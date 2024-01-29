Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
39° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Tenants and landlords discuss proposed changes to housing ordinance at special committee meeting
January 30, 2024
Captured: Iowa dominates Northwestern in Saturday Wrestling match
January 29, 2024
‘Overwhelming majority’ of NU Medicine residents vote to unionize
January 29, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1721 Views
Residents file elder abuse complaint against Avidor senior living complex
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 27, 2024
2
1305 Views
As Ryan Field demolition approaches, environmental concerns still remain unaddressed
Greta Cunningham and Anavi PrakashJanuary 26, 2024
3
1096 Views
Central Street fire damages The Locker Room
Casey He, City Editor • January 26, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern splits results at ITA Kickoff Tournament

Freshman+Greyson+Casey+playing+against+Louisville+on+Jan.+21%2C+where+he+picked+up+his+first+college+singles+win+at+Combe+Tennis+Center.+
Daily file photo by Carlotto Angiolillo
Freshman Greyson Casey playing against Louisville on Jan. 21, where he picked up his first college singles win at Combe Tennis Center.
Gabi Egozi, Assistant Sports Editor
January 29, 2024

After consecutive losses to start the season, Northwestern sought its first win this weekend as the team traveled to Cambridge, Mass. for the ITA Kickoff tournament.

The Wildcats (1-4, 0-0 Big Ten) kicked off the tournament facing Ole Miss on Saturday with a championship berth on the line.

The Rebels (4-2, 0-0 SEC) had the momentum in the first few games against the ‘Cats, as Ole Miss defeated two NU teams in Doubles, while NU tallied a singular victory.

However, the ‘Cats began to take over in singles, notching one step closer to their first victory of the season. 

Senior Gleb Blekher started off the singles action with a loss. However, NU went on a tear with seniors Presley Thieneman and Saiprakash Goli, junior Felix Nordby and freshman Greyson Casey all securing singles victories.

Although NU earned a favorable result Saturday, Sunday’s matchup versus No. 15 Harvard was a devastating loss for the ‘Cats as they were overpowered for the matchup’s entirety.

NU dropped the doubles matches 6-2 and 6-3, starting the match on the backfoot.

Then, heading into singles play, the ‘Cats were dominated by the Crimson(4-1, 0-0 Ivy League), failing to pick up a single set in any of their matches, culminating in a 4-0 defeat.

The weekend proved to have its highs and lows for NU, but the team must regroup from Sunday’s loss and look toward another weekend of action. The ‘Cats are slated to go up against Oregon Friday and then Duke Sunday at home.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Gabriella_Egozi

Related Stories:

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern comes up winless against Memphis, Louisville

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern falls to No. 21 NC State in season opener

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern falls in NCAA tournament despite impressive matches against UCLA, Kentucky
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Buie, in a white basketball uniform, celebrates and holds his hands up in the air.
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie earns Big Ten Player of the Week
EFD and assisting fire departments brought the fire under control by 1 a.m. on Monday. There were no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries.
Greenleaf Street fire ravages mixed-use building, displaces all residents
Demonstrators held LED signs in Saturday night’s mist and sung songs calling for a ceasefire in Gaza
Residents hold vigil, call for ceasefire in Gaza at Light the Night exhibit
Northwestern’s graduate student guard Ryan Langborg and sophomore forward Nick Martinelli, both in white basketball uniforms, high-five each other in the middle of the court.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern beats Ohio State 83-58
Junior guard Melannie Daley, wearing a white jersey, jumps as she shoots the ball.
Captured: Women’s basketball falls to Lady Lions in second rematch of season series
Chicagos newest wedding venue is....a rat hole?
The Gay Chicago Rat Hole Wedding Next Door
More in Men's Tennis
Senior Saiprakash Goli celebrates a point.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern comes up winless against Memphis, Louisville
A tennis player in a black jersey and baseball cap holding a neon yellow racket with black stripes looks to the right.
Men's Tennis: Northwestern falls to No. 21 NC State in season opener
A man in a black shirt and black shorts swings a tennis racket.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern falls in NCAA tournament despite impressive matches against UCLA, Kentucky
A man wearing a black shirt and black shorts holds back his tennis racket as the yellow tennis ball comes.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern breezes through quarterfinals, falls in semifinals of Big Ten Tournament
Two men in black shirts and black shorts holding tennis rackets celebrate.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern closes out the regular season with a split weekend in Michigan, eyes Big Ten championships
A tennis player in a black shirt and a white hat lifts up his racket.
Men’s Tennis: Wildcats conquer Nebraska, Wisconsin and Illinois State, extend blazing win streak
More in Sports
Junior midfielder Samantha Smith attempts a draw during last season’s NCAA Tournament game against Michigan. She is primed to return as Northwestern’s primary draw taker this season.
Lacrosse: Northwestern takes on Stanford in preseason exhibition
Four tennis players shake hands over the net. Two of them wear black, and the other two wear white and green.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern swept by Texas A&M but edges out Rice in ITA Kickoff Weekend
Athletes in white shirts run on a cross country course.
Cross Country: Ava Earl and Skye Ellis star at UW and Blue Demon Invitationals
One fencer crouches to hit another fencer in a large room with a curved roof.
Fencing: No. 15 Northwestern upsets No. 2 Notre Dame at DeCicco Duals
Northwestern’s defense gets set against Ohio State forward Jamison Battle.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s suffocating defense catalyzes blowout 83-58 victory over Ohio State
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg dribbles on the offensive end. Langborg poured in 14 first-half points against Ohio State Saturday.
Men’s Basketball: Langborg’s two-way command fuels Northwestern’s Ohio State blowout
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in