Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
35° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Defense motion to dismiss Pat Fitzgerald’s lawsuit against NU, Schill denied
April 3, 2024
‘My prison cell became my university’: Benard McKinley’s journey to civil rights law
April 3, 2024
Matt Maltese’s poignant vocals, emotional melodies cast blue spell on House of Blues
April 2, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2476 Views
Northwestern acceptance rate increases to 7.5%
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant Audio Editor • March 29, 2024
2
981 Views
Residents remain concerned as Ryan Field demolition nears completion
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • March 31, 2024
3
811 Views
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 is all roses, no thorns
David Samson, Development and Recruitment Editor • March 31, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

sustainNU kicks off Earth Month with speaker event cultivating awareness for pollinators

Jacquelyn+Fitzgerald%2C+a+fifth-year+Ph.D.+candidate+in+plant+biology+and+conservation%2C+presented+about+the+scientific+properties+of+pollinators+at+Tuesday%E2%80%99s+event.
Jillian Moore/The Daily Northwestern
Jacquelyn Fitzgerald, a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate in plant biology and conservation, presented about the scientific properties of pollinators at Tuesday’s event.
Jillian Moore, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor
April 2, 2024

America’s honeybee population is suddenly at an all-time high, according to the new Census of Agriculture. Those at the “Why Pollinators Matter & What You Can Do” speaker event Tuesday might take this with a grain of salt.

Jacquelyn Fitzgerald, a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate in plant biology and conservation, presented about the scientific aspects of pollinator conservation, such as the importance of diversity in bee species. She said European honeybees are actually not native to the U.S. 

“Creating pollinator habitat is really important, including in cities,” Fitzgerald said. “These urban areas can be really important refuges for bees. As an example, the rusty patch bumble bee is here in Chicago. It’s a critically endangered bee.”

Tuesday’s event was the first on sustainNU’s itinerary for Earth Month. Attendees enjoyed bee-themed cake pops and dark chocolate covered honeycomb.

Students can sign up for future sustainability-related events through the sustainNU website, according to Sustainability Program Administrator Cria Kay.

“April is kind of a celebration of Earth and a time for us to be more intentional and think about the ways we interact with our environment,” Kay said.

The calendar includes tree planting and a tour to the Block Museum, among others. Many events are also open to the public and greater Evanston community. 

Evanston resident Barry Grennan said he decided to attend the event because he heard about the importance of pollinators in the news and wanted to learn more.

“I’m familiar with bees, wasps and hornets, but I don’t know all the species,” he said. 

NU is implementing more pollinator-friendly landscaping, including planting new species that don’t require mowing and introducing clover — a pollinator supporter — into the seed mix, said NU Campus Planner Sarah White. 

Another speaker at the event, White said her team is also working with the Prairie Cats Ecological Restoration Club to envision a restoration for a small area directly west of Shakespeare Garden.

“Over time, we’ll get smarter, we’ll get better and hopefully keep providing a net ecological benefit on campus,” White said. 

Fitzgerald said most of human vitamins and diet come from bee-pollinated plants — chocolate, apples and coffee are all extremely pollinator-dependent. 

She said planting flowers that bloom during different times of the year, avoiding pesticides and choosing plants native to Illinois are ways to protect the local bee populations. 

“Pollinators face threats from nearly every angle and supporting these critically important insects also helps us maintain a healthy ecosystem for the rest of us,” Fitzgerald said. “I know these things can seem pretty daunting, but there’s so much we can do to help protect them from both an individual and a collective level.”

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @jillian_moore7

Related Stories:

Bee venom trend carves niche in beauty industry’s natural products market

State Rep. Robyn Gabel discusses upcoming state environmental bills, celebrates sustainability progress

NU hosts launch of University of Toronto-Northwestern Decarbonization Alliance
More to Discover
More in Campus
The lecture, primarily on backlash’s role in American politics, took place at Scott Hall.
Eric Patashnik talks politics in a partisan world, promotes book at American Politics Workshop
NUSTARS Rocket Team launched a total of five test flights in preparation for next week’s NASA Student Launch Competition in Alabama.
NUSTARS ready to soar in NASA Student Launch Competition
Bleachers behind a field.
NU requests city analysis on possible lakeside football field
The information from the crowdsourcing form will be used to create a guide for current and future transgender students.
GSRC, NU STANS and Rainbow Alliance crowdsource information on transitioning at NU
Kaylyn Ahn testified before the Illinois House and Senate in 2022 to pass a bill aimed at closing a loophole in the state’s sexual assault law.
Q&A: Student activist Kaylyn Ahn talks advocating for sexual assault survivors
NUDM celebrated 50 years of fundraising this weekend at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
NUDM celebrates 50th anniversary, raises over $340,000 for charity
More in Events
A Muslim student wearing a kufi, a traditional Islamic cap, stands in front of hundreds of attendees.
McSA fosters community, celebrate cultures with Ramadan iftars
A woman plays the temir komuz, the Kyrgyz jaw harp.
Kyrgyz Community Center hosts Nowruz celebrations at Main Library Plaza as part of decolonization initiative
Feinberg School of Medicine supported the Institute of Sexual and Gender Minority Healths opening in 2015. Feinberg Prof. Madison Shea Smith’s presentation is part of the ISGMHs “Current Issues in LGBTQ Health” lecture series.
NU ISGMH faculty member Madison Shea Smith speaks on the importance of relationship science for sexual and gender minority health
Three people sitting in front of a blue screen.
Israel Policy Forum group debates leadership, policy, two-state solution at NU speaker event
Breaking the Silence Jewish Diaspora Coordinator Luiz Aberbuj and Education Director Tal Sagi spoke about their experiences serving in the Israel Defense Forces Tuesday evening.
Israel Defense Forces veterans call for an end to Israeli presence in Palestine in J Street U Northwestern speaker event
Students at Thursday’s vigil lit candles in honor of Nex Benedict.
Students honor transgender, nonbinary teen Nex Benedict at vigil
More in Latest Stories
The launch featured three new flavors, a returning flavor and a new topping.
Open Tab: Exploring Jeni’s new tasty extraterrestrial flavors
A sign saying Minibar.
Bookends & Beginnings opens new minibar to foster ‘literary hospitality’
Coach Ben Greenspan surveys the field.
B1G Baseball Recap: No. 24 Nebraska extends blazing hot winning streak
A building with flowers in front of it.
New Evanston History Center exhibit highlights Marshall Field’s impact on North Shore shopping
Northwestern celebrates at the plate after a home run.
Softball: Bottom of the lineup shines against Ohio State
A child in purple waves pom poms to a younger child.
Captured: Cheers, chants and cornbread in preparation of Round of 32 matchup
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in