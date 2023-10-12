Softball: Kate Drohan inks multi-year extension with Northwestern

After sweeping the Big Ten’s regular season and tournament titles last season, coach Kate Drohan has inked a multi-year extension with Northwestern, the University announced Thursday.

“I am honored to call Northwestern home,” Drohan said in a statement. “The championship tradition of our program built by Sharon Drysdale, our 247 letterwinners and so many stakeholders have made Northwestern an incredibly special place.”

Drohan has helmed the Wildcats since 2002, leading the team to four conference regular season championships, seven NCAA Super Regional appearances and three Women’s College World Series berths.

Entering her 23rd year in Evanston, Drohan has 745 career victories to her name — the most in NU history — which ranks fifth all-time in the Big Ten. Drohan, alongside her twin sister, Caryl, led the ‘Cats to a 42-13 record in 2023, earning the former Big Ten Coach of the Year honors — her fifth time securing the award.

“I continue to choose Northwestern because I believe there is no other place in the country that intertwines and supports our work on the softball field, in the classroom and in the community at this championship level,” Drohan said.

With NU locking in Drohan for the foreseeable future, the ‘Cats will look to defend their Big Ten titles and make its ninth NCAA Tournament in a decade.

