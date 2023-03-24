Emily Babb to lead Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance as its associate vice president

1800 Sherman Ave., which housed the University’s former Office of Equity. Babb will lead the office under its new name, the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance.

Emily Babb will lead the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance as its associate vice president starting May 1, Northwestern announced in a Thursday news release.

Babb previously served in related roles at the University of Denver and the University of Virginia, where she oversaw Title IX compliance and reports of discrimination.

A University committee chaired by Robin Means Coleman, NU’s vice president and associate provost for diversity and inclusion, selected her because of her past experience and legal knowledge.

“My career has been dedicated to civil rights compliance, and I am honored by the opportunity to grow this office at Northwestern,” Babb said in the release. “I look forward to working with an administration that is committed to creating a comprehensive approach to civil rights and Title IX, and providing resources and policies focused on addressing discrimination and harassment of various forms.”

The former Office of Equity was renamed to the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance in November to more specifically reflect its goals, the release said. Its website was updated Thursday with the new name.

Babb will report directly to University President Michael Schill.

“The Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance is not only a critical resource for students, staff and faculty in times of need but also a symbol that Northwestern will never tolerate discrimination or harassment,” Schill said in the release. “I look forward to working with Emily and other leaders to ensure Northwestern is a safe and welcoming community for all.”

