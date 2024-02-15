Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern students find their perfect match in ‘Studio 22’s Live Dating Show’

Four+people+sit+and+talk+at+the+front+of+a+crowded+lecture+hall%2C+and+one+person+holds+a+microphone.
Madeline King/The Daily Northwestern
Matches tested their compatibility through questions posed by the hosts in front of a lively audience.
Madeline King, Assistant A&E Editor
February 15, 2024

Nervous glances and awkward giggles shared between potential love interests filled the room during “Studio 22’s Live Dating Show” Thursday evening. 

Contestants and audience members filled almost every seat in Swift Hall 107, each eager to watch budding new love spark in the show put on by Northwestern’s student-run production company Studio 22. 

Communication sophomore and Studio 22 Industry co-Chair Ananya Paul was in charge of the matchmaking. 

Contestants described themselves and their dream partners in one sentence in a Google Form, after which Paul looked through pictures on contestants’ Instagram accounts to determine compatible pairings. 

Paul said seeing the contestants’ eyes in their photos revealed a lot about them.

“I just really, really love love,” said Paul, adding that she hoped the contestants found possible relationships through the show. 

Participants and audience members were welcomed by the sounds of an upbeat playlist of love songs and a table full of lemonade, chips, cupcakes, Ring Pops and Fun Dip.

Communication sophomore Jackson Heller’s standup set the mood for night, featuring jokes about second-degree frostbite, companies selling user data and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

After the standup routine, audience members watched in real time as matches were revealed and the compatibility of the aspiring new lovers was tested. 

Communication juniors Brooke Scott and Lilly Reed hosted the live dating show, calling contestants to the front of the lecture hall and directing them to sit beside each other.

Matches answered a variety of deep and meaningful questions posed by the hosts, ranging in topic from toilet paper preferences, prenups, shower routines, familial relationships and hidden talents. 

Many contestants were accompanied at the event by close friends. The claps, cheers and many, many laughs from the audience created a supportive and engaged atmosphere. 

Weinberg freshman Fiorelli Wong, who attended the event, said she was excited to watch her friend potentially find love. 

“He’s had a lot of ups and downs, so I hope he finds someone,” Wong said. 

Some members of the potential new couples went above and beyond to impress their matches, performing card tricks and kickflips on skateboards.

Hosts kept it real and raw with the matches. When one contestant said his major was undecided, Scott asked his match, “How do you feel about dating a man who doesn’t know what direction he’s taking in life?” 

For two pairings, the hosts asked the couples to stare into each other’s eyes as the audience counted down from 10. After the romantic, forced eye contact, hosts asked contestants to describe what they saw in the other’s “souls.”

Weinberg freshman and contestant Caleb Scherzer said he was there to have a fun time with friends but would also be excited if his match turned out to be his new love. 

“I’m keeping an open mind,” Scherzer said. “Whatever happens, happens. That’s my mentality.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @madelineking_18

