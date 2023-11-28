Vice President and Associate Provost Robin Means Coleman to step down Jan. 1

Robin Means Coleman will step down from her roles as vice president and associate provost for diversity and inclusion on Jan. 1, Northwestern announced Tuesday.

According to a news release from the University, Coleman will step down to focus on her personal health and her family. She will continue to serve as a consultant for NU until July 2024. Assistant Provost for Diversity and Inclusion Michelle Manno will lead the Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion beginning in January until the University names a permanent replacement, the release said.

Coleman joined NU from Texas A&M University in February 2021 and has since served as the University’s chief diversity officer and held a faculty post in the School of Communication. She cited projects like the IDEA scholars program, the Gender Inclusive Initiatives, and the Mediation, Conflict Resolution and Restorative Practices Initiative as some of her proudest accomplishments at NU.

The University also won the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine for three consecutive years during Coleman’s tenure.

“We are grateful for Robin’s many contributions to the Northwestern community and for her unwavering support for our students, faculty and staff through ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts,” University President Michael Schill said in the release. “Robin has done a tremendous job leading the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and I appreciate that she will continue to serve as a consultant to the University after she officially leaves in January.”

Coleman also recently co-authored “The Black Guy Dies First: Black Horror Cinema from Fodder to Oscar,” one of several books she has written on the representation of Black characters in American horror films.

