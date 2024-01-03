First Night Evanston terminated due to lower attendance and sponsor contributions

For the first time since 2013, nonprofit First Night Evanston did not host its annual New Year’s Eve celebration, largely due to decreasing attendance and fewer corporate sponsor contributions, the organization said.

A “family-friendly community celebration of the arts,” First Night Evanston features acts and performances from local and national talents, according to its website. Past performances have included blues musicians and mentalists.

First Night Evanston held New Year’s Eve events from 1992 to 2006 before returning in 2013. The group has celebrated annually since, before going virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization received strong enthusiasm from Evanston residents and local businesses after its revival in 2013, with an attendance of about 3,000. Support has since dwindled, said Emily Guthrie, vice president of First Night Evanston.

“Last year, we actually lost money,” she said. “And so when we started talking about what to do this year … we kinda said, ‘You know what, let’s put it on hold to see what kind of response we get.’”

But since announcing the event’s hiatus, about 900 users clicked on the organization’s official Facebook page to show interest in the event, Guthrie said.

For First Night Evanston to return, however, Guthrie said it will need at least half a dozen more sponsors in order to maintain its ticket prices, which stood at $30 in 2022. In addition to lower attendance, Guthrie said regular sponsors like Northwestern and First Bank & Trust began giving less money to the organization in recent years, resulting in a loss of revenue.

“That affects us,” she said. “I just don’t think we could put it on and ask people to pay $75.”

Sarah Liddell, president of First Night Evanston, said she hopes to bring in more board members to help generate new ideas for the celebration again in the future.

“There’s things we’re probably overlooking,” Liddell said. “And even with the performers, we want to look and see, ‘who else can we bring in?’ and that can be a lot, too.”

Liddell said finding a balance between up-and-coming talent and big-name headliners that attract more attendees was difficult.

Despite becoming smaller since its initial conception in 1992 and ultimately suspending the event, Liddell said she believes First Night Evanston still has the potential to return with higher participation in the future.

Evanston resident Steve Andes, who frequently volunteers with First Night Evanston, said he appreciated the event’s contributions to the Evanston community and how it introduces people of all ages to music they likely would not have sought out on their own.

“When you’re a volunteer, you’re frequently randomly assigned,” Andes said. “It’s that exposure to something that’s new (that) keeps you alive, and at my age, I can say this keeps me younger.”

