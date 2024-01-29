Men’s Tennis: Northwestern splits results at ITA Kickoff Tournament

After consecutive losses to start the season, Northwestern sought its first win this weekend as the team traveled to Cambridge, Mass. for the ITA Kickoff tournament.

The Wildcats (1-4, 0-0 Big Ten) kicked off the tournament facing Ole Miss on Saturday with a championship berth on the line.

The Rebels (4-2, 0-0 SEC) had the momentum in the first few games against the ‘Cats, as Ole Miss defeated two NU teams in Doubles, while NU tallied a singular victory.

However, the ‘Cats began to take over in singles, notching one step closer to their first victory of the season.

Senior Gleb Blekher started off the singles action with a loss. However, NU went on a tear with seniors Presley Thieneman and Saiprakash Goli, junior Felix Nordby and freshman Greyson Casey all securing singles victories.

Although NU earned a favorable result Saturday, Sunday’s matchup versus No. 15 Harvard was a devastating loss for the ‘Cats as they were overpowered for the matchup’s entirety.

NU dropped the doubles matches 6-2 and 6-3, starting the match on the backfoot.

Then, heading into singles play, the ‘Cats were dominated by the Crimson(4-1, 0-0 Ivy League), failing to pick up a single set in any of their matches, culminating in a 4-0 defeat.

The weekend proved to have its highs and lows for NU, but the team must regroup from Sunday’s loss and look toward another weekend of action. The ‘Cats are slated to go up against Oregon Friday and then Duke Sunday at home.

