Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
60° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Students for Justice in Palestine hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Gaza this week
October 13, 2023
Schill’s Homecoming email sparks frustrations about tokenization, International Student Orientation
October 13, 2023
Former White House speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz speaks on Jewish identity at Northwestern Hillel
October 13, 2023
Trending Stories
1
3023 Views
Spokesperson from Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians raises concerns about archaeological sites around Ryan Field rebuild
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 9, 2023
2
1913 Views
Kappa Alpha Psi presents 2023 Dr. Clinton Bristow Jr. Awards
Nora Collins, Assistant Campus Editor • October 8, 2023
3
1472 Views
Schieber: I grew up in the same locker rooms as Pat Fitzgerald
David Schieber, Op-Ed Contributor • October 11, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Schill’s Homecoming email sparks frustrations about tokenization, International Student Orientation

Schill%E2%80%99s+email+frustrated+international+students%2C+who+said+the+University+is+telling+stories+about+their+struggles+without+giving+them+support.+
Schill’s email frustrated international students, who said the University is telling stories about their struggles without giving them support.
Joyce Li, Development and Recruitment Editor
October 13, 2023

Northwestern University President Michael Schill sent an email to the NU community ahead of Homecoming Weekend, titled “Celebrating a sense of excitement and possibility.” He recounted a heartwarming anecdote about International Student Orientation in which he came upon “a young man with two BIG suitcases and an equally big smile.”

“Unlike many of the alumni who will be visiting this weekend, he didn’t really know where he was going, so I did my best to help,” Schill wrote in the Oct. 3 message. “Immediately, a couple of students jumped in along with staff to get him settled.”

Many international students took issue with the email, saying their impression of move-in day is less bright-eyed and idyllic. Students told The Daily they recall a lack of institutional support from the University during the transition, and Schill’s message exacerbated their frustrations about tokenization and a lack of resources for the international student community.

Communication junior Juan Barrera Lopez, an international peer adviser executive board member, said reading the email made him feel “angry and unseen.”

“Reading the stories like, ‘Oh, look at these immigrants, how hard they work and how much they challenge themselves,’” Barerra Lopez said. “It’s not because we have to — it’s because the University has forced us to.”

Sami Berisha (Medill ’23), who was a member of the IPA executive board for two years, echoed that sentiment. He said IPAs take initiative to help international students move their bags because the University does not hire contracted workers to assist with move-in during ISO — a service offered a week later during Wildcat Welcome.

“(During) Wildcat Welcome, you see your American peers moving in and getting all the help in the world,” Berisha said. “For the international students, you get a bunch of sophomores and juniors breaking their backs, hauling 80-pound suitcases that literally contain a person’s entire life within them.”

ISO is mandatory for the more than 200 students each year on F-1 or J-1 visas. However, because it takes place four days before Wildcat Welcome, international students are charged an early move-in fee of $50 per night during ISO. First-year international students on financial aid said they were not able to waive the fee.

Bienen and Weinberg junior Oluwadamilola Akanni also said he felt Schill misrepresented the experience of international student move-in. 

Akanni, who has been an international peer adviser for two years, added that it was frustrating to see the University take credit for the efforts of student volunteers while neglecting to provide sufficient resources for ISO. 

ISO lacks the funding to provide free, large-scale nighttime programming similar to Wildcat Welcome’s First Night Northwestern, Rock the Lake and Norris at Night. Barrera Lopez said ISO funding comes out of the Office of International Student and Scholar Services’ general programming fund. 

“The school sees (ISO) as a privilege — like something that’s not necessary,” Akanni said. “I can’t even imagine how students would get used to the U.S. without having an ISO.” 

During orientation, IPAs help new students shop for basic supplies and set up phone and bank accounts. Students also attend information sessions on immigration and health insurance.

“It’s like, ‘I need to know how public transport works. I’m jet lagged and I have no one this side of the Atlantic,’” Barrera Lopez said. “(International students) need to form that community before they can get thrown into Wildcat Welcome.”

Barrera Lopez said international students have been pushing for the University to allocate more resources to ISO for years. 

Schill’s email tokenized international students by erasing that context, he said. 

“If you’re putting all the work in, then sure, feel free to claim our experiences as part of the community at the University,” Barrera Lopez said. “But when we’re this group that you don’t really look at other than when you need us for your stories, that’s the problem.” 

He noted that Schill likely did not know about the challenges surrounding ISO but maintained that Schill has a responsibility to be aware of them. 

University spokesperson Erin Karter told The Daily the University received “positive anecdotal feedback” on this year’s process but also acknowledged there will “always be room to improve.”

“We will continue to work with our students and international peer advisers to enhance this transitional experience,” Karter said. 

Despite the challenges they faced, many international students said they still look back fondly on ISO. Berisha, who was a freshman in 2019, said his IPAs were helpful and passionate, and he felt a strong sense of community during ISO. 

“While we’ve lacked the resources, IPAs pour their hearts and souls into making sure these kids feel like they’re welcomed,” he said. “Just give us a fraction of the resources that you give towards Wildcat Welcome and we could do great things.” 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @joyycee_li

Related Stories:

International experience at NU: navigating a new school and country

Kang: NU should practice need-blind admissions for all

Defining Safe: Navigating Northwestern as an international student

More to Discover
More in Administration
University President Michael Schill said he does not intend to issue a statement on the current war in Israel and Gaza.
University President Michael Schill: NU will not issue statements on political or social issues
NU cheerleaders at Northwestern Football’s game against Penn State University on Sept. 30 at Ryan Field. Former cheerleader Hayden Richardson sued the University for alleged forced labor and sex trafficking in 2021.
Northwestern disputes former cheerleader’s forced labor, sex trafficking allegations
About 100 staff members attended the fireside chat with University President Michael Schill in Norris University Center Tuesday afternoon.
University President Michael Schill talks athletics, affirmative action at fireside chat with staff
Attendees listen to the keynote presentations at the speaker series titled “Roadmapping the Clean Energy Transition.”
NU hosts launch of University of Toronto-Northwestern Decarbonization Alliance
A crowd of people dancing in front of a brightly lit stage.
Northwestern commits to funding Dillo Day and Blowout, frees up funds for student orgs
A tan building stands with the words “Ford Motor Company Engineering Design Center” mounted on it in silver letters.
McCormick and Feinberg Prof. Eric Perreault to serve as vice president for research
More in Campus
Students gathered to honor lives lost in Gaza this week in a vigil hosted by Students for Justice in Palestine.
Students for Justice in Palestine hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Gaza this week
Students gathered to honor lives lost in Gaza this week in a vigil hosted by Students for Justice in Palestine.
Former White House speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz speaks on Jewish identity at Northwestern Hillel
Dillo Day 2023. Mayfest, which organizes Dillo Day, manages a budget of over $400,000.
NU alumni apply student org experiences in post-grad careers
Chicken and Boba. This new Korean-fusion restaurant launched in the basement of Norris University Center last month.
New Korean restaurant Chicken and Boba opens in Norris University Center
Evanston and Chicago residents, as well as people from around the world, attended Thursday’s conference.
Buffett Institute and McCormick host second annual Joint Conference on AI and National Security
Shantel Gabrieal Buggs and Trevor Hoppe discuss sexuality, queer consent
‘Straight rules don’t apply’: Shantel Gabrieal Buggs and Trevor Hoppe discuss sexuality, queer consent at NU
More in Latest Stories
Senior forward Ella Hase runs toward the ball. Hase scored her team-leading eighth goal on Thursday against Iowa.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern breaks five-game winless streak, defeats Iowa 2-1
Coach Kate Drohan, who is entering her 23rd year at the helm of Northwestern, embraces a former player, Morgan Newport, in 2021.
Softball: Kate Drohan inks multi-year extension with Northwestern
Mayor Daniel Biss stands behind a podium and speaks into a microphone.
Mayor Biss releases statement on Israel-Hamas war
A group of people stand around a cart with flowers.
Inspire Through Flowers gives new life and purpose to donated flowers
Illustration of the proposed Ryan Field redesign with black-and-white fragments of the old Ryan Field overlaid on top.
Land Use Commission rejects NU’s plan to host concerts at Ryan Field, approves stadium rebuild
A person sings into the microphone while the crowd cheers.
Captured: Christian French performs 7th Chicago show
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in