Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
42° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NU undergraduate and graduate deans respond to Israel-Hamas war following Schill’s Thursday message
October 17, 2023
‘Sick to my stomach’: 5th Ward school is $25 million over budget, board to consider alternate plans
October 17, 2023
City Council discusses proposed 2024 budget, increased property tax levy
October 17, 2023
Trending Stories
1
3838 Views
Students for Justice in Palestine hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Gaza this week
Avani Kalra, Editor in Chief • October 13, 2023
2
2252 Views
Schill’s Homecoming email sparks frustrations about tokenization, International Student Orientation
Joyce Li, Development and Recruitment Editor • October 13, 2023
3
1433 Views
Schill issues new statement on Israel-Hamas war, free speech
Jacob Wendler and Saul Pink October 13, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

McCormick, Weinberg Prof. Dayne Swearer receives 2023 Packard Fellowship

McCormick+and+Weinberg+Prof.+David+Swearer%E2%80%99s+work+in+creating+a+new+catalytic+technology+could+help+decarbonize+and+electrify+commonly-used+chemical+reactions.
Photo courtesy of Northwestern Now.
McCormick and Weinberg Prof. David Swearer’s work in creating a new catalytic technology could help decarbonize and electrify commonly-used chemical reactions.
Nora Collins, Assistant Campus Editor
October 17, 2023

Prof. Dayne Swearer received a 2023 Packard Fellowship in Science and Engineering from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, Northwestern announced in a Monday news release. The fellowship includes an unrestricted grant of $875,000 over five years to conduct science research.

Swearer joined NU in 2022 and is an assistant professor of chemistry in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences, an assistant professor of chemical and biological engineering in the McCormick School of Engineering. He was selected alongside 19 other junior professors nationwide as “innovative early-career scientists and engineers” who “(explore) new frontiers in their fields of study,” per the Packard Foundation’s website. 

Swearer’s research aims to develop new catalytic technologies — processes that alter chemical reaction rates by adding a substance (the catalyst) which is then left behind. His work in creating a new catalytic technology could help decarbonize and electrify commonly-used chemical reactions in society and industry. 

To achieve this goal, Swearer and his team conduct research ranging from the synthesis of new materials and nanostructures to the development of unique observational tools that show the dynamics of chemical processes.

“As a Packard Fellow, I am looking forward to discovering the chemistry of plasma — often called the fourth state of matter — and its potential to impact reactions that are essential to global sustainability,” Swearer said in the release. 

Established in 1988, the Packard Fellowship in Science and Engineering is one of the largest nongovernmental fellowship programs in the U.S. and offers recipients significant flexibility in using their funds.

The fellowship was inspired by former U.S. Secretary of Defense David Packard, who made significant efforts to enhance U.S. university-based science and engineering programs. In addition to the grant, Packard Fellows convene annually to engage in interdisciplinary research discussions.

Packard, a co-founder of the Hewlett-Packard Company, acknowledged that much of the company’s success was attributed to research and development conducted in university laboratories. 

“From the nanoscale to the scale of the galaxies, the 2023 class of fellows are making ground-breaking discoveries, conducting critical research and leaving a lasting impact on the scientific community and our world,” Jason Burnett, chair of the Packard Foundation’s board, said in the release.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @noracollins02

Related Stories:

McCormick Prof. Vadim Backman develops new lung cancer test

$45 million granted to NU cancer therapy device project

Five McCormick faculty members take home Cole-Higgins Awards
More to Discover
More in Campus
The pre-pharmacy track at NU allows students to explore options in the pharmaceutical industry.
Pre-pharmacy students hope for more resources, community on campus
Dark-colored arch with fall foliage in the background.
NU alum Laura Cooper to receive Samual J. Heyman Service to America Medal
The event series featured speakers ranging from Illinois First Lady M.K. Pritzker to comedian Sarah Cooper.
Chicago Humanities Festival brings speakers, thousands of attendees to NU
The Odenkirks sign copies of their poetry book, “Zilot & Other Important Rhymes,” for attendees after the talk.
Actor Bob Odenkirk discusses his new children’s book at NU for Chicago Humanities Festival
The dialogue was moderated by Caitlin Flanagan (second to right), a staff writer at The Atlantic.
Greg Lukianoff, Yascha Mounk and Rikki Schlott weigh in on free speech at Chicago Humanities Festival
Fox News host Bret Baier poses with his new book, “To Rescue the Constitution,” after speaking at Pick-Staiger Concert Hall on Saturday.
Fox News’ Bret Baier promotes new book, discusses Saudi-Israeli relations at NU
More in Faculty
About 3%-4% of the U.S. population is vegetarian. This number could be higher if it wasn’t for a genetic variation that impacts individuals’ abilities to maintain a vegetarian diet, a Northwestern Medicine study found.
Northwestern professor finds genetics could influence vegetarianism
Attendees listen to the keynote presentations at the speaker series titled “Roadmapping the Clean Energy Transition.”
NU hosts launch of University of Toronto-Northwestern Decarbonization Alliance
Ford Center. NU researchers discover a new AI system that builds robots in seconds.
AI stretches its legs: NU researchers use AI to design robots
Kellogg’s green team — Nancy Faunce, Pauline Scott, Elizabeth Forrest, Lauren McCourt, Liz Morris and Andrea Nott — achieved sustainNU certification.
Eight Kellogg departments certified as Green Offices
The Technological Institute. The discovery has the potential to help detect other types of cancer in the future.
McCormick professor develops new lung cancer detection test
The Technological Institute. McCormick Prof. Jonathan Rivnay leads device development as a co-principal investigator on the project.
$45 million granted to NU cancer therapy device project
More in Latest Stories
Evanston Corner Bistro, a new restaurant is located at the corner of Church St. and Orrington Ave.
Evanston Corner Bistro brings contemporary American dishes downtown
6-year-old Palestinian American boy killed in hate crime in Plainfield Township
LTE: Open letter on NU leaders’ responses to war in Palestine and Israel
LTE: Open letter on NU leaders’ responses to war in Palestine and Israel
Activists and politicians from Evanston and Chicago gathered to support abortion rights on Sunday.
‘We can win this battle:’ Evanston residents, politicians rally for abortion rights
A group of people walk down a street holding signs.
Captured: Evanston’s 2023 Pro-Choice Rally and March
Writer Sandra Cisneros reads her latest poems for an audience of about 300 at her speaker event with the Chicago Humanities Festival and NU.
Writer Sandra Cisneros discusses new book for Chicago Humanities Festival
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in