Northwestern students find unique ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day

A couple enjoys Valentine’s Day together. On Valentine’s Day, read about how couples and friends are celebrating the day of love.

For many couples, friends and Northwestern campus organizations, this Valentine’s Day represents a return to normalcy after two years of quarantine and isolation. However, that’s not the case for Weinberg sophomore Franny Bengtson and her boyfriend.

Bengtson tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and moved into 1835 Hinman, NU’s quarantine and isolation dorm. Shortly after, her boyfriend also tested positive. If they’re allowed, they will likely have a relaxed night in with quarantine food, she said.

“Obviously, I would never wish for him to get COVID-19,” Bengtson said. “But if he was going to get COVID-19 at any time, I’m very happy for him to have it at the same time as me because now I can still see him.”

While the pandemic prevents students from completely returning to normal, some are still making the most of it. The University’s strict rules for gathering last Winter Quarter created difficulty gathering safely for some friend groups. This year, some groups came together for Galentine’s Day, an alternative holiday that acts as a friend appreciation day.

One friend group decided to go all-out with festivities, hosting a gathering filled with food, decorations, pictures and gift-giving.

“It’s important because if you were to be in a romantic relationship, it’s easy to forget the importance of your platonic relationships,” Weinberg freshman Shaylini Seabrooks said.

NU’s less restrictive policies have also allowed for the return of sales, fundraisers and performances from campus organizations. These sales often go to charitable causes or to fundraise for the organization.

NUconnections, a startup at The Garage focused on fostering romantic relationships at NU, offered RoseGrams for students to send to other students. They also collaborated with The Table to offer salted brownies with the rose. UNITY Charity Fashion Show, a nonprofit that donates to Chicago charitable organizations, sold gift baskets complete with a valentine, a rose and candy.

Refresh Dance Crew offered “Woo your Boo,” an opportunity for NU students to purchase a dance performance for a friend or significant other from the dancers in the group. Students could choose between a variety of moods for the dance and pick a location for the dancers to perform.

“It’s really fun and a good way to show them that you care about them … but there’s no strings attached, it’s really casual,” Refresh member Monet Menard said. “You don’t even have to do it for a significant other. I know plenty of people who are ordering them just for friends.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @nicolejmarkus

Related Stories:

— Top 10 all-purpose Valentine’s Day activities

— Celebrate these international alternatives to Valentine’s Day

— Northwestern student groups capitalize on Valentine’s Day for fundraising