, Bat 17 is the ideal spot to enjoy a delicious burger with friends and family. If you are looking for a satisfying burger experience, Bat 17 will not disappoint.

