The Freshman Musical’s ‘Carrie’ reels in sold-out crowd

The Freshman Musical transformed Stephen King’s horror novel “Carrie” into a comedy loaded with innuendo and emotion.

After almost eight months of preparation, the musical — performed, produced and directed entirely by a group of over 50 freshmen — was on display with a sold-out show Friday night. There were four shows total on Friday and Saturday in Harris Hall.

Medill freshman and co-Producer Sophia Casa said they joined the show to gain experience in performing arts and build connections with other first-year students. Casa hoped to create a production welcoming to theatre and non-theatre majors alike and enjoyed the friendships she saw come to fruition.

“It’s been a nice opportunity for connection and seeing the teams grow while seeing people become more conversational, outside of a weekly (production) meeting,” Casa said.

Weinberg freshman and Director Taylor McMullen said the Freshman Musical provides an extra place for freshmen to be creative on campus without the limitations of upperclassmen running the show.

“It’s just such a special and unique artistic slot on Northwestern’s campus,” McMullen said.

The 17-person cast started rehearsals in the second week of Spring Quarter and rehearsed five days a week, four hours a day, with bonding events scattered throughout.

In high school, McMullen spent a lot of time in the theatre space as a performer, but she said directing the Freshman Musical was “the highlight of (her) freshman year,” and solidified her plan to continue with a theatre minor and direct another show next winter.

“Being able to direct has made me realize how many other awesome roles there are in theatre,” McMullen said.

Communication freshman and actress Anna Rigo, who plays Sue Snell, said she finds motivation onstage from her fellow cast members.

With back-to-back shows on Friday and Saturday, Rigo said the crowd at Friday’s sold-out 10 p.m. show gave her more confidence.

“It’s so fun to have an audience, both emotionally and energy-wise, and show people what we have been working on,” Rigo said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @taylorhancock23