Search committee formed to name leadership for Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance office

The NU Office of Equity. The office will be replaced by the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance.

Northwestern formed a search committee of faculty, staff and students to name an associate vice president for civil rights and Title IX compliance, the University announced Friday.

Robin Means Coleman, vice president and associate provost for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer, and Stephanie Graham, vice president and general counsel, will lead the committee, which includes members like AccessibleNU Director and Associate Dean of Students Jill Sieben-Schneider and Vice President for Operations Luke Figora.

The elected associate vice president will lead the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance, which will replace the Office of Equity. The office’s primary purpose is to ensure community members follow University anti-discrimination and accessibility policy, as well as respond to reports of sexual misconduct, discrimination and harassment.

University faculty, staff, students, alumni and families can contact the search committee with questions, candidate recommendations and feedback.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @charlottehrlich

