Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NU faculty, staff, librarians, graduate students form Educators for Justice in Palestine chapter
January 30, 2024
Voter Participation Action Coalition discusses election-year updates and mobilization strategy
January 30, 2024
Cognitive Science Program hosts panel on effects of AI in politics
January 30, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2373 Views
Residents file elder abuse complaint against Avidor senior living complex
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 27, 2024
2
1069 Views
Central Street fire damages The Locker Room
Casey He, City Editor • January 26, 2024
3
824 Views
As Ryan Field demolition approaches, environmental concerns still remain unaddressed
Greta Cunningham and Anavi Prakash January 26, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Wirtz Center’s ‘Working’ features stories of Evanston workers in documentary musical

Cast+members+of+%E2%80%9CWorking%E2%80%9D+sit+on+top+of+benches+and+pantomime+driving+cars+onstage.
Madeline King/The Daily Northwestern
“Working: A Musical – Localized Version” runs from Feb. 2 to Feb. 11 at the Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts.
Madeline King, Assistant A&E Editor
January 30, 2024

“Working: A Musical – Localized Version” at the Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts highlights the experiences of local Evanston workers through song, speech, dance and video. The show runs from Feb. 2 to Feb. 11. 

Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso originally created the “Working” script in the 1970s based on interviews with workers published in Studs Terkel’s “Working: People Talk about What They Do All Day and How They Feel about What They Do.” The two collaborated with numerous composers to create the score, also based on the interviews. Additional scenes have since been added based on more recent interviews. 

Today, the show’s script allows for theatre companies to add local elements to the story and rearrange the order of songs and monologues. 

To incorporate stories of local workers into the show, video artist Rasheed Peters recorded interviews detailing the subjects’ personal experiences with first jobs, familial influences and other stories about working. 

Joseph Williams-Salgado, a senior at Evanston Township High School, was interviewed by Peters. He said the incorporation of local workers’ perspectives in the show gives representation to “people who really don’t get the spotlight they deserve.”

“When different people hear other people’s unique stories, it can inspire them in their own lives and help them implement things to better their own lives,” Williams-Salgado said.  

The video interviews are projected throughout the show in between songs and scenes. 

“Working” Director Erin Ortman said these video interviews enhance existing songs and help illuminate the show’s purpose of revealing “the extraordinary dreams of ordinary people.”

“What the play is doing, I believe, is to really, authentically go into the audience and asking one to imagine walking in the shoes of another character,” Ortman said. 

Each actor depicts the lives of multiple real people in “Working,” singing songs and reciting monologues based on the original interviews. 

Communication junior and “Working” cast member Coco Gonzalez said she feels a great responsibility to represent these stories accurately. 

“It is so important to me to have put the work in that I have, so that when I go on that stage and I play the seven different characters that I play throughout the musical, I feel connected to every single one of them and feel like I’m honoring them through myself,” Gonzalez said. 

To achieve this accuracy in storytelling, “Working” cast members participated in a class during Fall Quarter to discuss the ethics of creating documentary theater. The cast also conducted extensive research into their characters and the show.

Communication sophomore Oliver Tam said the class made him confident that he and his fellow cast members will deliver an impactful performance. 

“We’ve put a lot of time and care into the characters that we’ve researched and made our own versions of,” Tam said. “I think we’re going to represent them accurately to a pretty solid degree.”

“Working” will feature a talkback with Ortman, cast members and Assistant Dean and Wirtz Center Executive Artistic Director Tanya Palmer following the Feb. 8 performance.

Gonzalez said she hopes the show inspires audience members to think more about the lives, thoughts and dreams of those around them. 

“I just hope that when people leave the theater, the next time that they see a janitor or see a teacher, they think twice about what their life is like, and maybe even have more respect for that person than they did before seeing the show,” Gonzalez said. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @madelineking_18

Related Stories: 

Wirtz Center’s ‘Heroes of the Fourth Turning’ complicates mechanisms of empathy

‘Indecent’ brings true story of antisemitism, Jewish theatre and the value of community to Wirtz

‘Burn with desire’: ‘Blood Wedding’ ignites forgiveness and forbidden love at the Wirtz Center
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
A bee lands on lips.
Bee venom trend carves niche in beauty industry’s natural products market
Pharrell Williams walks down the runway at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Pharrell Williams takes Louis Vuitton to the rodeo during Paris Fashion Week
A close-up of Weinberg freshman Jaclyn Boxer’s outfit.
Freshmen won’t let frigid winter temperatures hinder their style
Block Museum Student Associates learn about “Actions for the Earth: Art, Care & Ecology,” one of the Block’s Winter Quarter exhibitions that runs between Jan. 26 and July 7.
The Block Museum encourages innovation and contemplation in new Winter Quarter exhibitions
Drag queen Coco Sho-Nell, dressed in a blue sequined outfit, walks down an aisle with people on either side.
The Dolphin Show’s ‘Kinky Cats’ drag performance transforms Fisk Hall into a room fit for ‘queens’
Animal Panic’s personality shows through during their shows, producer Kyle Steiner said. Jokes, crowd interaction and even a blindfold all feature in their live performances.
Chicago band Animal Panic smashes stairs and streaming goals
More in Latest Stories
The Evanston Labs development has neared completion, and negotiations continue with potential tenants for the office and laboratory space, officials said.
Evanston Labs building nears completion as downtown’s newest high-rise
The interior of the OKAY Cannabis dispensary. The owners are putting finishing touches on the dispensary and the West Town Bakery that is attached to it.
A budding South Evanston business venture combines bakery, dispensary
NUGW’s demands for an increased stipend, comprehensive healthcare and financial support for international workers are still on the table in contract negotiations.
NU Graduate Workers launch strike pledge in hopes of speeding up contract negotiations
Just Clause, a mitigation fund and a reduced notice period for lease non-renewal were discussed at a Special Housing and Development Committee meeting on Monday.
Tenants and landlords discuss proposed changes to housing ordinance at special committee meeting
184-pounder Troy Fisher, wearing a purple singlet, loses wrist control to his opponent, wearing a black singlet.
Captured: Iowa dominates Northwestern in Saturday Wrestling match
NU doctors said in a press release that they are “overworked” and “underpaid.”
‘Overwhelming majority’ of NU Medicine residents vote to unionize
More in Theatre
Chinese student group Eighthday Theatre will premiere its new show this weekend.
Chinese group Eighthday Theatre to premiere adapted show ‘Goodbye Mr. Loser’
Matheus Barbee, dressed in drag, sings with closed eyes, surrounded by other drag performers. He is wearing a glittery dress and feathers.
81st annual Dolphin Show laces up its ‘Kinky Boots’ for upcoming musical
A person faces forward and reaches out to another person in the foreground standing with their back to the camera. Rays of light cover them.
Multicultural cabaret hosted by Vibrant Colors Collective explores community
Sophie Liu David said her experience in “Cinderella” made her certain in her pursuit of a career in theater.
Sophie Liu David takes final bow in ‘Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ at Drury Lane Theatre
The Wirtz Center instituted a pause on extracurricular use of their space for Winter Quarter.
Performing arts groups struggle to rehearse after Wirtz Center pauses extracurricular practices
Northwestern performing arts students bring classic childhood cartoon characters to life.
‘Phineas and Ferb’ parody musical: ‘Gitchy Goosical’ tackles the college experience with beloved characters
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in