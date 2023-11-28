Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
25° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Evanston bans flavored tobacco sales, approves utility rate hike
November 29, 2023
Vice President and Associate Provost Robin Means Coleman to step down Jan. 1
November 28, 2023
Gallery: ‘Downton Abbey: The Exhibition’ showcases the TV show’s sets, costumes and accessories
November 28, 2023
Trending Stories
1
8740 Views
NU not aware of injuries after shots fired reported on Chicago campus
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • November 27, 2023
2
710 Views
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 45, Illinois 43
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor • November 25, 2023
3
658 Views
Evanston investigating norovirus outbreak linked to Big Wig Tacos student deal
Lily Carey, City Editor • November 22, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Vice President and Associate Provost Robin Means Coleman to step down Jan. 1

Coleman+joined+Northwestern+in+February+2021.
Illustration by Shveta Shah
Coleman joined Northwestern in February 2021.
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor
November 28, 2023

Robin Means Coleman will step down from her roles as vice president and associate provost for diversity and inclusion on Jan. 1, Northwestern announced Tuesday.

According to a news release from the University, Coleman will step down to focus on her personal health and her family. She will continue to serve as a consultant for NU until July 2024. Assistant Provost for Diversity and Inclusion Michelle Manno will lead the Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion beginning in January until the University names a permanent replacement, the release said.

Coleman joined NU from Texas A&M University in February 2021 and has since served as the University’s chief diversity officer and held a faculty post in the School of Communication. She cited projects like the IDEA scholars program, the Gender Inclusive Initiatives, and the Mediation, Conflict Resolution and Restorative Practices Initiative as some of her proudest accomplishments at NU.

The University also won the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine for three consecutive years during Coleman’s tenure.

“We are grateful for Robin’s many contributions to the Northwestern community and for her unwavering support for our students, faculty and staff through ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts,” University President Michael Schill said in the release. “Robin has done a tremendous job leading the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and I appreciate that she will continue to serve as a consultant to the University after she officially leaves in January.”

Coleman also recently co-authored “The Black Guy Dies First: Black Horror Cinema from Fodder to Oscar,” one of several books she has written on the representation of Black characters in American horror films.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacob_wendler

Related Stories: 

Q&A: Prof. Robin R. Means Coleman on Black horror films, inclusion

Eric Perreault to serve as Northwestern vice president for research

Emily Babb to lead Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance
More to Discover
More in Administration
In his fifth message to the community since the militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, University President Michael Schill announced the creation of a new advisory committee on antisemitism and hate Nov. 14.
Schill’s committee on preventing antisemitism and hate meets mixed responses from students, faculty
Illustration by Beatrice Villaflor
In Focus: NU-affiliated political action committee makes ‘friends’ with lawmakers
Illustration by Shveta Shah.
In Focus: A trail of athletics scandals follows NU President Michael Schill
The Monday message is Schill’s fifth to the community since the militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.
University President Michael Schill announces new committee on antisemitism and hate
NU-Q Prof. Khaled AL-Hroub expressed doubt in a Monday WBUR interview that the militant group Hamas had killed civilians in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Northwestern revises statement after condemning Prof. Khaled AL-Hroub’s comments on Hamas
After University President Michael Schill sent a message last week saying he would not issue a statement on behalf NU on the Israel-Hamas war, deans and faculty across the University sent out their own messages.
NU undergraduate and graduate deans respond to Israel-Hamas war following Schill’s Thursday message
More in Campus
An illustration with ‘2027’ written in purple text with fall leaves behind on a yellow background.
Freshmen reflect on their first Fall Quarter at Northwestern
Several alerts informed community members of an active threat event on Northwesterns Chicago campus Monday evening.
NU not aware of injuries after shots fired reported on Chicago campus
Strive aims to provide a safe and relaxed space for Black men at Northwestern, according to student leaders in the organization.
Strive empowers Black men through unity, education and community support
Medill Prof. Joe Mathewson is the author of five books.
Prof. Joe Mathewson brings expertise, humor to his 26 years at Medill
Students dined on freshly cooked latkes and round jelly doughnuts, known as sufganiyot, at Hillel’s annual Latkepalooza celebration.
Northwestern Hillel hosts annual Latkepalooza Hanukkah celebration
Indian Matchmaking star Sima Taparia addressed about 300 students in Lutkin Hall Friday evening.
Sima Taparia talks ‘Indian Matchmaking’ as SASA’s fall keynote speaker
More in Latest Stories
A board with two rows of bells, each with labels of different rooms attached to them.
Gallery: ‘Downton Abbey: The Exhibition’ showcases the TV show’s sets, costumes and accessories
An illustration of a girl wearing a purple dress looking at a large star over a distant village.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Wish’ lacks Disney’s magical spark
O’Grady: The sad truth about ‘Die Hard’ — it’s not a Christmas Movie
O’Grady: The sad truth about ‘Die Hard’ — it’s not a Christmas Movie
A chalkboard sign that says Small Business Saturday, with the words “giveaways,” “donate” and “socks” in smaller letters below.
Evanston businesses talk shopping local on Small Business Saturday
An illustration of Laufey, Norah Jones and Sabrina Carpenter on a dark green background with presents and mistletoe in the background.
Liner Notes: New holiday EPs by Laufey, Sabrina Carpenter are merry and bright
Senior linebackers Bryce Gallagher and Xander Mueller celebrate during Northwestern’s game against Nebraska. The pair of Wildcat linebackers were named to the All-Big Ten defensive teams Tuesday.
Football: Five ‘Cats tabbed 2023 All-Big Ten defense honorees
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in