Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
27° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Alumni couples reminisce about finding their forever valentines at Northwestern
February 14, 2024
Baseball: Agarwal: Following several key coaching changes in the offseason, Northwestern is in the right direction entering 2024
February 13, 2024
Jewish Voice for Peace, Students for Justice in Palestine, advocates hold panel on intersectionality in activism
February 13, 2024
Trending Stories
1
769 Views
Judge sets April 2025 trial date, encourages settlement in Pat Fitzgerald lawsuit
Jacob Wendler, Print Managing Editor • February 13, 2024
2
338 Views
Seong-Jin Cho and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra dazzle with Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Kernis
Ben Kim, Reporter • February 12, 2024
3
304 Views
Evanston approves agreement with Wilmette over Ryan Field impacts
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 13, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Alumni couples reminisce about finding their forever valentines at Northwestern

From+dorms+to+classes+to+parties%2C+love+was+all+around+campus+for+these+alumni+couples.
Illustration by Misha Oberoi
From dorms to classes to parties, love was all around campus for these alumni couples.
Misha Oberoi, Copy Editor
February 14, 2024

When Bridgett Baron (Communication ’91) began dating Matt Baron (Medill ’90) in her junior year at Northwestern, she said she told him, “You’re not supposed to be in my life right now. You’re 15 years too early.” 

The Barons, who first met at a co-ed touch football game organized by their respective Greek organizations, have now been married for almost 30 years. 

Bridgett said she never expected to find her future husband in college, but life had other plans for her. Matt proposed to her on an airplane in January of 1993, two years after she graduated from NU. 

“I didn’t have a lot in the way of resources,” he said. “I couldn’t buy a huge ring or do it in some exotic location, so I thought, ‘What’s something that’ll surprise her?’”

He also joked that the journalist in him felt it would make for a good story. 

Despite their love for theatrics, the Barons have always kept it simple when it comes to Valentine’s Day. 

Matt said he sticks to the “ground rules,” which involve getting Bridgett — who he endearingly calls “Birdie” — dark chocolate and flowers (never red roses, which she dislikes). He also always writes her a card. 

The couple explained that the meaning of Valentine’s Day has evolved for them after being together for decades. 

“Not that there’s not romance, but there’s also the idea of love being more of a commitment, and love being more of a choice than a feeling — that I choose to love you,” Bridgett said.

Matt and Bridgett Baron. (Illustration by Samantha Powers)

Matt and Bridgett also have a daughter at NU, Medill junior Maggie Rose Baron. 

Maggie Rose Baron, who is now older than her parents were when they met, said she cannot imagine meeting someone she’s going to spend the rest of her life with now. Still, she said she feels lucky to have parents like Matt and Bridgett Baron. 

“I feel like there was a lot of love in our home growing up,” she said. 

Scott Ryles (Weinberg ’81) and Marcia Ryles (Medill ’81) found love within the rustic dorm walls of Willard Residential College. 

The two first met at Willard, but Scott Ryles insisted that he truly fell “head over heels” for Marcia Ryles when he saw her at Deering Library the following week. 

“There was this very attractive, cute girl who I recognized from earlier,” Scott said. “Her hair was like Dorothy Hamill and she just looked so cute.”  

But, everything didn’t go quite as planned. For his birthday party, Scott Ryles told his friend to invite “the cute girl from the third floor of Chapin” and instead got Marcia Ryles’ across-the-hall neighbor. A confused Scott Ryles began dating the neighbor and only realized his mistake when he saw Marcia again two weeks later.

Too bad for the neighbor, the rest is history.

Scott and Marcia Ryles got married in 1982 and have been together ever since. 

Scott and Marcia Ryles. (Illustration by Samantha Powers)

For them, Valentine’s Day is a family affair. The Ryles have a tradition of hosting “all-red” Valentine’s dinners where every food item — down to the dessert — is dyed red. 

But their love story doesn’t end there. Finding love at NU seems to run in the Ryles family. 

Emily Ryles (Communication ’15) and Dr. Emily Bacalao (Communication ’15) met at a fraternity party and had their first kiss on the bus on their way back. 

“I didn’t know anybody in that fraternity, nor did I wanna go,” Bacalao said. But after taking her chance at the part, Bacalao ended up finding her forever valentine. 

To her, Valentine’s Day is reminiscent of the time she first met Scott and Marcia Ryles. They spent the day at a restaurant in Beaver Creek, Colorado. 

She also said the Ryles family enjoys giving gifts to one another on Valentine’s Day. 

“It’s like the aftermath of Christmas for me,” she said. 

Emily Ryles and Dr. Emily Bacalao. (Illustration by Samantha Powers)

Emily Ryles said that, more than Valentine’s Day, she vividly remembers the ‘Galentine’s Days’ she celebrated at NU.  

“For us, Valentine’s is as much about celebrating each other as it is about just generally the people we love in our lives,” Emily Ryles said.

Stephen Herr (Weinberg ’72) and Beth Kupper-Herr (Weinberg ’72) met in an anthropology class their senior year. 

Although they gave each other gifts on the first few Valentine’s Days they spent together, they haven’t done so for years. 

Stephen Herr and Beth Kupper-Herr. (Illustration by Samantha Powers)

For the Herrs’ relationship, the biggest means of celebration has been travel, they said. 

Within two months of being together, they hitchhiked from Chicago to New York in 24 hours in March of 1972. Since then, they have backpacked together across Southeast Asia, gone to graduate school together in Hawaii and taught English in places like Indonesia and Malaysia. 

“We were fortunate to meet each other, both like travel, and make it a top priority,” Stephen Herr said. 

They got married in the Chapel of Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in 1974. They plan to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this year.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Love in the air: NU reflects on loved ones this Valentine’s Day 

Northwestern students celebrate Valentine’s Day 

NU alumni apply student org experiences in post-grad careers
More to Discover
More in Campus
Panelists spoke about justice in Palestine relating to justice across all contexts.
Jewish Voice for Peace, Students for Justice in Palestine, advocates hold panel on intersectionality in activism
An armchair stands by the window next to a bookcase filled with board games. A colorful sign that reads “pride” in all-uppercase letters sits on top of the bookcase next to a wooden lamp.
New GSRC facility marks milestone in campus LGBTQIA+ resources
Olmert’s talk is the second webinar the IIP has hosted since Oct. 7.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert speaks at NU Israel Innovation Project webinar
McCormick freshman Vaibhav Mehra is from India and only started watching football last year. He said he enjoyed the Willard Super Bowl party because of the passion Americans display for the sport.
NU students gather to snack, shout and swoon at Super Bowl watch parties on campus
The University announced a revamped Rebuild Ryan Field website, as part of efforts to increase transparency, amid community concerns about safety and the environment.
University revamps Rebuild Ryan Field website
Yasmeen Elagha said she has heard nothing from the White House or Israeli government since her relatives went missing.
Q&A: Palestinian law student seeks safe return of family members in Gaza
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in