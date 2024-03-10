Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
61° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Q&A: University President Michael Schill discusses advisory committees, rising tuition costs
March 12, 2024
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern defeats Albany 25-8, eyes Big Ten opener against No. 15 Johns Hopkins
March 10, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Fast offensive start highlights Northwestern’s wire-to-wire 90-66 senior night victory over Minnesota
March 10, 2024
Trending Stories
1
355 Views
Men’s Basketball: Small ball lineup plagues Northwestern on the boards in 53-49 defeat at Michigan State
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer • March 8, 2024
2
286 Views
In Focus: Northwestern Law employees, students allege toxic environment under Dean Osofsky
Jacob Wendler, Print Managing Editor • February 29, 2024
3
182 Views
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 90, Minnesota 66
Lucas Kim, Senior Staffer • March 9, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern defeats Albany 25-8, eyes Big Ten opener against No. 15 Johns Hopkins

Graduate+student+attacker+Izzy+Scane+charges+toward+the+Albany+cage+Sunday.+Scane+scored+a+game-high+four+goals+against+the+Great+Danes.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern
Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane charges toward the Albany cage Sunday. Scane scored a game-high four goals against the Great Danes.
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor
March 10, 2024

Just two days after outdueling No. 10 Denver in a physically imposing battle, No. 1 Northwestern faced Albany in Ryan Fieldhouse Sunday. The two teams last crossed paths in April, when the 2023 America East champions provided an early test for the purple and white.

The Wildcats (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) comprehensively controlled Sunday’s matchup from the opening whistle, mounting a 10-3 first-quarter lead en route to a 25-8 blowout victory over the Great Danes (1-6, 0-0 America East).

Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane scored a game-high four goals, as 12 players found the back of the net for NU. Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor and graduate student attackers Dylan Amonte and Erin Coykendall each notched hat tricks in a balanced scoring clinic.

“We’ve been trying to make sure that we’re sharing the ball and giving everyone chances,” Amonte said. “Having seven threats on offense is great — (it) even opens up more for people like Erin, Izzy and Maddy Taylor to do their thing by having other people scoring and getting more chances.”

While the ’Cats posted a turnover-free first quarter, Albany attacker Haley Phalines complicated matters inside the draw circle with her elite size. The 6-foot-1 junior corralled six draw controls during the opening period, helping the Great Danes win eight of the first 11 draws.

Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said her squad was well aware of Albany’s draw dominance from last season’s contest, and she made a few tactical tweaks following the visitors’ initial success. She said freshman midfielder Madison Smith, who registered her first career point on an assist to her older sister, played a big role in turning the draw trend in NU’s favor.

“In the beginning, we didn’t have a lot of success overall as a group, but then we were able to zero in (during) the second quarter — third quarter we really dominated,” Amonte Hiller said. “Madi Smith came in and dominated. She did really well.”

With the ’Cats activating the running clock during the second quarter, Amonte Hiller got another glimpse at her program’s future prospects, as a flurry of young talent filtered in during the second quarter.

Sophomore attacker Abby LoCascio — Inside Lacrosse’s No. 10 recruit in the class of 2022 — scored her first career goal and added a second tally in a fourth-quarter firestorm, while freshman midfielder Noel Cumberland scooped two ground balls and recorded her first career multi-point game.

“The first couple minutes (were) a little slow, but after that they played great,” Amonte Hiller said of her second and third lines. “They were sharing the ball. Defensively, they were gobbling up the ground balls and playing together. You could really hear them communicating out there.”

Sunday also marked graduate student defender Alia Marshall’s first career start. A high school lacrosse All-American out of Delaware’s Cape Henlopen, Marshall spent five years away from the game, winning the 2021 field hockey national title under coach Tracey Fuchs.

Graduate student defender Alia Marshall lines up against Albany Sunday. (Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern)

With junior defender Sammy White sidelined due to a lower-body injury, Marshall had seen extended minutes in recent games, but Amonte Hiller decided to shake things up and hand the field hockey sensation the starting nod Sunday.

“Alia has the competitiveness and she’s like a seasoned athlete,” Amonte Hiller said. “She knows how to perform under pressure … but she was really kind of learning the tactical skills of the game, and it’s taking her a little time. She had a great day today and is going to continue to improve as we go.”

Marshall missed the fall ball season as she and graduate student midfielder Lindsey Frank came one game shy of national field hockey hardware in Chapel Hill. She said the team welcomed her and Frank to January workouts with open arms, and she’s made fast friends with her new teammates.

The Rehoboth Beach, Delaware native said hearing her name in Sunday’s starting lineup was an exciting surprise.

“It’s definitely had its moments where it’s been a little tough to find ways where some skills and some stuff I know translates over and some stuff I just have to start new and learn new,” Marshall said. “But, I’m really grateful to my teammates and coaches. They’ve been so helpful throughout the whole process, and I’m always learning from them.”

The ’Cats will face a familiar foe in their Big Ten opener next Saturday when No. 15 Johns Hopkins enters Evanston looking to kick off conference play on the frontfoot after knocking down No. 12 Stony Brook.

The Blue Jays’ coaching staff has deep NU ties, as Johns Hopkins coach Tim McCormack spent six seasons as Amonte Hiller’s assistant coach from 2014 to 2019. McCormack’s new assistant coaching hire is another name ‘Cats fans are especially familiar with — NU’s single season draw control record holder Jill Girardi.

After taking a year off from the collegiate game, Blue Jay goalkeeper Madison Doucette will also make her return to Ryan Fieldhouse. Doucette started between the pipes for two seasons during her four-year career with the ’Cats.

“Madison’s having an awesome season at Hopkins — really happy for her,” Amonte Hiller said. “She’s a true competitor and is really stepping up, looking like she’s having a lot of fun over there. I think it’s gonna be fun to play against her, the rest of the team and Tim as well. We’re really excited for the opportunity.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern deals fatal blow to No. 10 Denver in 14-10 defeat

Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern’s Izzy Scane shatters program points record in Central Michigan thrashing

Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern’s big-three rises to the occasion in 14-11 victory over No. 1 Boston College
More to Discover
More in Lacrosse
Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor converts a flying finish against Denver Friday. Taylor scored five goals in Northwesterns top-10 victory.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern deals fatal blow to No. 10 Denver in 14-10 defeat
Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane cradles the ball in the offensive zone against Central Michigan Sunday. Scoring four goals in the winning effort, Scane shattered Northwestern’s career points record.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern’s Izzy Scane shatters program points record in Central Michigan thrashing
Graduate student attacker Erin Coykendall winds up for a free-position shot against Marquette on Feb. 19. Coykendall secured a first-quarter hat trick at Boston College Thursday.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern’s big-three rises to the occasion in 14-11 victory over No. 1 Boston College
Graduate student midfielder Jane Hansen advances the ball upfield against Marquette Feb. 19.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern closes in on Chestnut Hill clash at No. 1 Boston College
Cats Corner: Springing ahead to Lacrosse
Cats Corner: Springing ahead to Lacrosse
Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller and assistant coach Scott Hiller speak during then-No. 4 Northwestern’s victory against Marquette on Feb. 19. Amonte Hiller has helped usher in a major lacrosse boom in Illinois for more than two decades.
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s limitless legacy sees sport skyrocket at local level
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg passes the ball. In their wire-to-wire 90-66 victory, the ‘Cats dished out 23 assists, while only having one turnover.
Men’s Basketball: Fast offensive start highlights Northwestern’s wire-to-wire 90-66 senior night victory over Minnesota
Graduate student guard Boo Buie reaches out to a young fan courtside Saturday night. Buie played his final minutes at Welsh-Ryan Arena against Minnesota.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s departing veterans write dream final home chapter against Minnesota
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli unleashes his signature lefty floater against Minnesota Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 90, Minnesota 66
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli and freshman guard Jordan Clayton pickup junior guard Brooks Barnhizer. In Northwestern’s defeat at Michigan State, Martinelli and Barnhizer combined for 20 of the team’s 35 rebounds.
Men’s Basketball: Small ball lineup plagues Northwestern on the boards in 53-49 defeat at Michigan State
Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant hugs receiver Cam Johnson at Wednesday’s Pro Day. Bryant, Johnson and linebacker Bryce Gallagher were NU’s three Pro Day participants.
Football: Bryant, Gallagher, Johnson perform at Northwestern Pro Day
Graduate student guard Boo Buie drives toward the lane.
Rapid Recap: Michigan State 53, Northwestern 49
More in Sports
Graduate student guard Boo Buie attempts to tie up possession. In NU’s 87-80 loss to Iowa on Saturday, the Hawkeyes 51 second half points proved too costly.
Men’s Basketball: Second-half Iowa explosion dooms Northwestern in 87-80 defeat
Graduate student guard Boo Buie prepares to attempt a free throw against Iowa Saturday night.
Men’s Basketball: Injury-riddled Northwestern falls 87-80 to Iowa
Sophomore forward Luke Hunger battles inside against Iowa Saturday.
Rapid Recap: Iowa 87, Northwestern 80
Sophomore guard Blake Smith looks to make a pass against Indiana. Smith logged 27 minutes at Maryland Wednesday night.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern secures unlikely victory at Maryland
Melannie Daley fights traffic to get to the rim.
Women’s basketball: Lau and Daley continue to stand out against ranked opponents, despite loss to No. 14 Indiana
Sophomore infielder Trent Liolios walks against Illinois State Tuesday.
Baseball: Northwestern capitalizes on mid-game scoring opportunities
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in