Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
25° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
CARP Implementation Task Force discusses greenhouse gas emissions, requests on climate action in 2024 agenda
January 3, 2024
Evanston Metra riders may see lower fares starting in February
January 3, 2024
Wildcats explore volunteering, academic and artistic opportunities at student organizations fair
January 3, 2024
Trending Stories
1
436 Views
Football: Northwestern parts ways with Bajakian, Genyk, Hooten
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • December 28, 2023
2
347 Views
NU pushes back on ad campaign hitting University President Michael Schill on campus antisemitism
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • December 20, 2023
3
313 Views
Admitted 2024 early decision applicants look forward to getting involved on campus
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • January 2, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

First Night Evanston terminated due to lower attendance and sponsor contributions

A+storefront+with+a+decorated+tree%2C+and+an+open+sign.
Daily file photo by Kaavya Butaney
First Night Evanston did not host its annual New Year’s Eve celebration this year.
Olivia Joung, Reporter
January 3, 2024

For the first time since 2013, nonprofit First Night Evanston did not host its annual New Year’s Eve celebration, largely due to decreasing attendance and fewer corporate sponsor contributions, the organization said.

A “family-friendly community celebration of the arts,” First Night Evanston features acts and performances from local and national talents, according to its website. Past performances have included blues musicians and mentalists. 

First Night Evanston held New Year’s Eve events from 1992 to 2006 before returning in 2013. The group has celebrated annually since, before going virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization received strong enthusiasm from Evanston residents and local businesses after its revival in 2013, with an attendance of about 3,000. Support has since dwindled, said Emily Guthrie, vice president of First Night Evanston. 

“Last year, we actually lost money,” she said. “And so when we started talking about what to do this year … we kinda said, ‘You know what, let’s put it on hold to see what kind of response we get.’”

But since announcing the event’s hiatus, about 900 users clicked on the organization’s official Facebook page to show interest in the event, Guthrie said.  

For First Night Evanston to return, however, Guthrie said it will need at least half a dozen more sponsors in order to maintain its ticket prices, which stood at $30 in 2022. In addition to lower attendance, Guthrie said regular sponsors like Northwestern and First Bank & Trust began giving less money to the organization in recent years, resulting in a loss of revenue.

“That affects us,” she said. “I just don’t think we could put it on and ask people to pay $75.”

Sarah Liddell, president of First Night Evanston, said she hopes to bring in more board members to help generate new ideas for the celebration again in the future.

“There’s things we’re probably overlooking,” Liddell said. “And even with the performers, we want to look and see, ‘who else can we bring in?’ and that can be a lot, too.”

Liddell said finding a balance between up-and-coming talent and big-name headliners that attract more attendees was difficult.

Despite becoming smaller since its initial conception in 1992 and ultimately suspending the event, Liddell said she believes First Night Evanston still has the potential to return with higher participation in the future. 

Evanston resident Steve Andes, who frequently volunteers with First Night Evanston, said he appreciated the event’s contributions to the Evanston community and how it introduces people of all ages to music they likely would not have sought out on their own. 

“When you’re a volunteer, you’re frequently randomly assigned,” Andes said. “It’s that exposure to something that’s new (that) keeps you alive, and at my age, I can say this keeps me younger.”

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories: 

“First Night Evanston celebrates its 25th year observing New Year’s Eve”

“Wildcats set intentions for the New Year in different ways”

“Evanston Art Center hosts 21st Annual Winter Expo to support local artists”
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
“Ted” the series will premiere Jan. 11 on Peacock. It stars Seth MacFarlane as Ted and Max Burkholder as John.
Seth MacFarlane asks if there is ‘still an appetite’ for Ted in new prequel series
(Center) Danielle Brooks as Sophia in Warner Bros. Pictures’ bold new take on a classic, “The Color Purple,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Bazawule and cast discuss upcoming film ‘The Color Purple’ in Warner Bros. roundtable
A small red and green basket containing silver, red and white balls, and a pinecone sits next to a red and green cup featuring the Starbucks logo.
Open Tab: Festive drinks for the finicky palate
An illustration of a girl wearing a purple dress looking at a large star over a distant village.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Wish’ lacks Disney’s magical spark
An illustration of Laufey, Norah Jones and Sabrina Carpenter on a dark green background with presents and mistletoe in the background.
Liner Notes: New holiday EPs by Laufey, Sabrina Carpenter are merry and bright
“Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is a startling and fresh addition to the series.
Reel Thoughts: 'The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is startling and fresh
More in City
New laws, ordinances and legal changes rang in the new year, including a higher minimum wage and electronic-smoking restrictions.
New laws for the new year: Six laws affecting Evanston residents in 2024
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center, where many of the biggest moments in Evanston politics in 2023 took place.
Year in Review: The biggest stories in Evanston politics in 2023
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a ban on semi-automatic weapons, high-capacity magazines and other devices into law in Jan. 2023.
Deadline passes for Illinois residents to register assault weapons
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center, where many of the biggest moments in Evanston politics in 2023 took place.
Residents call for ceasefire resolution, hold peaceful demonstration at City Council
City Council approves $435 million budget for 2024, keeps property tax rate unchanged
City Council approves $435 million budget for 2024, keeps property tax rate unchanged
Evanston’s Equity and Empowerment Commission voted to withdraw a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza after a contentious meeting Thursday night.
Equity and Empowerment Commission withdraws resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza
More in Latest Stories
Prior to receiving the grant, Yin had conducted a variety of disability-focused research in Maine, Virginia and Kentucky.
SESP economist Michelle Yin receives $2.98 million grant for disability research
McCormick Prof. Yonggang Huang was awarded the 2024 Rodney Hill Prize for his applications in solid mechanics.
Northwestern Prof. Yonggang Huang receives 2024 Rodney Hill Prize
Some ‘Cats agree that setting specific New Year’s resolutions sets the bar too high.
Wildcats set intentions for the New Year in different ways
Graduate student guard Boo Buie evaluates his offensive options.
Rapid Recap: No. 9 Illinois 96, Northwestern 66
The Technological Institute. Northwestern Prof. Mark Hersam co-led the research that created a transistor capable of associative learning.
Northwestern researchers help develop new brain-like transistor
Junior guard Melannie Daley attacks the basket in transition.
Rapid Recap: Penn State 95, Northwestern 55
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in