Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
46° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Bessie Rhodes parents remain concerned about future of bilingual Two-Way Immersion program
February 9, 2024
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern crushes Nebraska 80-68
February 8, 2024
The Daily Explains: Meet the ASG presidential candidates
February 8, 2024
Trending Stories
1
6347 Views
Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office drops charges against two students for alleged tampering with The Daily
Samantha Powers and Jacob Wendler February 7, 2024
2
3055 Views
Editorial: The Daily objects to the prosecution of our peers
The Daily Northwestern Editorial Board February 5, 2024
3
3040 Views
Students Publishing Company: We will intercede with State’s Attorney on charges
John Byrne, Chair of Students Publishing Company Board of Directors • February 6, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Bessie Rhodes parents remain concerned about future of bilingual Two-Way Immersion program

Bessie+Rhodes+currently+offers+the+bilingual+Two-Way+Immersion+program+for+students+in+kindergarten+through+fifth+grade.
Daily file photo by Oreste Visentini
Bessie Rhodes currently offers the bilingual Two-Way Immersion program for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant City Editor
February 9, 2024

When Evanston resident Andrea Martinez was picking a school for her son, she had her eyes set on the Dr. Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies, where he could participate in the school’s Two-Way Immersion program. The program allows students to develop literacy and proficiency in both English and Spanish. 

Martinez’s brother had previously attended the school, and Martinez said he benefited from having smaller classes and remaining in the same building from kindergarten to eighth grade. 

But on Jan. 22, the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education voted to begin the process of closing the Bessie Rhodes building — raising questions from parents about the future of the TWI program. 

Martinez said this uncertainty makes it difficult for her and other parents to determine how they will adjust to the potential changes. 

“I had a plan with my kid that I thought I didn’t have to worry (about) and now I do have to worry about, and I would hate for other parents to feel the same way, especially when they’re just barely starting,” she said. 

The TWI program at Bessie Rhodes places students identified as English learners alongside students who are proficient in English so they can receive instruction in both English and Spanish. 

The program served 178 students in kindergarten through fifth grade as of 2023. School officials said District 65 will expand the program by one grade level each school year while Bessie Rhodes remains open, starting with the 2024-25 school year, until it serves all students at the K-8 school.

According to a memo presented by Interim Superintendent Angel Turner at the Jan. 22 meeting, the earliest the building can close is after the 2025-26 school year.

In a statement released to the school community Jan. 26, Turner said the district had not yet determined where Bessie Rhodes students would attend school or where the district would relocate the TWI program after the building closes. 

“Our district remains 100% committed to the TWI program and expanding the dual language program to middle school beginning in sixth grade at Bessie Rhodes next year,” Turner said in the statement. “We are also looking forward to sharing an update on our planning for expanding the dual language program to other middle schools in the coming years.” 

However, some parents — like Evanston resident Ryan Lezcano — remain concerned about the district’s consideration of reducing or eliminating the TWI program. 

A group of parents will begin meeting biweekly to brainstorm ways for the district to listen to their perspectives, according to Martinez. 

The District 65 board also approved a new design plan and budget for a school to be constructed in the 5th Ward at its Jan. 22 meeting.

The Illinois School Code requires the board to hold at least three public hearings before closing the Bessie Rhodes building. Lezcano said the district should pause its plans to close the building until it can clearly communicate what would happen to the TWI program and students who would be affected by the changes. 

“(The district has) time to look at the data in the next six months to a year and say, guess what, we do have room for the K-8 program,” he said. “We want them to do that exercise and convince us that they have done their due diligence.” 

The 5th Ward school was previously set to serve K-8 students but will now serve K-5 students, due to projected budget overruns.

Many Bessie Rhodes parents support the construction of the school but feel the district is putting students at a disadvantage with its inconsistent communication, said Evanston resident Aidé Acosta.

“It’s very problematic that the district has created an atmosphere of misinformation (and) miscommunication and has almost pitted two communities against each other,” Acosta said. “I support the building of a new 5th Ward school, but creating an injustice on another community is not okay.” 

Email: [email protected]

X: @edwardsimoncruz

Related Stories:

District 65 board votes to begin closing process for Bessie Rhodes, approves revised 5th Ward school plan

District 65 board decides to limit new 5th Ward school to grades K-5

Bessie Rhodes parents want TWI separated from 5th Ward school plans
More to Discover
More in City
Alongside Harold band members, from left to right: Jeremy Manier, Susan Abraham, Max Shapiro, Jane Holt, and Doug Holt in the basement where they rehearse.
Evanston band Alongside Harold’s country-Americana sound sticks to its local roots
The grant will help support instructors and keep the class free, according to Piven Artistic Director Jennifer Green.
Piven Theatre named NEA grant recipient for supporting artists with developmental disabilities
A northbound Union Pacific-North Line train leaves Davis Street station in downtown Evanston on Thursday.
A week after ticketing meltdown, Metra still faces issues on Ventra app
Demolition crews rolled in about two weeks ago at Ryan Field, but the actual start of razing the football stadium remains up in the air.
NU officials face criticism about Ryan Field as residents challenge demolition
Local artists converse at the Evanston Arts Council’s mixer Wednesday night.
Evanston Arts Council brings together creative community at local art mixer
The city is now poised to leave the Georgian Revival-style building at 2100 Ridge Ave. that has been the heart of Evanston civic life since 1979 before the end of the year.
Downtown lease sparks concerns over cost, transparency amid discussion on Civic Center’s future
More in Education
Both local school districts are collaborating with the Evanston Police Department for their emergency responses.
City-School Liaison Committee discusses emergency preparedness, wraparound strategies
Climate education can range from lessons on the greenhouse effect to discussions of climate anxiety.
Advocates in Evanston and beyond call for K-12 climate education
Evanston/Skokie District 65 voted to begin closing Dr. Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies Monday night. They also approved the construction budget to build a 5th Ward school.
District 65 board votes to begin closing process for Bessie Rhodes, approves revised 5th Ward school plan
Large red brick school building with trees in front and a sign that reads, “Evanston Township High School.”
ETHS named Hobart food prep equipment grant recipient
Evanston’s Teen Baby Nursery provides educational support to teen parents.
Evanston’s Teen Baby Nursery provides childcare and education for young parents
According to the Illinois Report Card, 0.3% of students at ETHS identified as American Indian in the 2022–23 school year.
Indigenous ETHS students call for increased efforts toward representation, acceptance
More in Latest Stories
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli looks to unleash a shot against Nebraska. Martinelli poured in 15 points Wednesday night.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Martinelli steps up in Berry’s stead, helps seal Nebraska victory
Stanley Cups, a drink tumbler, has found a cult following, as its tumblers consistently sell out in stores nationwide.
Students weigh in on Stanleys amid tumblers’ soaring popularity
A lacrosse player cradles the ball in her stick and runs down the field.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern gears up for season opener against No. 5 Syracuse
Northwestern travels to Arizona to kick off its 2024 season.
Softball: Northwestern prepares to kick off its season at the Kajikawa Classic
A student pilots a F-18 fighter jet in a flight simulator.
Students practice piloting the skies at Norris Center
Paige Mott tries to keep the ball away from an Iowa player.
Rapid Recap: Illinois 82, Northwestern 71
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in