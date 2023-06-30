Skate park construction at Twiggs Park set to begin in July

Construction on the skate park is expected to complete in December.

Construction of a skate park at the east end of Twiggs Park will begin in July, the city announced Thursday, overseen by the Capital Planning and Engineering Bureau.

The 10,000 square foot custom facility will include skating surfaces, obstacles, pathways and seat walls.

City Council members voted unanimously in March to approve a $1.757 million contract to construct the skate park. The city’s last skate park operated in the 1990s and utilized wood equipment that deteriorated over time.

“This will be a very interesting opportunity to do some community-building,” Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) said at the time of the vote’s passing. “Skate parks are what I’ve learned is called like ‘third places,’ where you can be without having to spend any money. It’s really, I think … a great thing for the youth in town and also us old guys who still skateboard.”

A public survey asking for skateboarders’ input informed the design of the facility. Based on over a thousand responses, officials decided to focus on implementing a permanent skate park, which will be the city’s first.

To accommodate the skate park, a bike path will be relocated. Temporary parking restrictions may be required, with advance notice, on neighboring streets. The project is expected to be completed in December.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Residents weigh in on final Twiggs Park skate park design at community meeting

— City hosts discussion on potential new skate park

— Residents vote on design concept for new skate park at Twiggs Park