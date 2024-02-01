Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Savings for Success provides financial support for elementary school students
February 1, 2024
ASG Senators propose resolutions to protect student mental health, honor indigenous communities and limit environmental impact on campus
January 31, 2024
Biss talks hard ‘judgment calls’ as mayor with ASG senators
January 31, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1883 Views
Residents file elder abuse complaint against Avidor senior living complex
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 27, 2024
2
958 Views
Lacrosse: Northwestern takes on Stanford in preseason exhibition
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 28, 2024
3
620 Views
Central Street fire damages The Locker Room
Casey He, City Editor • January 26, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Savings for Success provides financial support for elementary school students

All+families+of+District+65+kindergarten+students+can+enroll+in+the+program.
Illustration by Isabel Su
All families of District 65 kindergarten students can enroll in the program.
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant City Editor
February 1, 2024

In 2018, YWCA Evanston/North Shore and the Evanston Community Foundation began creating college savings accounts and providing financial support for children participating in a pilot program aptly named Savings for Success. 

The groups initially partnered with parents at Community Organizing and Family Issues before contacting pre-K programs and childcare centers. 

Savings for Success began offering savings accounts for kindergarten students in two schools at Evanston/Skokie School District 65 for the 2022-23 school year. And, starting with the 2023-24 school year, kindergarten students in any District 65 school will be able to benefit from the program. 

The program’s webpage cites a study conducted at Washington University in St. Louis, which found that low-to-moderate-income children with college savings under $500 are three times more likely to attend college and four-and-a-half times more likely to graduate. 

However, the program’s benefits extend beyond monetary support. It enables students and families to begin planning for their futures, according to YWCA Director of Economic Advancement Kristin Drake.

“The earlier you can start with starting to save, the better, not only in regards to the amount of money that you’re saving but also … ingraining concepts around financial practices and healthy financial practices and knowledge around that,” she said. 

According to the program’s webpage, families can create a Bright Start 529 saving plan to store their children’s college savings. Students automatically receive $50 by enrolling in Savings for Success, and those receiving free and reduced-price meals at school receive an additional $50. 

Students can receive up to $100 in additional funds, for a total of $200, if their families continue to deposit funds in their accounts, join YWCA’s financial education programs or participate in YWCA’s Walk Into Your Future event in May.

ECF will fund the program, and is including donations from community members. YWCA and Evanston Cradle to Career will meet with community organizations and leaders to build relationships and ensure the program is accessible, according to YWCA Financial Wellness Coordinator Fabiola Zdrubecky.

Lee Hart, the extended learning manager at District 65, said Savings for Success is a “vote of confidence and support to the young people and their families” as the district works to prepare students for high school and beyond. 

Sixth-grade students in District 65 will be able to enroll in the program starting in the 2024-25 school year. The district currently offers a college and career program starting in sixth grade. 

Savings for Success can help reduce historical wealth and opportunity gaps in Evanston by helping more students prepare for the future, said ECF President and Chief Executive Officer Sol Anderson.

“This is such a perfect example of listening to the people in the community, bringing together the right partners and then the resources,” he said. “This is a perfect example of how it can all come together to do something that’s good for our entire community.” 

Email: [email protected]

X: @edwardsimoncruz

Related Stories:

YWCA named Jacques Pépin Foundation grant recipient

Evanston launches Guaranteed Income Pilot with Northwestern

Evanston Community Foundation announces latest grant recipients
More to Discover
More in City
VPAC members met Tuesday to discuss election-year plans for voter mobilization.
Voter Participation Action Coalition discusses election-year updates and mobilization strategy
The Evanston Labs development has neared completion, and negotiations continue with potential tenants for the office and laboratory space, officials said.
Evanston Labs building nears completion as downtown’s newest high-rise
The interior of the OKAY Cannabis dispensary. The owners are putting finishing touches on the dispensary and the West Town Bakery that is attached to it.
A budding South Evanston business venture combines bakery, dispensary
Just Clause, a mitigation fund and a reduced notice period for lease non-renewal were discussed at a Special Housing and Development Committee meeting on Monday.
Tenants and landlords discuss proposed changes to housing ordinance at special committee meeting
The Rules Committee is set to revisit Ald. Devon Reid’s proposal at its next meeting Feb. 5.
Evanston considers proposal allowing documented residents to vote in municipal elections
As climate change affects everyday life more, winters have become increasingly mild.
Warm winters are nice, but Evanston residents may soon miss the ice
More in Latest Stories
Senior guard Jasmine McWilliams drives inside against Iowa Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: No. 3 Iowa 110, Northwestern 74
Graduate student guard Boo Buie surveys his options at the perimeter against Purdue Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: No. 2 Purdue 105, Northwestern 96 (OT)
DeLeon: Straight women in Gay Disneyland
DeLeon: Straight women in Gay Disneyland
People sing and mosh in an outdoor concert venue.
Mayfest Productions announces “Camp Dillo” theme for Dillo Day 52
Ergil: Writing a letter doesn’t have to be a formal event
Ergil: Writing a letter doesn’t have to be a formal event
Shakman Hurd said one of EJP’s first priorities is scheduling a listening session with NU’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine to coordinate support.
NU faculty, staff, librarians, graduate students form Educators for Justice in Palestine chapter
More in Top Stories
University of Wisconsin-Madison philosophy Prof. Annette Zimmermann said it would not be beneficial to pause AI deployment in the U.S. because it would harm competition with foreign adversaries.
Cognitive Science Program hosts panel on effects of AI in politics
The Great Lakes water region provides 40 million residents from the U.S. and Canada with fresh water.
Great Lakes Project secures millions in funding with Northwestern as key partner
NUGW’s demands for an increased stipend, comprehensive healthcare and financial support for international workers are still on the table in contract negotiations.
NU Graduate Workers launch strike pledge in hopes of speeding up contract negotiations
NU doctors said in a press release that they are “overworked” and “underpaid.”
‘Overwhelming majority’ of NU Medicine residents vote to unionize
The Evanston campus Women’s Center is one of seven drop-off locations for the clothing drive.
Student athletes organize clothing drive to support unhoused people, migrant children
Buie, in a white basketball uniform, celebrates and holds his hands up in the air.
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie earns Big Ten Player of the Week
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in