Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
46° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Captured: Northwestern community cheers in pep rally prior to Florida Atlantic’s defeat
March 24, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo Chicago performance screams Gen-Z, announced deluxe album release
March 24, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Luke Hunger’s journey spans from youth hockey rinks to March Madness
March 23, 2024
Trending Stories
1
746 Views
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern walk-on Blake Smith provides unlikely defensive spark for March Madness squad
Jake Epstein, Senior Staffer • March 21, 2024
2
706 Views
Rapid Recap: No. 9 Northwestern 77, No. 8 Florida Atlantic 65 (OT)
Lucas Kim, Senior Staffer • March 22, 2024
3
350 Views
Men’s Basketball: Langborg’s late downpour powers Northwestern past Florida Atlantic in 77-65 overtime victory
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer • March 22, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo Chicago performance screams Gen-Z, announced deluxe album release

Olivia+Rodrigo+holds+out+her+arms+while+singing+into+a+microphone.+There+is+an+enlarged+black-and-white+image+of+her+singing+in+the+back%2C+as+well+as+a+moon+with+her+shadow+in+front.
Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer
With multiple Chicago concerts and a larger venue, Olivia Rodrigo had fans on their feet and singing at the top of their lungs.
Jacob Jarding, Reporter
March 24, 2024

Pop superstar and singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo commanded the crowd’s attention Tuesday night during a booming performance at a packed United Center. Rodrigo last performed in Chicago in April 2022 while touring for her debut album, “SOUR,” at the mid-sized Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. For her sophomore effort, “GUTS,” however, she has upgraded to comfortably filling Chicago’s largest indoor venue.

Rising pop star Chappell Roan opened the show for Rodrigo. She performed hits from her debut album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” and waxed lyrical between songs about her Southwestern Missouri upbringing.

“It’s so great to sing about the Midwest in the Midwest,” Roan said with a smile.

When Rodrigo entered, she seized the crowd’s attention with the roaring, stomping rock choruses of “bad idea right?” and “ballad of a homeschooled girl” off of “GUTS.” Capitalizing on this immediate resonance with the audience, Rodrigo proved her ability to shift seamlessly from slow, stripped-down ballads to raucous choruses and back again.

RODRIGO_AngeliMittal-1
Gallery9 Photos
Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer
Rodrigo invited her fans as they waited to tour the Guts World Tour Bus, a special “interactive fan experience” modeled after a ’90s teenage bedroom and featuring memorabilia and tour outfits.

Perhaps no song invited as much singing along as the building anger of “traitor,” when Rodrigo’s fans repeatedly drowned their own idol out. Rodrigo soon took an intimate turn with her performance of her anxious, coming-of-age anthem, “teenage dream,” playing clips on the backdrop screen from her early childhood endeavors in dance and theater. The high-pitched giggles of a younger Rodrigo played over the arena speakers, reminding the audience just how much of her most vulnerable, formative years were spent in the public eye.

Backup dancers made limited appearances, though they had a poignant moment to shine in the body image anthem, “pretty isn’t pretty,” following Rodrigo while being engrossed in handheld mirrors. 

They later played a role in the biggest surprise of the night, during the closer, “get him back!” The dancers handed Rodrigo a crumpled piece of paper, who then opened it up to face the crowd and freeze in place, with a cheeky smile. “GUTS Deluxe Out Friday,” the note read. Previously unannounced, “GUTS (spilled)” debuted five additional tracks including “obsessed” and “so american.”

The experience of the crowd on Tuesday provided a tangible, visceral, and ever-so-sonic glimpse of Rodrigo’s ascendency into pop superstardom. The performance felt like a roaring release of raw emotion and a celebration of Gen Z womanhood, often just as sarcastic as genuine. 

Rodrigo’s audience ranged from little girls with their parents to gaggles of twenty-somethings. Even as Rodrigo — and her music — matures and grows, she proudly remembers what it’s like to be a young woman of any age. Rodrigo knows she has her finger on the pulse of her fan base, and as a result she keeps it simple. 

The concert featured relatively few of the set pieces an arena-sized performance allows for, especially when stars like Madonna or Aerosmith are in town. Rodrigo instead opted for a modest setup of a giant HD screen and one sequence in which she rode a suspended crescent moon over the crowd to sing “logical” and “enough for you.”

The emotional and sonic climax of the night came during the song “all american bitch,” when Rodrigo, repeating a moment seen in other legs of the “GUTS” tour, encouraged her fans: “I want you all to just think about something or someone that really pisses you off, and scream it out as loud as you can in a moment. Okay, Are you ready?”

My ears were still ringing as I finally made it home.

Never to be underestimated, Rodrigo released her debut album “SOUR” at 18 and just turned 21 last month. Her performance showed that she will be around to grow up with Gen-Z for a long time to come. 

Despite being launched into the spotlight very early, Rodrigo still displayed an uncanny ability to connect with her audience, smiling, sharing anecdotes and encouraging them to cathartically scream out every rueful heartbreak or youthful mistake. 

As pink confetti twirled from the roof at the end, and the arena-wide choruses finally relented, it was suddenly apparent what a truly communal experience I witnessed, and how lucky I was to see that rare artist that might earn that impossible, perennial title: “voice of a generation”.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Liner Notes: ‘GUTS’ is the soundtrack for your next slumber party

Pink is the way to think on Chappell Roan’s ‘The Midwest Princess’ Tour

NU Wrapped: Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan and Spotify lead students’ listening habits
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Robinson graduated from the School of Communication in 2021 with a degree in theatre and political science.
Q&A: Communication alum Nolan Robinson talks co-producing ‘The Wiz’ on Broadway
Three people play guitars and sing into microphones on stage under blue lights in front of an audience.
The Moss captivates audience with upbeat music, infectious energy at Lincoln Hall
“Halo”’s characters are a large reason why the games are so great, and that makes it frustrating when the television show mishandles them.
Reel Thoughts: Second season of ‘Halo’ provides casual fun, lacks substance
All eight musicians will be taking center stage on Mar. 4 in Galvin Hall.
The annual LEON FORREST Lecture Series is back with a jazzy adjustment
A wooden table with plates of shakshuka, bacon, and red velvet french toast, along with two mason jar glasses of iced coffee.
Open Tab: Egg Harbor Cafe puts indulgent spin on breakfast classics
Wim Wenders’ new film anatomizes the life of a Tokyo janitor.
Reel Thoughts: “Perfect Days” broke my heart as it searched for solace in the little things
More in Latest Stories
A basketball player in purple claps after a victory.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Luke Hunger’s journey spans from youth hockey rinks to March Madness
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer drives to the rim in Friday’s victory over Florida Atlantic. Ahead of Northwestern’s Round of 32 matchup with Connecticut, Barnhizer relished the underdog mentality the ‘Cats have.
Men’s Basketball: Battle-tested Northwestern looks to create history versus No. 1 Connecticut in Round of 32
Graduate student attacker Dylan Amonte runs toward the cage.
Rapid Recap: Penn State 14, No. 1 Northwestern 13 (OT)
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg dribbles toward the lane. Langborg scored 12 overtime points to lead Northwestern past Florida Atlantic Friday.
Men’s Basketball: Langborg’s late downpour powers Northwestern past Florida Atlantic in 77-65 overtime victory
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer dribbles against Florida Atlantic Friday. Barnhizer scored 13 points in Northwesterns Round of 64 victory.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Brooks Barnhizer rises to supreme occasion in 77-65 victory over Florida Atlantic
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer attempts a layup against Florida Atlantic Friday.
Rapid Recap: No. 9 Northwestern 77, No. 8 Florida Atlantic 65 (OT)
More in Music
For decades, Evanston has been a city full of musical creation and aspiring artists.
‘A creative town’: A look inside Evanston’s storied musical history
Singer-songwriter Chealen Berry said she wants to create music that people can relate to.
Q&A: Chealen Berry explores nostalgia, romance, heartbreak in her songwriting
A person wearing a red shirt and oatmeal-colored sweater holds a record with a red album cover.
Seeking connection, college radio DJs put their own spin on community building
From love songs to break up anthems, we’ve picked through them all to make this Valentine’s playlist just for you.
Our Valentine’s playlist: Your secret admirers at The Daily made you an all-encompassing Valentine's mixtape
A pianist playing the piano in front of an orchestra and a conductor.
Seong-Jin Cho and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra dazzle with Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Kernis
Daundry members Sebastian Jones and Katrina Hildebrandt perform at the Cobra Lounge on Feb. 8.
Local band Daundry epitomizes indie, punk music in easygoing show
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in