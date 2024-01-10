Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
30° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG Senate brainstorms legislation at first meeting of the quarter
January 10, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Dominant 15-0 run propels Northwestern to 76-72 victory over Penn State
January 10, 2024
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Iron Claw’ offers claustrophobic tale of brotherhood, family
January 10, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1197 Views
Football: South Dakota State’s Zach Lujan expected to be hired as Northwestern’s offensive coordinator
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 7, 2024
2
842 Views
Evanston avoids property tax hike amid ‘sobering’ budget outlook
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 7, 2024
3
551 Views
Performing arts groups struggle to rehearse after Wirtz Center pauses extracurricular practices
Madeline King, Assistant A&E Editor • January 7, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Reel Thoughts: ‘The Iron Claw’ offers claustrophobic tale of brotherhood, family

Three+men+stand+together%2C+the+middle+one+holding+a+wrestling+belt.
Illustration by Beatrice Villaflor
Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson star in “The Iron Claw,” a tale of the triumph and tragedy of the Von Erich wrestling family.
Grace Jordan-Weinstein, Reporter
January 10, 2024

Content Warning: this story contains mentions of gun violence and mentions of suicide. 

Additional Warning: this review contains spoilers. 

Prog-rock, tiny spandex shorts and micro-bangs merge to create A24’s late 2023 tearjerker: “The Iron Claw.” Released last December, director Sean Durkin’s third feature-length film follows the infamously ill-fated Dallas-based super-athlete Von Erich family. 

The film shines light on the four brothers: Kerry, Michael, David and Kevin, and their relationship with their domineering father, Fritz — menacingly portrayed by Holt McCallany — and their rise to National Wrestling Alliance fame. Following their meteoric rise, tragedy ensues. 

The first portion of the film is filled with quick cuts, training montages and (in the nature of professional wrestling) theatrical fight sequences to Rush’s “Tom Sawyer” in all its late ’70s glory, hinting at a “Rocky” style success story. 

Yet, as Fritz pushes the boys beyond their limits, the family begins to fall apart.

At Kevin’s (Zac Efron) wedding, he finds David (Harris Dickinson) coughing up blood in the bathroom. Despite the bad omen, the brothers quickly re-join Kerry (Jeremy Allen White) and Michael (Stanley Simons) on the dance floor for a rollicking line dance to John Denver’s “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.” This togetherness writes off any suspicions of a turn for the worse, in the film’s sole scene of genuine hope and positivity. 

After a short time jump comes the first of many tragedies: David has died while wrestling abroad. The film shows the money-hungry mindset of Fritz, as he insists Kerry wrestle in David’s honor to get the World Heavyweight Championship belt, despite the visible hesitance of his sons. Then, just as soon as we’ve learned of David’s death, Kerry loses his foot in a motorcycle accident.

Fritz then forces Michael into the family’s wrestling legacy, after which he is injured while wrestling. Due to surgical complications, he enters into a coma, and upon his recovery, he overdoses on pills. 

As a viewer, the initial series of deaths and injuries in “The Iron Claw” seems an almost unbelievable barrage of tragedy. 

In a satisfying break for the viewer, Kevin’s development into a caring father for his own son briefly interrupts this grim narrative, as he escapes the claustrophobia of wrestling. He has finally found his own identity outside of the persona his father created for him in the ring. 

However, this positive development is short-lived. After receiving a troubling call from Kerry, Kevin comes back to the family home to find Kerry has fatally shot himself with a handgun he had bought Fritz for Christmas. 

In “The Iron Claw,” Durkin is able to fit elements of fantasy into a, primarily, true-to-life biopic. The film lets go of its tight editing and rock soundtrack—and reality. In Kerry’s last screen appearance, he comes out of the family home, bounces on two feet and walks to a small boat to symbolize his journey to the afterlife. As he sails along in golden light, there is a surreality in how silent the film suddenly becomes.

In the final scene of the film, Kevin sits in his yard, crying, while his sons play football. The boys ask Kevin why he’s crying. He replies: “I used to be a brother.” 

Scenes that feature minimal editing and quiet acts of tenderness cut through the devastation of the Von Erich story and give the brothers the language for emotion and sorrow that they were never allowed by their father. The sensitivity displayed in the second half of “The Iron Claw” makes the film an unexpectedly moving depiction of brotherhood.

Email: [email protected]

X: @gracejw215

Related Stories: 

The 2024 Golden Globes celebrated a year of great TV, surprised “Barbenheimer” fans

Parts of season two of “The Bear” to film in Evanston

Wrestling: Northwestern takes two titles and nine podium finishes at Michigan State Open
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Three bowls of white rice, spicy chili shrimp and cha jang mein sit on a wooden table.
Open Tab: Shang Noodle & Chinese delivers quintessential comfort food this winter
The 2024 Golden Globes kicked off the entertainment awards season for television and film.
The 2024 Golden Globes celebrated a year of great TV, surprised “Barbenheimer” fans
The Wirtz Center instituted a pause on extracurricular use of their space for Winter Quarter.
Performing arts groups struggle to rehearse after Wirtz Center pauses extracurricular practices
Northwestern performing arts students bring classic childhood cartoon characters to life.
‘Phineas and Ferb’ parody musical: ‘Gitchy Goosical’ tackles the college experience with beloved characters
The Daily takes a look back at the year in music from 2014.
Flashback: The music of 2014 is alive and well 10 years later
Stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell pose together with goofy expressions.
Reel Thoughts: “Anyone But You” is nothing without chemistry
More in Latest Stories
Kemone Hendricks, who also organizes the annual Evanston Juneteenth Parade, founded the Creative Dance Team Program in 2020 after seeing a lack of education regarding Juneteenth in schools.
Juneteenth Creative Dance Team Program set to return after two-year hiatus
A candlelight vigil at Alice Millar Chapel is among the events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.
Here is how you can honor Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Evanston
Kim: Why I can’t stop rowing
Kim: Why I can’t stop rowing
McCormick Engineering Career Development’s Employer Week invites students from all STEM disciplines to network with potential employers.
McCormick Engineering Career Development hosts Employer Week for students, companies
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh has paced Northwesterns past four games.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 74, Wisconsin 69
A cat fostered through Paws and Claws by a Northwestern student. Last year, Paws and Claws rescued 514 cats and aims to rescue 1,000 in 2024.
Paws and Claws launches new fundraising programs, hopes to save more cats in the new year
More in Television and Film
“Ted” the series will premiere Jan. 11 on Peacock. It stars Seth MacFarlane as Ted and Max Burkholder as John.
Seth MacFarlane asks if there is ‘still an appetite’ for Ted in new prequel series
(Center) Danielle Brooks as Sophia in Warner Bros. Pictures’ bold new take on a classic, “The Color Purple,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Bazawule and cast discuss upcoming film ‘The Color Purple’ in Warner Bros. roundtable
“Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is a startling and fresh addition to the series.
Reel Thoughts: 'The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is startling and fresh
Finalists for Studio 22’s fall grants each pitched their films to the organization’s executive board and answered questions about different aspects of their projects. After the pitches, the board deliberated for over two hours, community engagement co-chair and Communication sophomore Mia Bassett said.
Fall Studio 22 grantees shine spotlight on collaboration, female-driven stories
Writing partners and married couple Jordan Horowitz and Julia Hart discussed their experiences in the entertainment industry for a Studio 22 Productions event.
Jordan Horowitz, Julia Hart talk work-life partnership, how to define success in entertainment
“The Holdovers” sees Paul Giamatti revivified in a holiday indie hit.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Holdovers’ is a heartwarming success
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in