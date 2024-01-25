Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Men's Basketball: Northwestern survives in 96-91 OT thriller against No. 10 Illinois

Graduate student guard Boo Buie attacks the basket.
Lucas Kim, Senior Staffer
January 25, 2024

Content Warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault.

If Northwestern’s 30-point loss to No. 10 Illinois in Champaign earlier this month were any indication of how the teams would fare in their second meeting just three weeks later, fans were in for another one-sided affair. 

The Wildcats (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) allowed their in-state rivals to shoot a scorching 62.5% en route to their biggest defeat of the season, a game coach Chris Collins left in the rearview mirror heading into Wednesday night.

“Our game plan was not great,” Collins said. “I was really hard on myself. I didn’t think I did a good job preparing our team in defending them, but also attacking them offensively.”

Pair that with the return of Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. — the team’s leading scorer — and NU had its work cut out for it on Wednesday. Shannon, who missed almost a month of action, was suspended by the team on Dec. 28 after being charged with rape in Douglas County, Kansas and was reinstated in time for the Fighting Illini’s (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) victory over Rutgers last week.

But behind graduate student guard Boo Buie’s 29 points and seven assists, the ‘Cats outlasted Illinois in a 96-91 overtime upset.

In a clash between two of the Big Ten’s top squads, the hosts prevailed in a highly contested scrap from start to finish. 

Just past the first half’s midway point, sophomore forward Nick Martinelli’s hookshot tied the game up at 18. After Illinois took a five point lead on Marcus Domask’s 3-pointer with just less than two minutes remaining in the half, NU responded with a 7-0 run to close out the half. 

“Tonight, you just had two teams going back and forth,” Collins said. “Every time they hit us with a little something, we came down and scored, and then they came down and scored. I just felt neither team could get away from the other one.”

Despite the ‘Cats losing the rebound battle and converting on only one 3-pointer in the first half, they entered halftime with a two point lead. Buie’s 12 points by the intermission had already surpassed his meager nine points in Saturday’s loss at Nebraska.

The second half looked to be more of the same as the teams combined for five lead changes through the first three minutes following the break.

Senior guard Ty Berry — who had no shot attempts in the first half — swiftly collected eight points on three straight offensive possessions to take a 49-45 lead, NU’s largest of the game up to that point.

After the Fighting Illini retook the lead on consecutive layups, it was junior guard Brooks Barnhizer’s turn to step up. After setting a career high in points against Nebraska on Saturday, the 6 foot 6 inch guard converted two 3-pointers to take a 57-53 lead.

However, this was not enough to put the game away. 

After Justin Harmon hit a leaning floater to give Illinois a two-point lead with 36 seconds remaining, Buie came down the floor and made a game-tying layup which ended up being the last bucket of regulation, leaving the game knotted up at 76 each. 

Once the five-minute overtime period began, the ‘Cats came out firing. NU proceeded to go on a 12-2 run, highlighted by three 3-pointers, to electrify the home crowd and pull away with the victory.

After going 1-4 from beyond the arc in the first half, the hosts relied on the long ball post-intermission, ending the game with a 61.1% 3-point percentage. Buie, Berry and Barnhizer all hit three or more 3-pointers. 

“We just got to keep doing whatever the other team gives us,” Barnhizer said. “We’re not rushing, and we’re playing our game on offense.”

In addition to Buie’s 29 points, Barnhizer finished with 23 points at a 9-15 shooting clip. On the other side of the ball, despite allowing 91 points, the ‘Cats’ defense held Shannon to 3-8 shooting and forced 5 turnovers.

Buie and Barnhizer, who are both in the conference’s top three in minutes played, excelled while playing 42 and 44 minutes respectively, reflecting an emphasis on conditioning.

“We just do a great job of pushing each other in practice,” Buie said. “We know that we’re going to be in the game very long, playing 35 plus minutes, and we just do a great job of making sure that we’re staying on, getting an extra rep in practice.”

With NU now 5-0 after losses, the team will look to close out its homestand with a win against Ohio State Saturday.

