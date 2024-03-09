Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
44° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern deals fatal blow to No. 10 Denver in 14-10 defeat
March 9, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Small ball lineup plagues Northwestern on the boards in 53-49 defeat at Michigan State
March 8, 2024
Football: Bryant, Gallagher, Johnson perform at Northwestern Pro Day
March 7, 2024
Trending Stories
1
853 Views
In Focus: Northwestern Law employees, students allege toxic environment under Dean Osofsky
Jacob Wendler, Print Managing Editor • February 29, 2024
2
780 Views
Men’s Basketball: Injury-riddled Northwestern falls 87-80 to Iowa
Lucas Kim, Senior Staffer • March 4, 2024
3
442 Views
‘Somewhere to belong’: Evanston ASPA plans for Asian American Art and Cultural Center
Melissa Dai, Senior Staffer • February 28, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern deals fatal blow to No. 10 Denver in 14-10 defeat

Sophomore+attacker+Madison+Taylor+converts+a+flying+finish+against+Denver+Friday.+Taylor+scored+five+goals+in+Northwesterns+top-10+victory.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern
Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor converts a flying finish against Denver Friday. Taylor scored five goals in Northwestern’s top-10 victory.
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor
March 9, 2024

Long after night fell upon No. 1 Northwestern’s climate-controlled palace on Lake Michigan, No. 10 Denver’s Ryan Fieldhouse invasion charged forward into Friday’s second half. Despite a formidable challenge, the Lake Show ultimately prevailed in a 14-10 victory.

Once down 5-1, the Pioneers (3-3, 0-0 Big East) rattled off five consecutive conversions to capture a 6-5 lead less than two minutes into the second half. The Wildcats (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) were reeling and lost three consecutive draw controls as Denver defender Trinity McPherson propelled her squad upfield.

“Denver came in and played a great game,” coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said. “They fought really hard … every step of the way. Our players stayed in the fight.”

While Pioneer attacker Julia Gilbert knocked on the doorstep of her second goal in less than three minutes, NU graduate student goalkeeper Molly Laliberty made an acrobatic save appear routine, denying a pivotal chance to stretch the lead.

Draped in her black alternate armor, Laliberty snatched several sure-fire goals out of thin air throughout the contest. The sixth-year eclipsed 600 career saves during the first half, marking a rarified road trodden from the Division III NESCAC ranks to Division I’s premier powerhouse.

Graduate student goalkeeper Molly Laliberty celebrates eclipsing the 600 career save mark Friday. (Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern)

“The defense I have here and the defense I had at Tufts — they’re the ones who made this possible,” Laliberty said. “It means a lot in terms of the fact that I feel very grateful and very lucky to play with the people I’ve played with throughout my career.”

Laliberty tallied two more saves and stymied two eight-meter opportunities before graduate student attacker Izzy Scane put the hosts ahead 7-6 with seven minutes remaining in the period. 

As she consistently answered the bell for her squad, Laliberty said she pondered just how vital Friday’s experience would prove, especially come tournament time later in the season.

“These are the games we dream of … these are the games we want to play,” Laliberty said. “That’s why you come and play lacrosse at one of the highest levels in the country. I had that thought during the game. This is great for March, I can’t wait to see what May holds.”

In a physical battle between two top-10 foes, Denver committed 36 fouls, while NU took 18 free-position shots and packed just enough firepower to quash the upset effort.

After sophomore attacker Madison Taylor cut through traffic to elude the patented Pioneer zone and receive graduate student attacker Lindsey Frank’s feed on her dominant left hand, a point-blank finish she’d perfected since she first picked up a lacrosse stick lay in front of her. 

Falling forward toward the crease, Taylor buried her hat trick goal with three minutes left in the third frame, giving the ’Cats an 8-7 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. 

“We knew coming into this game, they were gonna be aggressive, but it wasn’t going to affect us,” Taylor said. “We’re just going to play even harder and show that you can be aggressive as you want with us, and we’ll still score.”

Taylor’s five goals and one assist paced NU’s offense Friday, and she converted 4-of-4 free-position shots against Denver’s goalkeeping stalwart Emelia Bohi. Taylor’s final backbreaking goal from the eight-meter stretched the hosts’ advantage to 13-9 with less than four minutes to play.

Amonte Hiller said Taylor, a player who has scored a team-high 28 goals this season, showed she was primed to make an essential second-year leap from her Big Ten Freshman of the Year the moment she stepped on campus for fall-ball.

“She was very confident in what she was doing,” Amonte Hiller said. “She really cares a ton about this team and brings great energy. She just comes to play all the time. She’s very consistent. That’s what you want in a player … she’s not afraid to take a risk and make a play.”

Although the Pioneers threw the ’Cats off the tracks with 19 turnovers, NU commanded a 17-11 draw circle advantage, and Laliberty championed a spirited defensive effort without junior defender Sammy White — who missed her second consecutive game due to a lower-body injury.

Amonte Hiller said plenty of players contributed to the defensive scheme.

“We saw a lot of great things from them,” Amonte Hiller said. “There was a lot of learning — a lot of data there. We’re gonna continue to look at that and go back to the drawing board.”

The ’Cats will return to Ryan Fieldhouse Sunday for a midday matchup with Albany. The Great Danes (1-5, 0-0 America East) have struggled to find their footing this season, but Albany midfielder Katie Pascale and attacker Haley Phalines present a significant test on the draw.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern’s Izzy Scane shatters program points record in Central Michigan thrashing

Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern’s big-three rises to the occasion in 14-11 victory over No. 1 Boston College

Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern closes in on Chestnut Hill clash at No. 1 Boston College
More to Discover
More in Lacrosse
Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane cradles the ball in the offensive zone against Central Michigan Sunday. Scoring four goals in the winning effort, Scane shattered Northwestern’s career points record.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern’s Izzy Scane shatters program points record in Central Michigan thrashing
Graduate student attacker Erin Coykendall winds up for a free-position shot against Marquette on Feb. 19. Coykendall secured a first-quarter hat trick at Boston College Thursday.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern’s big-three rises to the occasion in 14-11 victory over No. 1 Boston College
Graduate student midfielder Jane Hansen advances the ball upfield against Marquette Feb. 19.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern closes in on Chestnut Hill clash at No. 1 Boston College
Cats Corner: Springing ahead to Lacrosse
Cats Corner: Springing ahead to Lacrosse
Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller and assistant coach Scott Hiller speak during then-No. 4 Northwestern’s victory against Marquette on Feb. 19. Amonte Hiller has helped usher in a major lacrosse boom in Illinois for more than two decades.
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s limitless legacy sees sport skyrocket at local level
Junior midfielder Emerson Bohlig carries the ball upfield against Marquette Monday. Bohlig scored a goal and corralled five draw controls at Colorado Thursday.
Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern overpowers No. 20 Colorado in 19-14 road victory
More in Latest Stories
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli and freshman guard Jordan Clayton pickup junior guard Brooks Barnhizer. In Northwestern’s defeat at Michigan State, Martinelli and Barnhizer combined for 20 of the team’s 35 rebounds.
Men’s Basketball: Small ball lineup plagues Northwestern on the boards in 53-49 defeat at Michigan State
Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant hugs receiver Cam Johnson at Wednesday’s Pro Day. Bryant, Johnson and linebacker Bryce Gallagher were NU’s three Pro Day participants.
Football: Bryant, Gallagher, Johnson perform at Northwestern Pro Day
Graduate student guard Boo Buie drives toward the lane.
Rapid Recap: Michigan State 53, Northwestern 49
Hahn announced her speakership to the Class of 2024 in a surprise video.
Award-winning actress Kathryn Hahn to give 2024 Commencement speech
Graduate student guard Boo Buie attempts to tie up possession. In NU’s 87-80 loss to Iowa on Saturday, the Hawkeyes 51 second half points proved too costly.
Men’s Basketball: Second-half Iowa explosion dooms Northwestern in 87-80 defeat
Graduate student guard Boo Buie prepares to attempt a free throw against Iowa Saturday night.
Men’s Basketball: Injury-riddled Northwestern falls 87-80 to Iowa
More in Sports
Sophomore forward Luke Hunger battles inside against Iowa Saturday.
Rapid Recap: Iowa 87, Northwestern 80
Sophomore guard Blake Smith looks to make a pass against Indiana. Smith logged 27 minutes at Maryland Wednesday night.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern secures unlikely victory at Maryland
Melannie Daley fights traffic to get to the rim.
Women’s basketball: Lau and Daley continue to stand out against ranked opponents, despite loss to No. 14 Indiana
Sophomore infielder Trent Liolios walks against Illinois State Tuesday.
Baseball: Northwestern capitalizes on mid-game scoring opportunities
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli attempts a shot.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 68, Maryland 61
Junior catcher Bennett Markinson looks to make a hit against Illinois State Tuesday.
Baseball: Former high school teammates power Northwestern’s offense
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in