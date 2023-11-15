Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
46° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
How the Evanston ADA Advisory Committee supports people with disabilities
November 15, 2023
Illinois Report Card shows signs of rebound, performance gaps
November 15, 2023
Gallery: Expressions of gender and sexuality on campus
November 15, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1671 Views
Students protest in front of Tech, demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel
Samantha Powers, Senior Staffer • November 10, 2023
2
884 Views
Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season
Shun Graves, Reporter • November 7, 2023
3
714 Views
Football: With his homecoming on the horizon, David Braun’s high-rising tale continues writing itself
Jake Epstein, Development and Recruitment Editor • November 9, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

How the Evanston ADA Advisory Committee supports people with disabilities

The+ADA+%28Americans+with+Disabilities+Act%29+Advisory+Committee+aims+to+put+city+officials+and+Evanston+residents+with+disabilities+in+more+regular%2C+more+formalized+communication.
Daily file photo by Colin Boyle
The ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Advisory Committee aims to put city officials and Evanston residents with disabilities in more regular, more formalized communication.
Cole Reynolds and Charlie Spungin
November 15, 2023

For the last decade, Evanston disability advocate Patrick Hughes Jr. has run an informal tour of the city. He takes passengers through the city in his Jeep, showing them some 40-odd places where the city’s infrastructure doesn’t serve people with disabilities.

One of the stops was a brand new beach off of South Boulevard — one Hughes Jr. described as fully accessible, but without accessible parking. On one particular tour, he said, another longtime advocate pointed out to passengers that she couldn’t use the accessible park because of the lack of parking. 

Among the passengers, Hughes said, was Parks and Recreation Director Audrey Thompson. Two weeks later, he said, the city added accessible parking spots at the beach.

“Having representation fills in policymakers and leaders with information that will impact citizens in a much less theoretical, and more tangible, way,” Hughes said.

Now, Thompson, alongside other city staffers, are spearheading a Evanston committee aimed at doing just that. 

The ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Advisory Committee aims to put city officials and Evanston residents with disabilities in more regular, more formalized communication.

“That has been the most rewarding thing, just being involved in those meetings and hearing direct feedback from our community members about their experiences and suggestions,” Lauren Ruiz, the city’s disability rights and advocacy manager, said. 

The committee has held monthly meetings since May, and one of its primary duties is to process complaints filed by community members, Ruiz said. Residents who experience discrimination or difficulty navigating Evanston can file a grievance online, which the committee will discuss at its next meeting.

It’s an opportunity, Ruiz said, for other people with disabilities to contextualize the complaint with their own experiences and offer potential solutions.

“There are things (people with disabilities bring up) that we as city staff had not even thought of,” Ruiz said. “Each individual on the committee just has such a unique perspective and unique experiences of their own.”

At one meeting, the committee discussed one complaint filed by an Evanston resident who struggled to find accessible parking at the Robert Crown Branch of the Evanston Public Library, according to Ruiz. The only accessible parking available to her was down an alleyway far from the library. 

Ruiz got in contact with Evanston’s parking service division as well as the Engineering and Public Works department, to remedy parking at the library. According to Ruiz, accessible parking spots were added right next to the library entrance just one month after the committee discussed the issue, allowing easier access for this resident and countless others.

It was through one of these grievances that Evanston resident Jim Johnson got involved with the committee. As someone who uses a motorized wheelchair and has a service animal, Johnson said navigating Evanston’s crosswalks, especially near Hartrey Avenue, can be difficult. He finally filed a grievance about it earlier this year.

In response to the complaint, Thompson invited him to the newly established ADA Advisory Committee’s meeting, and he said he’s been a regular at committee meetings ever since. To more meaningfully contribute to the meetings, Johnson has interviewed other people with disabilities to bring up issues that others in the community are facing.

Currently, everybody on the ADA Advisory Committee is a city official. The process of confirming Evanston community members with disabilities has just begun and will continue in the coming months. Johnson said he submitted his application on Nov. 15.

“(People with disabilities) have more knowledge of what needs to be corrected for making it (more) accessible,” Johnson said. “I’m very inquisitive, and I also do my own research and bring that to their light.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @charcole27

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @CharlieSpungin

Related Stories:

City Council introduces lower budget after staff reduces Capital Improvement Program

Evanston leaders hail new safety science company UL headquarters amid downtown office struggles

Connections for the Homeless’ annual winter gear distribution helps individuals gear up for the cold
More to Discover
More in City
The annual Illinois Report Card collects data from each public school district in Illinois to measure performance of students and schools.
Illinois Report Card shows signs of rebound, performance gaps
While some have applauded Invest in Kids for giving students more flexibility in school choice, many Evanston-area lawmakers have criticized the tax credit program for diverting funding from the state’s coffers.
Public school advocates celebrate end of controversial Invest in Kids scholarship program
Groups like Meals On Wheels Northeastern Illinois and A Just Harvest are providing free meals this Thanksgiving thanks to the work of their staff and volunteers.
Local organizations provide food, resources for people in need this Thanksgiving
Black outdoor sign with white lettering signaling the Civic Center.
City Council introduces lower budget after staff reduces Capital Improvement Program
Portraits hang on the walls along a dim hallway.
Exploration of photography and nature: ‘Misread Affinity’ on display at Evanston Art Center
Three people are silhouetted as they look out a window toward a lake.
Evanston leaders hail new safety science company UL headquarters amid downtown office struggles
More in Latest Stories
A person running with a smile on their face.
Gallery: Expressions of gender and sexuality on campus
An athlete in a gray jersey passes a basketball mid-jump.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Western Michigan 63-59 in third consecutive victory
Northwestern huddles together before a game. The Wildcats fell 110-52 on the road at No. 16 Notre Dame Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: No. 16 Notre Dame 110, Northwestern 52
Northwestern’s 166th Commencement Ceremony will take place at the United Center.
2024 Commencement to be held at the United Center
News Quiz: Wisconsin Football game, Ryan Field Rebuild, NCAA Tournament Final Four
News Quiz: Wisconsin Football game, Ryan Field Rebuild, NCAA Tournament Final Four
David Braun claps while amped up on the sideline against Wisconsin. Northwestern is expected to promote him to the football team’s permanent head coach.
David Braun expected to become Northwestern’s permanent head coach
More in Politics
The updated draft, released Saturday, contains several key changes to both the memorandum itself and the University’s public benefits package.
The Daily Explains: What’s in the updated draft contract between NU and Evanston on the Ryan Field rebuild?
Evanston residents sounded off on Northwestern’s benefits package for its Rebuild Ryan Field project at a public meeting Thursday night.
Residents criticize Ryan Field community benefits agreement, call for Council to delay decision
Everything Evanston: City Council prepares to vote on Rebuild Ryan Field ordinances
Everything Evanston: City Council prepares to vote on Rebuild Ryan Field ordinances
Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss. Parielle Davis, chair of the committee, said she believes Biss mishandled discussions with NU about the new stadium.
‘Better than Biss’ political committee seeks 2025 challengers for Mayor Daniel Biss
A photo of the exterior of the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.
The Daily Explains: What’s in Evanston’s proposed 2024 budget?
Protesters gathered outside of Rep. Jan Schakowsky’s (D-Ill.) Evanston home Tuesday to call for her support of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Protesters call for Schakowsky to support ceasefire, end U.S. aid to Israel
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in