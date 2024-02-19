Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
36° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern dismantles Marquette 21-3
February 19, 2024
Captured: Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern obliterates No. 20 Marquette in 21-3 blowout
February 19, 2024
Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern’s Samantha Smith shores up draw against Marquette
February 19, 2024
Trending Stories
1
629 Views
Photo Gallery: Alternative study spots in Downtown Evanston
Grace M. Wu, Reporter • February 16, 2024
2
602 Views
Men’s Basketball: Langborg ejection leaves undermanned Northwestern unable to solve Rutgers test
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer • February 16, 2024
3
312 Views
Connections for the Homeless celebrates purchase of Margarita Inn in open house
Sarah Serota, Reporter • February 13, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

New community group, Open Democracy Evanston, picks up where participatory budgeting left off

Voting+for+participatory+budgeting+had+an+8.6%25+turnout+from+the+community+%E2%80%94+one+of+the+highest+in+the+country.
Daily file illustration by Lily Ogburn
Voting for participatory budgeting had an 8.6% turnout from the community — one of the highest in the country.
Mary Randolph, Development and Recruitment Editor
February 19, 2024

Following one of the most successful participatory budgeting programs in the country, Evanston’s City Council decided not to fund a PB cycle for 2024. Now, the team behind PB has organized a new project — Open Democracy Evanston.

“We’re introducing a new journey,” said Celia Carlino, PB coordinator and Open Democracy board member.

Participatory budgeting is a process where residents have direct involvement in proposing and voting on public projects and has been implemented all over the country, including in Seattle; Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Durham, North Carolina. It’s founded in the values of open democracy, which supports transparency, crowdsourcing decision making and democratic representation, according to the PB team.

Yet amid struggles to balance Evanston’s 2024 budget, City Council ultimately did not elect to continue the program this year.

The nonprofit organization plans to monitor city government’s implementation of current PB projects, advocate for future PB funding, apply for grant funding and eventually explore other forms of open democracy like citizens’ juries, said SESP Prof. Matt Easterday, technical lead on PB and Open Democracy board member.

Gus Umbelino, a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate at NU, was a technical assistant under Easterday for PB and later coordinated volunteers advocating for PB’s renewal. Umbelino is now the interim chair for Open Democracy’s eight-member board, made up of former PB staff members, technical team members and volunteers. 

The board had its first meeting Friday, and Umbelino said they’re “figuring it out as (they) go.”

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to work with community members on local issues that matter to all of us,” he said.

The city initially funded PB in 2021 using $3 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which allocated $43 million in pandemic relief money to the city. 

From there, volunteers and staff held idea generation meetings, and budget delegates drew up proposals for selected ideas. More than 6,000 Evanston residents — 8.6% of the population — voted in the city’s PB election, held over the course of September.

The seven winning projects included mental health first aid training, an urban farm and two affordable housing projects.

According to PB’s final report, published in December, the voter turnout and community engagement far exceeded expectations. Other cities with participatory budgeting programs have seen less than 2% turnout. 

Idea generation and budget delegation meetings also drew high levels of participation from communities of color and low-income communities. More than half of participants had not previously participated in local government, the report said.

“Seeing people who have worked forever to try to make Evanston better but have been shut out of government in certain ways have power and get their voices heard and make a difference is just the best,” Easterday said.

Carlino initially learned about participatory budgeting when she worked as a Spanish interpreter for Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th). As PB coordinator, Carlino tried to reach “every corner of Evanston,” she said, through canvassing, talking to city council and leading an all-Spanish idea generation meeting. 

Carlino said she hoped to be a “bridge” between Evanston’s historically underrepresented Spanish-speaking communities and the city government, and feels proud of the city for the work PB has done, especially of the team behind PB and Open Democracy. 

“You have leaders that are committed and willing to work with their heart and make a difference,” she said.

Easterday said city employees are currently working with the organizations behind the winning proposals. A large part of Open Democracy’s mission is monitoring that implementation and ensuring the city is communicating with residents and stakeholders about its progress. 

In their report, Easterday and his team recommended increasing the pot for PB funding and expanding the idea generation and outreach programs in the future. Ninety-five percent of idea generation participants and 60% of the voters supported another round of PB.

Evanston resident Carol Henes, a volunteer for PB and now an Open Democracy board member, said she hopes the city will eventually fund the PB process consistently. 

Even if the city does not fund the program next year, Carlino said, she believes the team will “continue to find ways to support the community.”

“We have to keep the momentum going,” Carlino said. “People know us. And I think if they know we are the ones running this, they will come support, and we will continue making a difference in our community.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @marywrandolph

Related Stories:

Evanston, NU collaborate on participatory budgeting 

Seven projects will receive funding following Evanston’s Participatory Budgeting voting Evanston Participatory Budgeting winners announced 

Participatory Budgeting winner Evanston Urban Farm hopes to combat food insecurity in Evanston 
More to Discover
More in City
The city also aims to replace all lead service lines in the construction zone free of charge.
City to conduct water main improvement on Crain Street
Evanston/Skokie District 65’s board of education plans to announce their next superintendent at its Mar. 18 meeting. The board hired the Illinois Association of School Boards to conduct the search.
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 to announce next superintendent in March
Five people sit on a stage for a panel discussion.
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre hosts panel discussion “That Art Thing We Do” with Black artists
More than 900 students attended this year’s job fair for Evanston youth on Saturday at Robert Crown Community Center.
Youth Job Fair creates short-term employment for students with long-term benefits
In mid-2022, EPD had a high of 27 vacancies in the department. As of Jan. 10, there were 17 vacancies.
Vacancies down in the Evanston Police Department amid discussion of new station
Ume Tea opened last week at 618 ½ Church St. in Evanston.
Ume Tea brings creative boba flavors to Evanston
More in Latest Stories
A person wearing a red shirt and oatmeal-colored sweater holds a record with a red album cover.
Seeking connection, college radio DJs put their own spin on community building
Students shared their experiences and struggles with their hair care routine at the Northeast Area’s “‘Hey Boo!’ Natural Hair Care in the Halls” presentation.
Northeast Area hosts hair care event for Black History Month
The Associated Student Government Sustainability Committee has been working this academic year to increase the number of vegan options in Norris restaurants.
Students reflect on meal exchange and dining dollar options in Norris University Center
Alt Text: Northwestern baseball players wearing purple stand in the dugout.
Captured: Baseball: The Wildcats go 1-2 on opening weekend in New Orleans
Students focus on how well each advertisement strengthens a brand’s identity.
Kellogg students award best 2024 Super Bowl commercial to Google Pixel
Generations of singers from the NU community and Chicago area concluded the event with a full-group rendition of “Total Praise.”
Community choirs come together for musical celebration of L. Stanley Davis
More in Top Stories
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli attempts a 3-pointer.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern rides Langborg’s 26 points in bounce-back victory over Indiana
Northwestern baseball players high-five at Tulane.
Baseball: Northwestern falls to Tulane on opening weekend
Northwestern Hillel’s annual MegaShabbat dinner moved to Ryan Fieldhouse this year to accommodate 500 students and faculty.
Hillel brings annual MegaShabbat celebration to Ryan Fieldhouse
The continued learning program will be taught in various cities around the world by Medill faculty.
Medill announces continued learning program for school alumni
At the Illinois College Press Association this weekend, The Daily Northwestern won 18 awards, including first place in the general excellence in web category.
The Daily Northwestern wins 18 awards at 2024 Illinois College Press Association convention
Junior infielder Grace Nieto crosses home plate.
Softball: Northwestern goes 1-1 in shortened weekend due to weather
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in