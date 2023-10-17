Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
48° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Native American Guardian’s Association demands Northwestern abandon Ryan Field rebuild
October 18, 2023
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul gives 34th Leopold Lecture on international relations
October 17, 2023
New Just Cause Ordinance hopes to ensure housing equitability for tenants
October 17, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2729 Views
LTE: Open letter on NU leaders’ responses to war in Palestine and Israel
October 16, 2023
2
1611 Views
Students for Justice in Palestine hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Gaza this week
Avani Kalra, Editor in Chief • October 13, 2023
3
1435 Views
Egg Harbor Cafe to open new location in Evanston on Nov. 14
Yanyan Li, Reporter • October 15, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Kaplan Humanities Institute brings Yarimar Bonilla and Adrian De Leon to NU for fall Sovereignties Dialogue

The+Humanities+Dialogue+Sovereignties+Series+keynote+with+Yarimar+Bonilla+and+Adrian+De+Leon+took+place+in+the+Norris+Louis+Room.
Samanta Habashy/Daily Senior Staffer
The Humanities Dialogue Sovereignties Series keynote with Yarimar Bonilla and Adrian De Leon took place in the Norris Louis Room.
Samanta Habashy, Assistant Campus Editor
October 17, 2023

The Alice Kaplan Institute for the Humanities hosted its fall keynote of the 2023-2024 Humanities Sovereignties Dialogue with political anthropologist Yarimar Bonilla and writer and public historian Adrian De Leon Tuesday afternoon.

Sociology Prof. Katrina Quisumbing King moderated the talk in the Norris University Center’s Louis Room. Bonilla and De Leon discussed present-day political battles for sovereignty, tying in their Puerto Rican and Filipino backgrounds, respectively.

Bonilla — a professor at Princeton University’s Effron Center for the Study of America and contributing opinion writer for the New York Times — discussed her research on race, citizenship, empire and postcolonial sovereignty at the talk.

“This idea of sovereignty as having a flag, a stamp, a coin, an anthem, a seat at the (United Nations) — emblems and symbols of sovereignty at the end become kind of empty if you’re not able to actually decide what language you speak, what music you listen to,” Bonilla said.

De Leon is a 2023-2024 Jack and Nancy Farley Distinguished Visiting Scholar in History at Simon Fraser University and an assistant professor of U.S. History at New York University. He is both a writer and a poet, having authored “Bundok: A Hinterland History of Filipino America” and “barangay: an offshore poem”.

During the keynote, Bonilla and De Leon discussed topics from colonialism to empiricism and the ways states and empires attempt to hinder sovereignty.

“Part of what I enjoy as an anthropologist is that I can look at anything to study sovereignty,” Bonilla said during the event. “In my work, I can look at labor movement protests, but I can also look at Bad Bunny lyrics, and for me, those are equally important and equally generative for thinking about questions of sovereignty.”

The Sovereignties Dialogue series is meant to examine sovereignty in its numerous dimensions — bodily, artistic, intellectual and geopolitical — and discuss the contradictions of sovereignty and autonomy in the political sphere, according to the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences website.

Bonilla discussed her experience writing for the New York Times on topics ranging from the Maui wildfires to Supreme Court decisions. 

“Those are all different ways of thinking about empire,” Bonilla said.

Later, De Leon also said the history of the Second Amendment is closely intertwined with the rights of indigenous peoples in North America.

“What does it mean for a constitutional right to not just have the right to bear arms in terms of the Second Amendment, but the right to kill indigenous people?” De Leon said. “Land becomes a thing to protect, possess and make productive.”

The keynote was followed by a public Q&A that allowed audience members to ask the speakers’ questions.

One attendee asked Bonilla about how recognition can be conceptualized beyond historical understandings of sovereignty.

Bonilla pointed to Puerto Rico as a case study in the relationship between people and the state.

“I think what we don’t talk enough about is: what is the role of the state,” Bonilla said. “After Hurricane Maria, it was this insistence on individuals to do their part and everybody else’s part, but what is the state’s part? The state is no longer providing electricity, no clean water. There were citizens of Puerto Rico fixing street lights. Who does (the state) serve?”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @HabashySam

Related Stories: 

Greg Lukianoff, Yascha Mounk, Rikki Schlott talk free speech at NU

Bob, Nate, Erin Odenkirk talk new book with Peter Sagal at NU

Fox News’ Bret Baier discusses new book, current events at NU
More to Discover
More in Campus
The Sno-Gro boots can grow three sizes. The co-founders are working to grow their business as well.
Four Northwestern alumni design expanding snow boot
Medill juniors Emma Feuer, Lucia Shen and Leslie Kim are just three of the many journalism students who explore a career in management consulting.
The journalism to consulting pipeline: How Medill students use their skills in consulting
The logos of seven Illinois schools sit in front of their school colors.
By the Numbers: 7 of Illinois’s most prominent universities compared
After University President Michael Schill sent a message last week saying he would not issue a statement on behalf NU on the Israel-Hamas war, deans and faculty across the University sent out their own messages.
NU undergraduate and graduate deans respond to Israel-Hamas war following Schill’s Thursday message
President Michael Schill stands at a wooden podium.
Faculty Senate hears from University President Michael Schill, considers Ryan Field rebuild
McCormick and Weinberg Prof. Dayne Swearer’s work in creating a new catalytic technology could help decarbonize and electrify commonly-used chemical reactions.
McCormick, Weinberg Prof. Dayne Swearer receives 2023 Packard Fellowship
More in Events
Writer Sandra Cisneros reads her latest poems for an audience of about 300 at her speaker event with the Chicago Humanities Festival and NU.
Writer Sandra Cisneros discusses new book for Chicago Humanities Festival
Northwestern Hillel hosts former White House speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz Wednesday night.
Former White House speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz speaks on Jewish identity at Northwestern Hillel
Evanston and Chicago residents, as well as people from around the world, attended Thursday’s conference.
Buffett Institute and McCormick host second annual Joint Conference on AI and National Security
Shantel Gabrieal Buggs and Trevor Hoppe discuss sexuality, queer consent
‘Straight rules don’t apply’: Shantel Gabrieal Buggs and Trevor Hoppe discuss sexuality, queer consent at NU
About 100 staff members attended the fireside chat with University President Michael Schill in Norris University Center Tuesday afternoon.
University President Michael Schill talks athletics, affirmative action at fireside chat with staff
Norris’ Coach pop-up featured an art installation with mirrors for photo opportunities.
Coach comes in clutch: Luxury fashion house brings bags and beverages to Norris
More in Latest Stories
The photograph featured in Thursday’s talk is part of a virtual “Crying in H Mart” collection from the Block Museum.
Exploring family through art: Block holds talk on photo in ‘Crying in H Mart’ collection
Singer-songwriter Troye Sivan jolts back into the music scene with an album that is dazzling in its exuberance.
Liner Notes: Troye Sivan’s ‘Something To Give Each Other’ bursts with queer joy and desire
Country artist Riley Green shines best when he has fun with his down-home swagger on his new album, “Ain’t My Last Rodeo,” released Oct. 15.
Liner Notes: Down-home country fun highlights Riley Green’s ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo’
Beth Kirkpatrick 03 (left) was in Parade, which won a Tony for Best Revival of a Musical in 2023. Photo courtesy of Angel Udelhoven
Broadway is becoming ‘more Wildcat friendly’: Playbill names NU 10th highest represented college on Broadway
LTE: When leadership and moral clarity were needed, President Schill equivocated
LTE: When leadership and moral clarity were needed, President Schill equivocated
A brown school sits on a row of green dollar bills.
‘Sick to my stomach’: 5th Ward school is $25 million over budget, board to consider alternate plans
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in