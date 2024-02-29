Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
LTE: Vote no: Sexual misconduct remains non-grievable under NU’s proposed contract
March 1, 2024
Why Club Sports at Northwestern?
February 29, 2024
Reel Thoughts: Second season of ‘Halo’ provides casual fun, lacks substance
February 29, 2024
Trending Stories
1
7662 Views
Northwestern issues "all clear" message for shooting threat on Evanston campus
Samantha Powers and Avani Kalra February 25, 2024
2
3200 Views
Northwestern to pay $43.5 million in settlement of financial aid lawsuit
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor • February 26, 2024
3
2016 Views
In Focus: Northwestern Law employees, students allege toxic environment under Dean Osofsky
Jacob Wendler, Print Managing Editor • February 29, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The annual LEON FORREST Lecture Series is back with a jazzy adjustment

All+eight+musicians+will+be+taking+center+stage+on+Mar.+4+in+Galvin+Hall.+
Courtesy of Nitasha Sharma
All eight musicians will be taking center stage on Mar. 4 in Galvin Hall.
Jackson Weier and Lexi Goldstein
February 29, 2024

On March 4, the annual LEON FORREST Lecture Series will return with an innovative twist. 

Rather than featuring distinguished speakers, the event will feature a collaborative Jazz performance from eight experienced musicians: Greg Ward, Marquis Hill, Brandee Younger, Jeff Parker, Makaya McCraven, De’Sean Jones and Ben LaMar Gay.

The performance, which will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. in Galvin Hall, was put together by New Black Music (Jazz) in Chicago, a course offered one time only by Black Studies and Asian American Studies Prof. Nitasha Sharma

The concert will be accompanied by a panel discussion featuring several of the artists. The event is free and open to the public. 

Sharma said the 45 student class was split into teams like advertising, merchandising and hospitality, each responsible for coordinating part of the event.

“Their final project is making sure that the show happens,” Sharma said. 

The hands-on final project reflects the interactive nature of the whole course. Sharma explained how she wanted to create a course that featured “masters of their craft.” The curriculum features speakers and workshops ranging from musicians and the head of the Jazz Institute of Chicago to record label owners and booking agents. 

“The students have said (the structure of the class) is basically a parallel or an allegory for jazz,” Sharma said. “Some of it’s improvised but what it means is that a lot of the work that students have to do is not…writing traditional academic papers.”

Department of Black Studies Chair Prof. Mary Pattillo has attended most of the class’ workshops and said they were a “wonderful” break from busy days. No one was on their phones, she said — attendees had to be fully present to hear all the musical elements.

The idea of the concert as a final project “bubbled to the top” in the faculty meeting where they organized/discussed/approved the LEON FORREST Lecture Series, Pattillo said. 

“Professor Sharma is a rock star,” Pattillo said. “She’s so ambitious. She’s so dedicated to exposing her students to the absolute cutting edge people and thoughts and ideas. And she very much fundraised across the whole university.”

Medill freshman Caleb Evans said he appreciated the way the speakers carried themselves. Although they are highly touted artists, he said it was “cool” how down to earth they were. 

Many of the speakers discussed the unique freedom of the Chicago music scene, Evans said. 

“Artists are kind of playing whatever they want to play,” he said. “They’re not subjugated to one genre of music. That’s a big topic in the class: eliminating and trying to eliminate the labels of genres and things like that.” 

Communication freshman Santina Juma, a student in the course, said she hopes concert-goers are able to walk away feeling like they have gained “a sense of enjoyment from listening to this music.”

Juma, who worked on the marketing team, said she has had a lifelong affinity for jazz music.

“I hope that everyone takes away what they need from it,” Juma said. “So the people who are going in with a large musical and jazz basis, I hope that they get away being able to hear from people that they’ve looked up to… and that people who don’t quite understand jazz at such a technical level or don’t know the people even who are performing just are able to come away with this new information and this new form and genre.”

While Juma has high hopes for what audiences take away from the event, students in the class have had their fair share of profound moments as well. 

Evans said some of his key takeaways from the quarter included how the creative arts, specifically music, can level playing fields.

“It’s not about who you are and who’s playing, but just if you can play, which is pretty cool,” he said. “I think one quote that really stuck out to me was, ‘art has no color and sound is way older than race.’”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @JacksonWeier

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @lexipgoldstein

Related Stories:

‘A creative town’: A look inside Evanston’s storied musical history

Reel Thoughts: ‘The Taste of Things’ is a savory tale of skillful creation

Q&A: Chealen Berry explores nostalgia, romance, heartbreak in her songwriting
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
A wooden table with plates of shakshuka, bacon, and red velvet french toast, along with two mason jar glasses of iced coffee.
Open Tab: Egg Harbor Cafe puts indulgent spin on breakfast classics
Wim Wenders’ new film anatomizes the life of a Tokyo janitor.
Reel Thoughts: “Perfect Days” broke my heart as it searched for solace in the little things
A person sits in a living room and reaches into a cardboard box next to a thick stack of papers.
‘The Home Project’ takes home theater to a new level in intimate, cozy venues
“Brokeback Mee-Owntain” was one of the two shows Mee-Ow staged this winter for its 50th anniversary.
Mee-Ow brings smiles, laughs to Shanley Pavilion in “Brokeback Mee-Owntain” show
For decades, Evanston has been a city full of musical creation and aspiring artists.
‘A creative town’: A look inside Evanston’s storied musical history
A person in a white shirt with their hands up stands over an actor in a gray shirt and blue pants, while another actor in a white tank top watches.
‘Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really’ gives feminist rendition of cold-blooded classic
More in Latest Stories
LTE: A fair contract for graduate workers must include dependent healthcare coverage
LTE: A fair contract for graduate workers must include dependent healthcare coverage
Graduate student attacker Erin Coykendall winds up for a free-position shot against Marquette on Feb. 19. Coykendall secured a first-quarter hat trick at Boston College Thursday.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern’s big-three rises to the occasion in 14-11 victory over No. 1 Boston College
Music by Alex is a new business aiming primarily to support high schoolers getting started in professional music.
Music by Alex offers creative space, resources to local musicians
Luna, Fozzie, Banksy and Josie are some of the pets that NU staff and faculty bring to work.
Staff and faculty pets bring comfort and community to campus
Final exam week begins the same day as Ramadan, on March 11.
As exam week nears, Muslim students observing Ramadan call for more equitable accommodations
Sound Source: Student-produced biblical opera explores womanhood, loss
Sound Source: Student-produced biblical opera explores womanhood, loss
More in Music
Singer-songwriter Chealen Berry said she wants to create music that people can relate to.
Q&A: Chealen Berry explores nostalgia, romance, heartbreak in her songwriting
A person wearing a red shirt and oatmeal-colored sweater holds a record with a red album cover.
Seeking connection, college radio DJs put their own spin on community building
From love songs to break up anthems, we’ve picked through them all to make this Valentine’s playlist just for you.
Our Valentine’s playlist: Your secret admirers at The Daily made you an all-encompassing Valentine's mixtape
A pianist playing the piano in front of an orchestra and a conductor.
Seong-Jin Cho and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra dazzle with Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Kernis
Daundry members Sebastian Jones and Katrina Hildebrandt perform at the Cobra Lounge on Feb. 8.
Local band Daundry epitomizes indie, punk music in easygoing show
Alongside Harold band members, from left to right: Jeremy Manier, Susan Abraham, Max Shapiro, Jane Holt, and Doug Holt in the basement where they rehearse.
Evanston band Alongside Harold’s country-Americana sound sticks to its local roots
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in