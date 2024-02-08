Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
54° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
The Daily Explains: Meet the ASG presidential candidates
February 8, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s ability to turn defense into offense catalyzes wire-to-wire 80-68 victory over Nebraska
February 8, 2024
Piven Theatre named NEA grant recipient for supporting artists with developmental disabilities
February 8, 2024
Trending Stories
1
6025 Views
Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office drops charges against two students for alleged tampering with The Daily
Samantha Powers and Jacob Wendler February 7, 2024
2
3031 Views
Editorial: The Daily objects to the prosecution of our peers
The Daily Northwestern Editorial Board February 5, 2024
3
2992 Views
Students Publishing Company: We will intercede with State’s Attorney on charges
John Byrne, Chair of Students Publishing Company Board of Directors • February 6, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A week after ticketing meltdown, Metra still faces issues on Ventra app

A+northbound+Union+Pacific-North+Line+train+leaves+Davis+Street+station+in+downtown+Evanston+on+Thursday.
Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
A northbound Union Pacific-North Line train leaves Davis Street station in downtown Evanston on Thursday.
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor
February 8, 2024

Metra continues to grapple with a trouble-laden Ventra app after a ticketing meltdown last week flummoxed riders on the same day the regional rail system unveiled a new fare structure.

The simplified structure, which also emphasizes buying passes via the mobile app, went into effect Feb. 1. The same day, the app crashed during the morning commute. On-and-off issues have continued throughout the week, including a slowdown early Thursday, Metra officials said.

“Tuesday and Wednesday were fine,” Metra spokeswoman Meg Thomas-Reile told The Daily. “We had little to no problems. This morning, we saw a slowdown. And why? I don’t know.”

Riders can purchase Metra tickets from train conductors, vending machines at stations and the mobile app. However, they can only purchase select multiple-ride passes on the Ventra app. And, unlike the Chicago Transit Authority and Pace, Metra does not accept a physical Ventra card.

The agency has continued to instruct conductors to allow passengers struggling with the glitchy app to ride anyway, Thomas-Reile said. Metra riders may continue to face issues with the app, she added, because the problem appears to stem from faulty computer programming.

“We continue to monitor the app’s performance to ensure ongoing availability to riders,” Ventra said in a statement Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter. “We apologize for any inconvenience these issues have caused.”

The issues arose amid a broader effort to simplify Metra’s fare structure. For riders in Evanston, a new four-zone system mostly means lower fares in both the Chicago and Wisconsin directions. Still, customers in more distant suburbs may pay more than they did previously.

Ventra’s operator, Cubic Transportation Systems, tested the app for customer loads before the new fare structure’s debut. The morning meltdown caught the agency by surprise, Thomas-Reile added.

“This is not how we want our customers’ experience to be with our system,” she said. “We’re not happy with this. That’s why you ask for testing.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

Related Stories:

Rebuild of Howard station possible as CTA Purple Line plans to modernize

Pulse’s debut boosts ridership on Dempster bus corridor to O’Hare

Evanston Metra riders may see lower fares starting in February
More to Discover
More in City
Demolition crews rolled in about two weeks ago at Ryan Field, but the actual start of razing the football stadium remains up in the air.
NU officials face criticism about Ryan Field as residents challenge demolition
Local artists converse at the Evanston Arts Council’s mixer Wednesday night.
Evanston Arts Council brings together creative community at local art mixer
The city is now poised to leave the Georgian Revival-style building at 2100 Ridge Ave. that has been the heart of Evanston civic life since 1979 before the end of the year.
Downtown lease sparks concerns over cost, transparency amid discussion on Civic Center’s future
Mayor Daniel Biss spoke about the process to revamp Evanston’s comprehensive plan and zoning code.
City launches Envision Evanston 2045 to overhaul comprehensive plan, zoning code
Salon professionals in Evanston and Chicago have expressed confusion and frustration over a 2017 Illinois law requiring a one-hour domestic violence and sexual assault awareness training.
Illinois domestic violence prevention law has mixed reception amidst introduction at nationwide level
Devil Dawg’s’ Evanston location offers 13 different hot dogs.
Devil Dawgs brings Chicago-style hot dogs to Evanston
More in Latest Stories
A student pilots a F-18 fighter jet in a flight simulator.
Students practice piloting the skies at Norris Center
Paige Mott tries to keep the ball away from an Iowa player.
Rapid Recap: Illinois 82, Northwestern 71
Weinberg sophomore and ASG Parliamentarian Grace Houren proposed several updates to the ASG Code to be voted on next week.
ASG Senate proposes code revision, passes four resolutions and prepares for presidential election
Faculty senate members discussed the Department of Education’s ongoing Title VI investigation into Northwestern’s alleged failure to respond to antisemitic incidents.
Chief Investment Officer Amy Falls addresses endowment investment returns at Faculty Senate
During the talk, Kovner examined drawings created by prisoners of war.
Columbia University historian Sarah Kovner brings new perspective to research on Japanese prisoners of war
Senior center Matthew Nicholson grabs a board in the lane.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 80, Nebraska 68
More in Top Stories
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office intends to drop criminal charges against two Northwestern students.
Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office drops charges against two students for alleged tampering with The Daily
Alex Spanos dons his patented purple polo.
Football: Northwestern promotes Alex Spanos to director of sports performance for football
Students Publishing Company: We will intercede with State’s Attorney on charges
Students Publishing Company: We will intercede with State’s Attorney on charges
Football players in purple and white celebrate on the field after a play.
Football: Northwestern expected to hire Harlon Barnett as defensive backs coach
Co-chairs Kellogg Prof. Efraim Benmelech and SESP Dean Bryan Brayboy said they are open to critique and encouragement from students.
Antisemitism committee co-chairs recap listening session with Jewish students, plan listening sessions with Arab and Muslim students
NU Dining launched its brand-new smoothie bike Tuesday afternoon at Elder Dining Commons.
Students sway and sip to T-Swift tunes at NU Dining’s ‘Lover Smoothies’ event
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in