Lacrosse: No. 2 Northwestern dismantles Canisius 23-3, national title rematch on the horizon

Fourteen different players scored as No. 2 Northwestern picked apart Canisius Sunday.

Spurred by 10 first-quarter goals and 42 shots on net, the Wildcats (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) decimated the Golden Griffins (0-1, 0-0 MAAC) 23-3.

Junior attacker Madison Taylor scored a team-high five goals and contributed a team-leading three assists. The extensive margin of victory enabled NU coach Kelly Amonte Hiller to rotate her squad around, letting some players who do not usually see the field get extended minutes Sunday.

“We have a lot of young kids that need that experience,” Amonte Hiller said. “They really were able to go in there and play strong … I was proud of them.”

It took a little more than a minute for Taylor to open NU’s scoring, earning a free position shot and converting. Graduate student attacker Riley Campbell and sophomore midfielder Lauren Archer each tallied goals to put the ’Cats up by a field goal.

Canisius showed some fight in the early stages, controlling the first four draws and scoring a goal to cut the deficit to 3-1.

But NU figured out its circle woes early on, winning the next 13 consecutive draw controls. Sophomore midfielder Madison Smith won seven draw controls Sunday, and the ’Cats ultimately controlled 20-of-28 draws.

“ I think the reason that we’ve all found so much success in all these games is because we push each other so much,” Smith said of her draw control unit. “We’ve just felt like such a strong group, and we really trust each other.”

Midway through the first quarter, sophomore midfielder Alex Blake scored her first career goal, whipping a sidearm shot past Canisius goalkeeper Olivia Licardi on a free position.

Blake made her first career start Sunday after appearing in eight games last season as a substitute. The sophomore had two shots on net and corralled a ground ball.

“Alex, she left last season, and she worked really, really hard over the summer to evaluate herself, get her mental game strong and her physical game as well,” Amonte Hiller said.

Freshman midfielder Hannah Rudolph also notched her first career goal and assist in Sunday’s contest. Rudolph has started in both of NU’s games this season and has made an immediate impact on the program.

She joined the ’Cats after spending time in Hong Kong this summer competing for Team USA at the 2024 World Lacrosse Women’s U20 Championship, scoring 11 goals and eight assists for the squad that took home the gold medal.

“ I think it prepared me for a different intensity level and a different level of competition,” Rudolph said of her time in Hong Kong.

As the game progressed and NU’s lead extended, several attackers rotated in and contributed goals. Senior attacker Lucy Munro scored two goals, as did senior attacker Jordan Miles. Senior midfielder Sam Smith had a hat trick.

Graduate student goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer did not suit up for the second straight contest. Amonte Hiller declined to provide a timeframe for her return or the reason behind her absence. Senior goalkeeper Cara Nugent stood between the pipes in place of Sweitzer, making two saves and allowing three goals in the win.

The next ’Cats’ contest is a big one. Reigning national champion No. 1 Boston College will venture to Ryan Fieldhouse in a rematch of NU’s national championship loss eight months ago.

The first draw is set for Saturday at noon. Amonte Hiller said the team isn’t treating the upcoming contest any differently than any of its regular season contests.

“I know it’s going to be a packed crowd, and we’re very excited for that,” Amonte Hiller said. “To have the chance to have a great opponent — an opponent we played in the national championship game the last two years — come out and play us, it’s a great gift. It’s a great opportunity to test ourselves and see where we’re at.”

