Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
57° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
District 202 board passes sustainability policy at joint meeting with District 65
February 27, 2024
City Council sends efficiency home plan back to committee, extending debate
February 27, 2024
Taco Diablo sets a fiery stage as Evanston’s best date spot
February 27, 2024
Trending Stories
1
8253 Views
Northwestern issues "all clear" message for shooting threat on Evanston campus
Samantha Powers and Avani KalraFebruary 25, 2024
2
2479 Views
Contentious Ryan Field demolition in full swing, ending 97-year chapter for NU
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 22, 2024
3
2331 Views
Students are excited for Summertime Sadness this Spring Quarter
Luis Castañeda, Video Editor • February 22, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

District 202 board passes sustainability policy at joint meeting with District 65

ETHS+senior+Milo+Slevin+speaks+at+an+event+before+Monday%E2%80%99s+board+meeting+celebrating+a+new+sustainability+policy+for+the+school.+
Edward Simon Cruz/The Daily Northwestern
ETHS senior Milo Slevin speaks at an event before Monday’s board meeting celebrating a new sustainability policy for the school.
Edward Simon Cruz and Anavi Prakash
February 27, 2024

The Evanston Township High School District 202 Board of Education unanimously passed a new sustainability policy at its joint meeting with Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Monday. 

The sustainability policy, nicknamed the “Green New Deal for ETHS,” lays out goals for the school related to teaching about climate change in classrooms, conserving water and reducing energy consumption and waste. ETHS intends to create a sustainability plan by May that includes specific strategies to meet these goals.

With its Green New Deal, ETHS intends to reduce its water consumption and increase water efficiency by adding submeters to track water usage. ETHS also plans to reduce its 2018 greenhouse gas emissions levels by 45% by 2030. 

ETHS is the third school district in the country to pass a sustainability policy.

Jack Jordan (Weinberg ‘22), co-chairman of the board of directors of Climate Action Evanston, said the policy allows for practical, actionable change and that it gives him “tremendous hope” for the future. 

“This is trying to prepare students for the future, and the future is climate change,” Jordan said. 

E-Town Sunrise — a student-led climate justice group founded in 2019 as part of the national Sunrise Movement — co-hosted an event with Climate Action Evanston before the meeting to celebrate the anticipated passage of the policy. 

“Young people who are anxious about climate change can come together and connect with community partners to take action,” ETHS senior and E-Town Sunrise Hub Coordinator Milo Slevin said.

Several administrators from both districts also presented a Joint Year in Review presentation at the board meeting based on data on social and emotional learning, academics, attendance and post-high school planning. 

Students in both districts performed above the state average on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness and Scholastic Assessment Test, according to the report. 

The data from the review allows administrators to evaluate students using a holistic approach that helps the districts close opportunity gaps, according to District 65 Board President Sergio Hernandez.

“Taking this comprehensive approach, looking at the root causes … that’s where we start,” Hernandez said. 

During an update on each district’s math programs, ETHS Mathematics Department Chair Dale Leibforth reviewed the steps both districts are taking to increase access to advanced math courses, including the Pathway to Honors program and planned updates to course placement criteria for ETHS freshmen

He added that ETHS began offering AP Precalculus in the 2023-2024 school year, increasing the total number of students taking advanced placement courses. 

Historical racial disparities in academic growth — as measured by performance on the MAP test — have decreased from pre-pandemic years, District 65 Director of Mathematics David Wartowski said.

However, data from the Joint Year in Review also revealed overall performance disparities and opportunity gaps affecting Black and Latine students, according to Carrie Levy, District 202’s director of research, evaluation and assessment. This pattern is also visible in the districts’ average grade point averages, according to District 202 Board President Pat Savage-Williams. 

Savage-Williams emphasized the importance of continued work in both districts to reduce racial disparities. 

“Work is still needed,” she said. “We are seeing these patterns persist.” 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @edwardsimoncruz

Email: [email protected] 

X: @anavi_52

Related Stories: 

District 202 board discusses early college programs, efforts to improve literacy and numeracy

City-School Liaison Committee discusses emergency preparedness, wraparound strategies

District 65 board votes to begin closing process for Bessie Rhodes, approves revised 5th Ward school plan
More to Discover
More in City
Four candidates are running to fill incumbent Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx’s seat in the March 19 primaries.
Key races to watch for in Evanston as March 19 primaries approach
March 19 is the big day for Evanston voters to cast their ballots in the 2024 primaries.
How you can vote in Evanston’s March primaries
David Goldenberg, the Anti-Defamation League’s Midwest Regional Director, speaks at the Evanston City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 26.
City issues statement on public comment standards following disruption at special council meeting
A developer’s proposal to build 12 efficiency homes on a narrow lot has faced blowback from residents before a City Council vote on Monday, Feb. 26.
In 7th Ward, plan for small homes causes big uproar
Peaceful demonstrators interrupted the Democratic Party of Evanston’s “get out the vote” rally at the Unitarian Church Sunday.
Democratic Party of Evanston holds GOTV rally ahead of March primaries
Evanston Township High School District 202 Superintendent Marcus Campbell gave a talk about Black education as part of Sherman United Methodist Church’s “My Black is Beautiful” series.
Sherman United Methodist Church reflects on Black education, commerce in ‘My Black is Beautiful’ series
More in Education
Evanston/Skokie District 65’s board of education plans to announce their next superintendent at its Mar. 18 meeting. The board hired the Illinois Association of School Boards to conduct the search.
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 to announce next superintendent in March
Despite the TEAACH Act’s historical significance, teachers find it difficult to implement at ETHS.
In its second year, TEAACH Act faces implementation challenges at ETHS
Red brick building with glass windows and words that read, “Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Joseph E. Hill Education Center.”
D65 offers migrant assistance amid lack of city support, advocates say
The District 202 Board of Education discussed AP and dual-credit courses at its meeting Monday.
District 202 board discusses early college programs, efforts to improve literacy and numeracy
Bessie Rhodes currently offers the bilingual Two-Way Immersion program for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Bessie Rhodes parents remain concerned about future of bilingual Two-Way Immersion program
Both local school districts are collaborating with the Evanston Police Department for their emergency responses.
City-School Liaison Committee discusses emergency preparedness, wraparound strategies
More in Latest Stories
NAWTE hosted a card-making event for Valentine’s Day.
Students embrace elegance, flair at Non-Alcoholic Wine Tasting Experience
Events for EDAW aim to decrease stigma.
Student Affairs aims to raise visibility, foster community during Eating Disorders Awareness Week
The Black Studies community’s statement drew parallels between the “Black and Palestinian liberation struggles.”
Black Studies community urges University President Michael Schill to call for ceasefire in Gaza
The Best of Evanston list serves to recognize the businesses that bring the community together, much like a bulletin board serves to inform and unite a community.
Best of Evanston 2024
A person holds up a sign that features Russian President Vladimir Putin with devil horns and reads “Anti Russia Social Club.” They are surrounded by other protesters.
Photo Gallery: Chicagoans rally after 2 years of full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Northwestern is one of 17 elite universities accused of price-fixing.
Northwestern to pay $43.5 million in settlement of financial aid lawsuit
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in