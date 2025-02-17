Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Lack of team cohesion proves fatal in No. 2 Northwestern’s 13-9 loss to No. 1 Boston College

Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern
Graduate student goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer — a transfer from Syracuse — made her season debut against No. 1 Boston College Saturday.
Henry Frieman, Managing Editor
February 17, 2025

When senior midfielder Sam Smith lined up for the opening draw against No. 1 Boston College Saturday, many relatively new faces donning No. 2 Northwestern’s white gothic uniforms ventured onto the turf. 

Six transfers — and one freshman, defender Mary Carroll — dotted the Wildcats’ (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) starting lineup against the Eagles (3-0, 0-0 ACC). In contrast, only five of Saturday’s starters suited up for NU last year. 

But once 60 minutes of game time passed and the dejected ’Cats trudged to the Ryan Fieldhouse locker room after a 13-9 loss, coach Kelly Amonte Hiller admitted the squad is still trying to figure out its team chemistry. 

“When you have a lot of new players early on in the season, it’’s a learning process,” Amonte Hiller said. “I still think that we have not, kind of, figured out how we work best.”

Though Smith won the draw, which was controlled by senior defender Sammy White, a veteran of NU’s program, the transfers got involved early. Graduate student attacker Niki Miles earned a free position on the first offensive possession, though she could not convert it. 

Once NU had a shot clock violation on that possession, graduate student attacker Riley Campbell forced a turnover in the attack area. Amonte Hiller has lauded Campbell’s defensive ability on the ride all season. 

But the ’Cats’ offense stalled, committing six turnovers in the first period, as Boston College put up three goals. 

Graduate student goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer — a Syracuse transfer who missed the first two games of the season for undisclosed reasons — made her NU debut Saturday. Sweitzer made just five saves while allowing 13 goals, a 27.8% save percentage.

In the first half, Sweitzer allowed eight goals and made just one save while the ’Cats trailed 8-4 at the break.

“She hasn’t been in that game situation in a little while, but I thought that, much like the team, as the game wore on, she was able to really learn from the way they were playing and come up with some big plays for us in some appropriate times,” Amonte Hiller said. 

A familiar face stood between the pipes for Boston College: reigning ACC Goalkeeper of the Year Shea Dolce. Dolce has been a thorn in NU’s side before, most famously securing a last-minute save to win the 2024 national championship for the Eagles. Alongside Dolce were Rachel Clark, Mckenna Davis and Emma LoPinto — all key contributors in last May’s title game. 

But for NU, the only returning national championship goalscorer was junior attacker Madison Taylor, who tied senior midfielder Emerson Bohlig with a team-high three goals. 

The offensive struggles that began early in the game didn’t subside. The ’Cats committed 16 turnovers and only converted one free position goal on five shots. 

“I think we just need to move the ball,” Taylor said. “We weren’t moving it. We weren’t playing together. … I think that’s an easy fix. Stay confident, have belief in each other and just play freely. I think maybe we were a little bit timid, and that’s something we definitely could work on.”

The six transfers that started Saturday combined for one goal, three ground balls, two caused turnovers, three fouls and five turnovers. Though NU briefly cut the deficit to 10-8 with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Eagles strengthened their vice grip on the tilt late. 

The ’Cats will have another opportunity to build chemistry when they face Niagara Tuesday. Amonte Hiller believes the team will only improve with more in-game experience.

“Having a lot of new players out there, it’s definitely like getting used to the new dynamic and a lot of learning,” Amonte Hiller said. “I was proud of the way that as the game wore on, we kind of adjusted and fought back.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @HenryFrieman

 

Related Stories:

— Lacrosse: No. 2 Northwestern drops its first home game since 2020, falls 13-9 to No. 1 Boston College

— Lacrosse: No. 2 Northwestern dismantles Canisius 23-3, national title rematch on the horizon

Lacrosse: No. 2 Northwestern roars to 1-0 start with 13-10 takedown of No. 13 Notre Dame

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Lacrosse
Junior attacker Madison Taylor takes the ball toward the goal in No. 2 Northwestern’s Saturday loss to No. 1 Boston College.
Lacrosse: No. 2 Northwestern drops its first home game since 2020, falls 13-9 to No. 1 Boston College
Sophomore attacker Alexis Ventresca goes toward the net against Canisius Sunday.
Lacrosse: No. 2 Northwestern dismantles Canisius 23-3, national title rematch on the horizon
Junior attacker Madison Taylor readies for a free position shot during Northwestern’s season-opening clash with Notre Dame. The Wildcats won 13-10.
Lacrosse: No. 2 Northwestern roars to 1-0 start with 13-10 takedown of No. 13 Notre Dame
Northwestern huddles before a game last season. The 2025 NU lacrosse campaign begins Friday against Notre Dame.
Lacrosse: ‘I just can’t wait to get started’: Eight months removed from national championship heartbreak, No. 2 Northwestern gears up for 2025 campaign
The 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship will be held on the shores of Lake Michigan.
Northwestern to host 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Northwestern graduate student attacker Izzy Scane won her second consecutive Honda Award on Wednesday.
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Izzy Scane wins 2024 Honda Sport Award
More in Latest Stories
Many dancers' backlit silhouettes contrast against a red-lit backdrop.
NU’s Reflections Repertory Company performs debut ballet show ‘Sparks Fly’
The Weekly: Colectivo Coffee, Candidate Forum, Federal Funding, Valentine’s Day
The Weekly: Colectivo Coffee, Candidate Forum, Federal Funding, Valentine’s Day
A man stands in front of a yellow background with text in the forefront reading “Mickey 17.”
Reel Thoughts: Though humorous, ‘Mickey 17’ falls victim to convoluted narrative
A crane sits behind directional and Building a Better Northwestern signs near Norris University Center.
Gallery: Construction ongoing throughout multiple parts of campus
Three butterfly ventricular prints line the wall
Dittmar Gallery hosts community show ‘Metamorphosis,’ explores themes of evolution and transformation
Graduate student Chloe Wellings races last fall.
Two Wildcats near program record with efforts at David Hemery Valentine Invitational
More in Sports
Sophomore pitcher Riley Grudzielanek pitches the ball in a game last season.
Softball: Northwestern drops three games to ranked opponents as Drohan experiments with lineup
Junior forward Nick Martinelli drives towards the basket in Northwestern's Sunday loss to Nebraska.
Rapid Recap: Nebraska 68, Northwestern 64
Redshirt freshman 285-pounder Dirk Morley celebrates after a comeback 15-14 win against Wisconsin’s Gannon Rosenfeld.
Wrestling: Senior Night, Cysewski sendoff show brotherhood in win over Wisconsin
Senior catcher Bennett Markinson practices his swing before an at-bat last season. The catcher led Northwestern with a .337 batting average.
Baseball: Northwestern looks to turn the page on dismal 2024 season
NBA and WNBA logos sit at center of screen with two players flanking each side of them.
By the Numbers: ’Cats in professional basketball leagues around the world
Graduate student forward Taylor Williams dribbles the ball in a game earlier this season
Rapid Recap: Purdue 75, Northwestern 60