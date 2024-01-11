Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The 75th Emmys preview: ‘Succession’ set to sweep

The+75th+Primetime+Emmy+Awards+take+place+on+Jan.+15%2C+2024.+
Illustration by Shveta Shah
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Jan. 15, 2024.
Jackson Weier, Assistant A&E Editor
January 11, 2024

The past year of television has been plagued by industry strikes. Pickets were laid down, “WGA on strike” T-shirts were sold on Depop, and, nevertheless, the Emmys are back. 

Kicked off by the Golden Globes Sunday, awards season is officially in flux. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will follow on Jan. 15, hosted by comedian and actor Anthony Anderson. Following a spectacular year of television, the ceremony will recognize a year of great performances and production. 

Coming off a final season that vaulted “Succession” into the prestige TV hall of fame, the show leads all contenders with 27 total nominations — 14 of them major nominations. The eerie elegance of “The White Lotus” follows closely behind with 12 major nominations. 

HBO also produced two other category nominees: “The Last of Us” and the “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon,” crediting the network with four of the nominations for Outstanding Drama Series. 

The dramaturgy of Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong brought historic returns as “Succession” became the first show ever to receive three nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama. The category is sure to be one of the most hotly contested. 

Both Culkin and Strong have capacious highlight reels, but they will be challenged by fellow nominee Bob Odenkirk from the lauded “Better Call Saul.” Strong already has an Emmy in his trophy cabinet from the second season of “Succession,” and Culkin is suspected to attract the majority of the votes between the two. Odenkirk’s chances depend heavily on the number of votes the co-stars split. 

“Succession” is in a good position to sweep the awards for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series, with Sarah Snook a favorite for best actress. Snook was snide, witty and captivating as Shiv Roy in the fourth season of the boardroom drama, attracting acclaim from critics and fans alike 

Other nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama include Elisabeth Moss in the chilling “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Melanie Lynskey  in the adrenaline-inducing “Yellowjackets.” 

A special midwestern shoutout goes to Chicago’s own “The Bear.” The lead, Jeremy Allen White, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. In the grizzly show, White’s character returns home to run his family restaurant, located in River North, following his brother’s tragic death. “The Bear” will be up against the possible final season of “Ted Lasso” for Outstanding Comedy Series. 

Jenna Ortega continues her rise to stardom with a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Ortega brought Wednesday Addams back to life from the 1991 film and 1964 series, “The Addams Family.”

While Ortega brings a cold charisma to her character, her moment at the Emmys is not likely to be this year. Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary” will almost surely get the nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series due to an illustrious positive performance. 

Beyond the awards themselves, the 75th Emmys will be an excellent check on the pulse of the television industry. Audiences will anxiously await any references or responses to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes adjourning in late 2023. 

The night of Jan. 15 would be the brightest stage to make a statement, and many will be anxiously awaiting any less than complimentary gestures toward Bob Iger, David Zaslav or any other studio executives. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @JacksonWeier

