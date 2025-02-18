Best of Evanston: Climate Action Evanston spearheads local advocacy

Minimizing greenhouse gases and maximizing ecological abundance: these are two goals local nonprofit Climate Action Evanston is working toward.

Climate Action Evanston is a volunteer-based nonprofit focused on mitigating climate change. Formerly known as Citizens’ Greener Evanston, CAE has six programs — dedicated to areas like energy, waste and environmental justice — that operate almost independently while being tied to the larger mission, Executive Director Jack Jordan (Weinberg ’22) said.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th), who served as president of CAE from 2016 to 2020, said the organization is “clearly the local leader” in its area.

“The work they have done with advocacy and community is a critical part of our climate action success in town so far,” Nieuwsma said. “We wouldn’t have been able to get this far without CAE.”

All three of the city’s climate plans have been in collaboration with CAE efforts. CAE has also been involved in the Healthy Buildings Ordinance proposal, a performance standard for buildings in Evanston to eliminate a set amount of on-site emissions and use only renewable energy by 2050.

Given the unique support in Evanston for climate action, Jordan said he feels the organization has an obligation, even a “chip on its shoulder,” to tackle larger initiatives and model them for other communities.

“Evanston likes to pat itself on the back sometimes about sustainability, which is great and all, but we have all these advantages to do some ambitious work right here, like, let’s do the hard stuff,” Jordan said. “Let’s pick the challenging stuff, and let’s show how this is really practical, so that other communities can follow our lead.”

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) was president of CAE from 2012 to 2016, preceding Nieuwsma. She said she worked on the first climate action plan in 2016.

Revelle said she and Nieuwsma have both brought their CAE leadership to the City Council, consistently working to advance climate advocacy in Evanston.

“Climate action, our climate priorities every year, all of that has been really important,” Revelle said. “I think having Jonathan and I on the council. … We can make sure that those issues continue to get strong attention.”

Communication senior Katie Cummins said CAE bridges the city’s climate work with the community.

Cummins said CAE helps Northwestern students like herself realize what local climate action can do for the bigger picture.

“It’s nice to volunteer outside of the Northwestern bubble and be involved with members of the Evanston community that I otherwise would have no contact with,” Cummins said. “I think a lot of people are skeptical of students because they’re transient residents and don’t get too invested in Evanston as a locale, so it’s nice to bridge the gap.”

Like Cummins, Weinberg senior Cate Osborne said being a youth board member has helped her feel significantly more connected with her environment.

Osborne said working alongside community members has broadened her understanding of climate action and policy.

“Evanston has supported my college experience, and I feel like (it) generally supports Northwestern a lot,” Osborne said. “I kind of wanted to give back to that community and not kind of just pop in and then leave four years later.”

Jordan said he appreciates that Evanston is an attractive place for people who care about the climate and the environment.

The key to all successful initiatives, according to Jordan, is taking advantage of community engagement.

“Whether you’re a student, whether you’re retired, whether you’re a professional, you need the residents there,” Jordan said. “You always need them engaged to make sure that this follows.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @_melodyxu

Related Stories:

— Evanston and sustainNU lead climate action amid Chicago’s sustainability struggles

— City Council to vote on sustainability standards for large buildings

— NU alum takes on role of co-chair at Climate Action Evanston