Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
55° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Residents voice concerns on property tax hikes at City Council ‘Truth in Taxation’ Hearing
November 7, 2023
Captured: Northwestern men’s basketball defeats McKendree in exhibition game
November 7, 2023
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Binghamton 72-61 in season opener
November 7, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1215 Views
Gallery: Grosse Point Lighthouse offers serene views near campus
Joss Broward, Reporter • November 2, 2023
2
1187 Views
Two former NU football players allege a racist environment in football program
Avani Kalra, Editor in Chief • November 3, 2023
3
743 Views
Northwestern Medicine study identifies metixene as a promising breast cancer and brain metastases treatment
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor • November 1, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Medill Dean Loren Ghiglione awarded 2023 Richard J. Levine award

Ghiglione+will+receive+%242%2C500+for+the+award%2C+which+is+overseen+by+the+Dow+Jones+News+Fund.
Daily file photo by Shun Graves
Ghiglione will receive $2,500 for the award, which is overseen by the Dow Jones News Fund.
Samanta Habashy, Assistant Campus Editor
November 6, 2023

The Dow Jones News Fund awarded Professor Emeritus Loren Ghiglione — former dean of the Medill School of Journalism — the 2023 Richard J. Levine Journalism Champion Award Friday. The annual award recognizes individuals whose work contributes to the News Fund’s mission of building a diverse community of young journalists.

Ghiglione prioritized diversity during his time as dean of Medill from 2001 to 2006, increasing the share of faculty, staff directors and students that were people of color to 20 percent, 50 percent and 35 percent, respectively.

During his tenure, Ghiglione was also elected as president of the Association of Schools of Journalism and Mass Communication.

“Loren has always been a champion for elevating voices of those sometimes overlooked. He is a truly deserving recipient of this award,” Medill Dean Charles Whitaker said.

Ghiglione also led journalism programs at Emory University and the University of Southern California before joining Medill’s faculty in 2001. 

The recipient of the Richard J. Levine Award is chosen annually by a committee comprising Dow Jones News Fund staff and board members.

Dow Jones News Fund President Brent Jones said Ghiglione’s dedication to local news and journalism education and his strong principles of ethics and diversity aligned with the award’s purpose.

“(Ghiglione’s) leadership and body of work align perfectly with the News Fund’s early-in-career talent mission and Dick Levine’s remarkable record of service and stewardship of high journalistic standards,” Jones said in a Friday news release.

In 1987, Ghiglione was the recipient of the Ida B. Wells Award, honoring those in the media who have dedicated their careers to diversifying the nation’s newsrooms and expanding the coverage of people and communities of color.

He also served as president of the American Society of Newspaper Editors, where he advocated for more diversity within the news industry, from 1989-1990. There, he initiated a study on the gay and lesbian community within U.S. newsrooms. The study advanced a better understanding of LGBTQ+ journalists’ realities and their role in shaping news coverage.

“As the white editor and publisher of a dinky daily in a very white town in a very white region of the country, I hoped that hiring and maintaining a diverse newsroom staff would not only improve our paper’s coverage but also rebut all the excuses I heard from other editors and publishers about the lack of diversity in their newsrooms,” Ghiglione said in his acceptance speech on Friday.

He also said he intends to put the $2,500 prize money toward his next book, which will be about local nonprofit newsrooms.

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated when Ghiglione served as president of the American Society of Newspaper Editors. The Daily regrets the error.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @HabashySam

Related Stories:

Medill welcomes journalist fleeing Cameroon Haman Mana to faculty

McCormick faculty take home Cole-Higgins Awards

Northwestern professor Mercouri Kanatzidis awarded Royal Society of Chemistry Prize
More to Discover
More in Campus
The history department partnered with Bennison’s Bakery to provide decorated cakes displaying images themed to the department’s Winter Quarter courses.
Cakes and Classes delivers sweet insight into winter history courses
Political science Prof. Laurel Harbridge-Yong, Northwestern Hillel Executive Director Michael Simon and BridgeUSA Chief Operating Officer Ross Irwin (left to right) discuss political polarization at NU on a Saturday afternoon panel.
Northwestern’s BridgeUSA hosts first campus-wide conference ‘NUNITED’
O’Rourke served three terms in Congress and ran unsuccessfully for president and governor of Texas.
Northwestern College Democrats to host Beto O’Rourke as fall speaker
Members of the Northwestern Community Ensemble perform for students at Associated Student Government’s inaugural Cultural Summit.
ASG Cultural Summit promotes bonding beyond barriers
NU student Harrison Brooks is nominated for Rising Star of the Year for Fourth Down, a football-themed card game he created with NU student Cameron Briskin.
The excitement of football in a card game’: Junior Harrison Brooks nominated for TAGIEs’ Rising Star of the Year
Sam Kriegman and David Matthews looking at their design on a desktop computer. They designed AI technology that builds a robot in seconds.
Nature, nurture, or both? The scientists behind AI-made robots
More in Faculty
A large, gray stone building with the words “Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine” and a Northwestern logo.
Northwestern Medicine study identifies metixene as a promising breast cancer and brain metastases treatment
The discussion focused on how faculty can effectively adapt their teaching methods to the presence of generative artificial intelligence.
Searle Center leads faculty session on ‘Generating Active Digital Readers in a ChatGPT World’
Faculty Senate President Regan Thomson said he wants to strike a “middle ground” as he addresses contentious issues like the Ryan Field rebuild.
Q&A: Faculty Senate President Regan Thomson talks Ryan Field, priorities
Vannutelli spoke as part of the Institute for Policy Research’s Fay Lomax Cook fall colloquium series.
Economics Prof. Silvia Vannutelli discusses the politician-to-lobbyist pipeline at IPR Colloquium
A large, gray stone building with the words “Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine” and a Northwestern logo.
Northwestern researchers receive $24 million grant to fund evaluations of childhood health
University President Michael Schill addressed questions about Ryan Field funding at the Oct. 16 Faculty Senate meeting.
As administrators propose partially funding the $800 million Ryan Field project by incurring debt, faculty demand answers
More in Latest Stories
Northwestern prepares for a throw-in. The Wildcats season came to a close in a 1-0 Friday loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament.
Men’s Soccer: Upperclassmen lead Northwestern’s resurgence, come up short in Big Ten Tournament defeat
The LEAP report calls for the city to hire six teams of two community responders each, prioritizing diversity, community ties and de-escalation skills in applicants.
LEAP study recommends Evanston Police Department establish community responder program
Northwestern announced a $100 million community benefits agreement ahead of City Council’s Oct. 30 meeting on the Ryan Field rebuild.
The Daily Explains: NU proposed a community benefits agreement for the Rebuild Ryan Field project. What’s in it?
An athlete in a white jersey and white headband holds a basketball.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 72, Binghamton 61
An illustration with stills from the film. A woman and man stand by a wedding cake. Another still has a woman and man almost kissing, and another shows a woman getting ready.
Reel Thoughts: Sofia Coppola sets fire to Graceland in ‘Priscilla’
Senior wide receiver A.J. Henning is pushed out of bounds by an Iowa defender after catching a seven-yard pass from junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan in NU’s loss at Wrigley Field Saturday.
Football: Offense strikes balance against Iowa defense despite slow start
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in