Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
46° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Texas politician Beto O’Rourke speaks at Northwestern College Democrats fall speaker event
November 15, 2023
Men’s Basketball: Barnhizer scores career-high 20 points in Northwestern victory over Western Michigan
November 15, 2023
Fossil Free NU, FMO and NU SJP host teach-in on solidarity with Stop Cop City
November 14, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1878 Views
Students protest in front of Tech, demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel
Samantha Powers, Senior Staffer • November 10, 2023
2
1081 Views
Football: With his homecoming on the horizon, David Braun’s high-rising tale continues writing itself
Jake Epstein, Development and Recruitment Editor • November 9, 2023
3
1079 Views
Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season
Shun Graves, Reporter • November 7, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Texas politician Beto O’Rourke speaks at Northwestern College Democrats fall speaker event

ORourke+served+in+the+House+of+Representatives+from+2013+to+2019.
Jacob Wendler/Daily Senior Staffer
O’Rourke served in the House of Representatives from 2013 to 2019.
Carlotta Angiolillo, Reporter
November 15, 2023

Texas politician Beto O’Rourke discussed his campaign experiences, how to remain hopeful while fighting for political change and the state of Texas politics Tuesday evening in front of more than 200 attendees at the Northwestern College Democrats’ fall speaker event in Norris University Center. 

SESP Prof. Tabitha Bonilla moderated the discussion and asked O’Rourke, a former representative of Texas’ 16th Congressional District, questions submitted by students. 

O’Rourke gave up his seat in the House of Representatives in 2018 to challenge Republican Sen. Ted Cruz for his seat in the Senate. He then sought the Democratic nomination for President in 2020 and subsequently challenged Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022, losing to the Republican by 11 percentage points.

O’Rourke said the key to success is meeting people where they are and talking about issues that affect their daily lives. He also discussed the necessity of grassroots campaign efforts and campaigning in places that politicians often ignore.

“If I need a boost or a shot in the arm, just getting out there and knocking on doors is so helpful to me,” O’Rourke said. “What I learned is that when I stopped talking and started listening, I became a much more effective candidate.”  

O’Rourke centered Texas in his remarks and encouraged students to look to the state as a place to significantly improve the lives of others through activism. He said Texas is an “exciting, diverse, electrifying” state that is not accurately represented by its elected officials. 

The politician also pushed back against the idea that young people are “tomorrow’s leaders,” arguing they are already fighting for political change. He encouraged students to become further involved in public service by running for office –– even if timing or circumstances are not ideal. 

“What I think I learned too late in life is that as a young person, you’re conditioned to wait your turn,” O’Rourke said. “There will never be the perfect time to run for office.” 

Bienen and Communication freshman Lili Bannister had the opportunity to meet O’Rourke before the event. 

Bannister said she asked him about the logistics of talking to people from different political backgrounds. 

“He talked about how he obviously goes door to door and really talks to people and levels with them,” Bannister said. “I think we can take a lot from that … coming to people and hearing their story, and even if you know they’re not going to agree with you, still talking to them.” 

NU College Democrats co-president and Medill senior Anna Lansford said she hopes the event encouraged students to get excited about politics, especially in swing states and states that are historically more conservative.

As the 2024 election approaches, Lansford said O’Rourke’s perspective was particularly timely. She cited his work with Powered by People — a hybrid political action committee he founded in 2019 to support Democratic candidates through voter registration and engagement — as one of many ways O’Rourke aligns with NU College Democrats’ mission.

“We chose Beto because we think that he’s a really impressive political figure, and he’s galvanized a lot of support for Democrats, both when he ran and then also in his current nonprofit work,” Lansford said. 

While maintaining steady optimism about the future, O’Rourke also looked to the past, drawing inspiration from Texas politicians such as Ann Richards and Lyndon B. Johnson as well as civil rights activists like John Lewis and Martin Luther King Jr.

He said it is the responsibility of today’s activists to build upon what past generations have achieved.

“I fear the judgment of my kids and history,” O’Rourke said. “The world, and history, and future generations are watching.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @carlottaang76

Related Stories:

Northwestern College Democrats to host Beto O’Rourke

Democratic Party leader Tom Perez speaks at Northwestern

Maya Wiley talks to Northwestern College Democrats
More to Discover
More in Campus
More than 40 students attended a teach-in Monday evening on the Stop Cop City movement. The teach-in began with a moment of silence and ended with a song.
Fossil Free NU, FMO and NU SJP host teach-in on solidarity with Stop Cop City
Northwestern researchers have had breakthrough results in applying AI to their work.
Northwestern researchers achieve AI breakthroughs
NU community members came to Monday afternoon’s NUGW rally bearing signs, NUGW T-shirts and noise-making devices.
Graduate workers union rallies for timely bargaining, response to economic demands from NU
The Monday message is Schill’s fifth to the community since the militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.
University President Michael Schill announces new committee on antisemitism and hate
Soon, Version 3 of Paper is expected to bring an assortment of new features and enhancements to the popular Northwestern scheduling site.
Paper Version 3 coming soon with new features, enhancements
Evanston residents and Northwestern residents protested calling for a community benefits agreement in September.
Student organizations talk NU community benefits agreement for the Ryan Field rebuild
More in Latest Stories
Senior guard Ty Berry helps up junior guard Brooks Barnhizer. The junior scored a career-high 20 points against Western Michigan on Tuesday.
Men’s Basketball: Barnhizer scores career-high 20 points in Northwestern victory over Western Michigan
Black outdoor sign with white lettering signaling the Civic Center.
City Council introduces lower budget after staff reduces Capital Improvement Program
“The Holdovers” sees Paul Giamatti revivified in a holiday indie hit.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Holdovers’ is a heartwarming success
The Dissonance band rehearsing for their production. Along with writing the show, Valaskovic also plays the saxophone in the band.
Student-written productions like Sit & Spin Production’s ‘Dissonance’ break from tradition, amplify new voices
Portraits hang on the walls along a dim hallway.
Exploration of photography and nature: ‘Misread Affinity’ on display at Evanston Art Center
A person in a red letterman jacket dances with a person in a red cheerleading outfit in a school gymnasium.
‘The Prom’ is a heartwarming showstopper
More in Student Groups
Northwestern’s South Asian Students Alliance hosted its annual Diwali celebration Sunday evening in Norris University Center.
Captured: Northwestern SASA hosts annual Diwali celebration
Students clubs, like Consultants Advising Student Enterprises and Global Research and Consulting Group, have rigorous and selective application criteria.
Northwestern students reflect on competitive club culture
Political science Prof. Laurel Harbridge-Yong, Northwestern Hillel Executive Director Michael Simon and BridgeUSA Chief Operating Officer Ross Irwin (left to right) discuss political polarization at NU on a Saturday afternoon panel.
Northwestern’s BridgeUSA hosts first campus-wide conference ‘NUNITED’
O’Rourke served three terms in Congress and ran unsuccessfully for president and governor of Texas.
Northwestern College Democrats to host Beto O’Rourke as fall speaker
Members of the Northwestern Community Ensemble perform for students at Associated Student Government’s inaugural Cultural Summit.
ASG Cultural Summit promotes bonding beyond barriers
NPEP hosted a panel on reentry for formerly incarcerated people on Wednesday.
NPEP hosts panel on rehabilitation and reentry for incarcerated people
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in