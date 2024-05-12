Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Fourth annual Umbrella Arts Festival celebrates Asian diaspora cultures, art
May 12, 2024
Lovers & Madmen’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ celebrates spring on the Lakefill
May 12, 2024
The Freshman Musical’s ‘Carrie’ reels in sold-out crowd
May 12, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1988 Views
Former NorthShore HealthSystem patients to receive $55 million from class action settlement
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor • May 6, 2024
2
1676 Views
House Committee on Education and the Workforce opens antisemitism investigation into NU
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 10, 2024
3
1177 Views
Football: Northwestern lands transfer quarterback Mike Wright
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor • May 9, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Lovers & Madmen’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ celebrates spring on the Lakefill

A+person+dips+another+person+in+a+contemporary+dance.
Jillian Moore/The Daily Northwestern
Theseus (Elliott Hansen) dips Hippolyta (Abby Ciabaton) in a contemporary dance representing the love story of Athens’ leaders. The pair are double-cast as the fairy queen and king, respectively.
Jillian Moore, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor
May 12, 2024

Lovers & Madmen’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” welcomed spring over the weekend with a series of free outdoor performances.

Passersby and attendees toting lawn chairs gathered to watch performances of the Shakespearian classic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Lakefill Southpoint. An abridged version of the original, the play follows four young lovers as fairies meddle with their romantic entanglements in an enchanted forest.

DSC_3697
Gallery9 Photos
Jillian Moore/The Daily Northwestern
Cobweb (Lorenzo Jennings) falls to his knees. He and three others were double-cast as an acting troupe and the fairy queen’s attendants.

Communication sophomore Haley Bart played Helena, a young woman in a complicated love triangle with two Athenians — Demetrius and Lysander — who are both spelled to fall in love with her.

“There’s just a lot of chaos and fighting and miscommunication between the lovers, which is super fun to play on stage,” Bart said. “Like any Shakespeare comedy, in the end, they’re all in love and married with the right people.”

Director and Communication senior Helena Schatzki said her version differs from the original, as the cast members wear modern clothes and incorporate movement — actors run through the trees and interact with the audience throughout.

“There’s a large aspect of it that’s about nature,” she said. “(Additional movement) really allows the actors and the audience to connect with the nature that they are immersed in.”

Communication junior Margaret Pirozzolo, who played Nick Bottom, said it was her second time playing the role, following her first performance of the role at age 14. She said she has embraced the comedic role as she has acted in more serious dramas at Northwestern.

“It feels easier to be super creative with something that can feel antiquated,” she said. “You have to add elements that will draw the audience in.”

One such addition was two contemporary dances between Hippolyta and Oberon (Communication junior Abby Ciabaton) and Theseus and Titania (Communication junior Elliott Hansen). At the beginning of the play, Hansen and Ciabaton’s dance tells the story of how the leaders of Athens got married.

Near the end of the play, the pair dances as the fairy king and queen.

Schatzki said while her rendition is a deviation from the original Shakespeare, the play maintains its themes of dreams and reality.

“Growing up, I was at a dance studio that was really about dance theater,” she said. “And so, drawing from that experience … I just really wanted the sense of play throughout the show to come alive. There’s a lot of just running around and exploring the space through active activity.”

Bart said although her character speaks only in verse, which has made learning lines challenging, the language barrier of Shakespeare falls away when it is performed.

She added that a college audience can see themselves in the characters.

“We’re the age group that the lovers are in this summer,” she said. “I hope that people take away that love is really complicated and doesn’t always go according to plan. I also hope that people see the show and just have fun with it.”

Email: [email protected]
X: @jillian_moore7

Related Stories:
‘The Great Sea Serpent’ incorporates research, physical storytelling for multidimensional play
From the Wings: Vertigo’s ‘Pity the Woman Who Never Spills’ is a love letter to high school classmates — or is it a hate letter?
WAVE’s ‘Birthday Candles’ play creates rich emotional journey
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
NU freshmen presented their version of “Carrie: The Musical.”
The Freshman Musical’s ‘Carrie’ reels in sold-out crowd
Zack Fox and Mekki Leeper answer students’ questions at A&O Spring speaker event.
Comedic creatives Zack Fox, Mekki Leeper bring laughs to A&O event
A person conducts an orchestra in a church hall filled with audience members.
‘Soli Deo Gloria’: Evanston’s Bach Week Festival signs off with Bach’s ‘Mass in B minor’
Knuckles and Sonic stand next to each other as logos of their heads sit above them
Reel Thoughts: ‘Knuckles’ comes out swinging
Mia Van De Mark plays the role of Isabella in Blue in the Right Way’s production “Women Beware Women.”
Q&A: Mia Van De Mark talks role in “Women Beware Women,” bringing clarity to projected theater career
Rashid founded Studio 5 with his wife, Béa Rashid.
‘Evening of Stories and Songs’ — Evanston’s Steve Rashid takes on his own Studio5
More in Latest Stories
Senior pitcher Nolan Morr winds up a pitch. Morr earned the win on Sunday, striking out three and allowing zero hits in 2.1 innings pitched.
Baseball: Northwestern takes final game in 2-1 series loss at Ohio State
Junior Lauryn Nguyen putts the ball. Nguyen was named to the All-Big Ten First Team for the second year in a row.
Women’s Golf: Northwestern places fourth at NCAA East Lansing Regional, earns championship berth
Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane celebrates after scoring her 359th career goal, clinching the NCAA Division I record for most career goals scored.
Lacrosse: Scane breaks all-time scoring record, No. 1 Northwestern downs Denver 17-4 in NCAA tournament win
Northwestern celebrates after clinching its third consecutive regular season Big Ten title earlier this month.
Softball: Northwestern punches sixth consecutive NCAA tournament ticket
A person looks into binoculars.
On World Migratory Bird Day, Evanston advocates take NU ‘bird walk’
Attendees painted Palestinian symbols and flags on tote bags during the art build.
Palestine Week opens with art building, keffiyeh history lesson
More in Theatre
A woman reaching out her arm
Red Theater’s ‘Hamlet’ embarks on poignant emotional journey
The cast of “The Great Sea Serpent” portrays sea creatures using puppets and physical movement.
‘The Great Sea Serpent’ incorporates research, physical storytelling for multidimensional play
13 pictures of Northwestern students under “WANTED” posters
‘Previously on Big Brother:’ Reality TV meets NU theatre community
An illustration depicting a framed painted portrait of a woman, a briefcase surrounded by lightning bolts and a bluebird. The background is a musical notation on a blue-to-yellow gradient.
The 93rd annual Waa-Mu Show ‘Taken Away’ makes ambitious choice with trilogy structure
The “Shikhandi” cast drew on their unique talents, improvisation exercises and games to develop their characters.
Vibrant Colors Collective’s ‘Shikhandi’ to reenact origin of first nonbinary Indian myth figure
Fanny (Communication sophomore Faith Walh) and members of the ensemble dance together on the stage of Ethel M. Barber Theater.
‘How to Know the Wild Flowers: A Map’ encourages healing through nature
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in