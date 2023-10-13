Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
60° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Students for Justice in Palestine hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Gaza this week
October 13, 2023
Schill’s Homecoming email sparks frustrations about tokenization, International Student Orientation
October 13, 2023
Former White House speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz speaks on Jewish identity at Northwestern Hillel
October 13, 2023
Trending Stories
1
3023 Views
Spokesperson from Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians raises concerns about archaeological sites around Ryan Field rebuild
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 9, 2023
2
1913 Views
Kappa Alpha Psi presents 2023 Dr. Clinton Bristow Jr. Awards
Nora Collins, Assistant Campus Editor • October 8, 2023
3
1472 Views
Schieber: I grew up in the same locker rooms as Pat Fitzgerald
David Schieber, Op-Ed Contributor • October 11, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Buffett Institute and McCormick host second annual Joint Conference on AI and National Security

Evanston+and+Chicago+residents%2C+as+well+as+people+from+around+the+world%2C+attended+Thursday%E2%80%99s+conference.
Andi Griñé/The Daily Northwestern
Evanston and Chicago residents, as well as people from around the world, attended Thursday’s conference.
Andi Griñé, Reporter
October 13, 2023

The Buffett Institute for Global Affairs hosted its second annual joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence & National Security on Thursday alongside the McCormick School of Engineering. 

Buffett Institute Executive Director Annelise Riles, welcomed attendees and addressed how technological advancement impacts global affairs. Riles said Northwestern is at the forefront of researching these issues. 

“Universities have been a little bit slow in catching up and understanding this,” Riles said. “We here at the Buffett Institute consider this an opportunity for us to put technology at the core of everything that we do.” 

The conference’s speakers included faculty and graduate students from NU and faculty from other universities like Johns Hopkins University and Georgetown University. 

The event also facilitated international collaboration from officials in the U.S. Department of Defense and the Netherlands Ministry of Defence.

Buffet Faculty Fellow and McCormick Prof. V.S. Subrahmanian spoke on advances in artificial intelligence as a means for counterterrorism and the research conducted in the Northwestern Security and AI Lab since its inception last year.

Subrahmanian demonstrated various projects in the works at the lab, including software trained to determine the probability of terrorist attacks, like Boko Haram Analytics for Child Kidnapping or B.HACK. This software allows users to analyze a map of Nigerian schools for the likelihood of attacks from Boko Haram, which the State Department has designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization. 

The lab has also designed more complex AI training models, like the Terrorism Reduction with AI Deepfakes project. Here, they program AI to create fake video and audio footage of high-profile terrorists to spread dissension and disorganization among terrorist groups.

While the lab is not on the front lines of confronting counterterrorism, Subrahmanian said he hopes its efforts can promote the use of AI for international security.

“It really is a community effort built by several people,” Subrahmanian said. “We are slowly but surely having an impact, as more and more counterterrorism experts understand the use of AI for securing the world.”

Graduate students from the Chicago area representing DePaul University and NU attended the conference. 

Weinberg senior Priyanka Amin, a researcher in the lab, presented at the conference. She said her intended career path made the event especially rewarding.

“I’m interested in pursuing a career in cybersecurity and counterterrorism, so it’s always great to hear people talk about all these different projects and get their perspectives on everything,” Amin said.

Aside from students, faculty and government officials, several Evanston residents also attended Thursday’s conference. 

Evanston resident Barbara Bayldon said she pays close attention to national security, which drew her to the event.

“I’m very interested in artificial intelligence and how that’s gonna change the world,” Bayldon said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @andiginyay

Related Stories:

Former French President François Hollande discusses global affairs, political extremism at Buffett Institute lecture

Buffett Institute tags undergraduate classes that encompass United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

TikTok’s global chief security officer Roland Cloutier addresses Buffett Institute for Global Affairs
More to Discover
More in Campus
Shantel Gabrieal Buggs and Trevor Hoppe discuss sexuality, queer consent
‘Straight rules don’t apply’: Shantel Gabrieal Buggs and Trevor Hoppe discuss sexuality, queer consent at NU
University President Michael Schill said he does not intend to issue a statement on the current war in Israel and Gaza.
University President Michael Schill: NU will not issue statements on political or social issues
A close-up of Medill freshman Caleb Evans’ outfit.
Students talk fall fashion inspiration, campus style icons
Weinberg began the process to update their curriculum requirements in 2016.
Weinberg debuts updated curriculum requirements
NU cheerleaders at Northwestern Football’s game against Penn State University on Sept. 30 at Ryan Field. Former cheerleader Hayden Richardson sued the University for alleged forced labor and sex trafficking in 2021.
Northwestern disputes former cheerleader’s forced labor, sex trafficking allegations
About 100 staff members attended the fireside chat with University President Michael Schill in Norris University Center Tuesday afternoon.
University President Michael Schill talks athletics, affirmative action at fireside chat with staff
More in City
Mayor Daniel Biss stands behind a podium and speaks into a microphone.
Mayor Biss releases statement on Israel-Hamas war
A group of people stand around a cart with flowers.
Inspire Through Flowers gives new life and purpose to donated flowers
A group of people wearing eclipse glasses look toward the sky.
Residents, EPL prepare for Saturday’s partial solar eclipse
Illustration of the proposed Ryan Field redesign with black-and-white fragments of the old Ryan Field overlaid on top.
Land Use Commission rejects NU’s plan to host concerts at Ryan Field, approves stadium rebuild
Co-owner Eric Kogan and fellow Mensch’s employees assemble customers’ open-faced bagel sandwich orders. The pop-up currently shares its space with Picnic on weekend mornings.
Trio of owners announce Mensch’s Deli to open brick and mortar location this spring
Despite the sport’s growing popularity, Evanston still has no dedicated pickleball courts.
Evanston pickleballers push for dedicated courts
More in Events
Norris’ Coach pop-up featured an art installation with mirrors for photo opportunities.
Coach comes in clutch: Luxury fashion house brings bags and beverages to Norris
C&W Market and Ice Cream Parlor co-owner Clarence Weaver speaks with Northwestern Go and See program participants on Sept. 30.
New Go and See program connects NU students with Evanston community
NASA Space Apps participants meet outside the Hackathon venue for a group picture. Among the 60 participants were Chicago-area high school students, members of sponsoring organizations, and undergraduate students from various Illinois and Wisconsin universities.
CIERA hosts Chicago chapter of NASA International Space Apps Challenge 2023
Bloys graduated from the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences in 1993.
Alum Casey Bloys returns to NU for ‘Dialogue with the Dean’
Attendees listen to the keynote presentations at the speaker series titled “Roadmapping the Clean Energy Transition.”
NU hosts launch of University of Toronto-Northwestern Decarbonization Alliance
Conservative activist Alan Keyes speaks to a small crowd of NUCR and YAF members. He spoke about his Catholic faith, saying his identity as a “child of God” came above his American identity.
NU College Republicans hosts conservative speaker with reinstated ASG funding
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in