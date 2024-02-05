Women’s Tennis: Northwestern falls to No. 23 Georgia Tech this weekend

Fresh off split results versus Rice and No. 9 Texas A&M last weekend, Northwestern looked to secure another road win at No. 23 Georgia Tech Sunday.

The Wildcats (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) came into this weekend’s matchup hoping to take an upperhand in their all-time series against the Yellow Jackets (3-3, 0-0 ACC), which stood at 9-9 prior to Sunday’s showdown.

NU kicked off the match with a dominant performance, nabbing an early lead over the Yellow Jackets after doubles play.

Graduate student Christina Hand and junior Sydney Pratt came out with a 6-1 victory, and freshmen Neena Feldman and Autumn Rabjohns secured a 6-0 victory. Both of these doubles victories propelled the ‘Cats to the match’s first point.

The singles matchups that followed were closely contested, with both NU and Georgia Tech trading off wins.

The ‘Cats took a 2-1 lead after the first two games of Singles action, but the Yellow Jackets stormed back to take a commanding 3-2 lead heading into the match’s decisive moments.

Eventually, NU tied things up, leaving things up to junior Kiley Rabjohns and Georgia Tech’s Given Roach to determine the outcome.

The first set between the two remained competitive throughout as Rabjohns forced a tiebreak in the first set, which Roach ultimately won.

However, as the second set was underway, Roach fully took control, eventually prevailing 6-0 in the second and seizing the 4-3 victory for the Yellow Jackets.

Although both junior Justine Leong and Pratt picked up singles wins for the ‘Cats, it was not enough for the ‘Cats in their fight to the finish.

Now, NU shifts its focus as the ‘Cats head to Nashville, Tenn., to take on Vanderbilt next Sunday.\

