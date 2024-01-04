Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
35° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Flashback: The music of 2014 is alive and well 10 years later
January 4, 2024
Reel Thoughts: “Anyone But You” is nothing without chemistry
January 4, 2024
Men's Basketball: Despite surprising loss, Northwestern completes overall successful nonconference slate
January 4, 2024
Trending Stories
1
5866 Views
First Night Evanston terminated due to lower attendance and sponsor contributions
Olivia Joung, Reporter • January 3, 2024
2
996 Views
Admitted 2024 early decision applicants look forward to getting involved on campus
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • January 2, 2024
3
727 Views
Deadline passes for Illinois residents to register assault weapons
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant City Editor • January 2, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Here for the ride: Evanston opens new skate park at Twiggs Park

Evanston%E2%80%99s+new+skate+park%2C+located+at+Twiggs+Park%2C+includes+a+mix+of+features+for+skaters+of+different+ability+levels.
Edward Simon Cruz/The Daily Northwestern
Evanston’s new skate park, located at Twiggs Park, includes a mix of features for skaters of different ability levels.
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant City Editor
January 4, 2024

By 2002, the wooden surfaces in Evanston’s previous skate park — located in the old Robert Crown Community Center — had degraded, leading to the park’s closure. 

Evanston skaters began practicing their moves and tricks elsewhere: on the street, at skate parks in neighboring towns and even on Northwestern’s campus.

Now, they finally have a dedicated space. After almost three years of planning, Evanston’s new skate park at Twiggs Park opened Dec. 23. The park combines features suitable for vertical tricks — like quarter pipes and a bowl — with rails and ledges common in street skateboarding.

Eric Pitt, co-founder of Evanston Skates, said his organization advocated for a park accessible to riders of different ability levels and non-motorized vehicles including skateboards, BMX bikes and roller skates. 

“One goal was to make sure there was enough variety in the park — that beginners have their space, advanced skaters have their space, but then we can all flow in and out of each other’s zones so it’s not segregated and there’s not a useless part of the park,” Pitt said. 

After sending a public survey to Evanston residents and holding a series of meetings throughout spring 2021, the city decided against building a temporary skate park in favor of focusing on a permanent facility at Twiggs Park. 

Jodi Mariano, principal urban designer at Teska Associates, Inc., said she met with community members of different sports and age groups while her firm finalized the park’s design. The city approved a construction contract with Hacienda Landscaping last March, and construction began that July.

Mariano’s firm envisioned a space that recognizes the bonds between Evanston skaters. 

“Here in Evanston, the skateboard community is really connected, and they’re so focused on helping one another out,” Mariano said. “In addition to the skatable surfaces, there was a lot of design effort put into creating spaces where people could watch one another, come together and learn from one another.” 

The park’s design includes rain gardens and plants that absorb water, since fluids cannot pass through the concrete used for the skate park. The city will add some of these plants in the spring alongside other minor changes. 

The skate park has already attracted riders of different sports and ages. Pitt said he hopes to explore more of the park’s features, especially when the temperature increases during the spring and summer. 

Evanston resident Patrick Hageman, a BMX rider, said he does not find the park especially challenging given his experience. He said he will continue bringing his two children there. 

“I can honestly say they’ve never explored a park so comfortably as they have this new park in Evanston,” Hageman said. “It’s been so much fun to just watch them take off and explore and hit every single corner of the park and feel like they’re at home.” 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @edwardsimoncruz

Related Stories:

Skaters rejoice as Twiggs Park facility rolls toward completion

Skate park construction at Twiggs Park set to begin in July

Residents weigh in on final Twiggs Park skate park design
More to Discover
More in City
The Yellow Line, which has been suspended since a train crash near the Howard CTA station in November, will run at a slower maximum speed when it reopens Friday.
CTA Yellow Line to reopen Friday
An implementation task force met Wednesday to discuss reducing Evanston’s greenhouse gas emissions as part of the city’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan.
CARP Implementation Task Force discusses greenhouse gas emissions, requests on climate action in 2024 agenda
A northbound Metra train on the Union Pacific North Line pulls into Davis Street station in Evanston on Tuesday. The agency’s new fare structure will take effect Feb. 1.
Evanston Metra riders may see lower fares starting in February
A storefront with a decorated tree, and an open sign.
First Night Evanston terminated due to lower attendance and sponsor contributions
New laws, ordinances and legal changes rang in the new year, including a higher minimum wage and electronic-smoking restrictions.
New laws for the new year: Six laws affecting Evanston residents in 2024
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center, where many of the biggest moments in Evanston politics in 2023 took place.
Year in Review: The biggest stories in Evanston politics in 2023
More in Latest Stories
Yee said researchers are hoping to focus on underrepresented moms and babies in their new study.
NIH awards NU researchers $5 million grant to study pregnancy and disability
Junior guard Melannie Daley attacks the basket in transition.
Women’s basketball: Northwestern garners mixed results in nonconference play, looks to improve in Big Ten slate
Defensive back Timi Oke signs his national letter of intent at an NFL Academy event in December 2023. Oke was one of 15 Wildcat commits to join David Braun’s inaugural recruiting class on National Signing Day.
Football: Northwestern’s Timi Oke embarks on journey from London to the Big Ten
Weinberg junior Alianna Taitano promoted NU MiniChefz, a volunteer organization dedicated to teaching cooking and nutrition basics to local youth.
Wildcats explore volunteering, academic and artistic opportunities at student organizations fair
Prior to receiving the grant, Yin had conducted a variety of disability-focused research in Maine, Virginia and Kentucky.
SESP economist Michelle Yin receives $2.98 million grant for disability research
McCormick Prof. Yonggang Huang was awarded the 2024 Rodney Hill Prize for his applications in solid mechanics.
Northwestern Prof. Yonggang Huang receives 2024 Rodney Hill Prize
More in Top Stories
Northwestern head coach David Braun claps on the sideline against Wisconsin. It has been reported Braun made his first imprint on next season’s coaching staff after the team’s bowl victory over Utah.
Football: Northwestern parts ways with Bajakian, Genyk, Hooten
NU defensive players do the ‘make it rain’ celebration following senior defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr.’s pass breakup to end the game.
Football: In Las Vegas fashion, Northwestern hits the jackpot in Las Vegas Bowl’s win over Utah
Graduate student wideout Cam Johnson hauls in a touchdown. Johnson caught four passes for 31 yards in Northwestern’s bowl victory
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 14, Utah 7
Offensive linemen senior Josh Priebe and junior Caleb Tiernan fist bump before a play. NU will be without Priebe, who entered the transfer portal in early December, in Saturday’s bowl game.
Football: What to Watch For: It’s almost time. Northwestern prepares for Las Vegas Bowl against Utah
Head coach David Braun motions to his players against Wisconsin. Braun talked to the media on Wednesday after the conclusion of National Signing Day.
Football: David Braun breaks down Northwestern’s 2024 recruiting class and program’s future
NU characterized an ad campaign against NU President Michael Schill as pushing “false narratives” in a Wednesday statement.
NU pushes back on ad campaign hitting University President Michael Schill on campus antisemitism
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in