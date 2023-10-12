Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
60° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Students for Justice in Palestine hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Gaza this week
October 13, 2023
Schill’s Homecoming email sparks frustrations about tokenization, International Student Orientation
October 13, 2023
Former White House speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz speaks on Jewish identity at Northwestern Hillel
October 13, 2023
Trending Stories
1
3023 Views
Spokesperson from Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians raises concerns about archaeological sites around Ryan Field rebuild
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 9, 2023
2
1913 Views
Kappa Alpha Psi presents 2023 Dr. Clinton Bristow Jr. Awards
Nora Collins, Assistant Campus Editor • October 8, 2023
3
1472 Views
Schieber: I grew up in the same locker rooms as Pat Fitzgerald
David Schieber, Op-Ed Contributor • October 11, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Softball: Kate Drohan inks multi-year extension with Northwestern

Coach+Kate+Drohan%2C+who+is+entering+her+23rd+year+at+the+helm+of+Northwestern%2C+embraces+a+former+player%2C+Morgan+Newport%2C+in+2021.+%0A
Daily file photo by Joshua Hoffman
Coach Kate Drohan, who is entering her 23rd year at the helm of Northwestern, embraces a former player, Morgan Newport, in 2021.
Alex Cervantes, Sports Editor
October 12, 2023

After sweeping the Big Ten’s regular season and tournament titles last season, coach Kate Drohan has inked a multi-year extension with Northwestern, the University announced Thursday.

“I am honored to call Northwestern home,” Drohan said in a statement. “The championship tradition of our program built by Sharon Drysdale, our 247 letterwinners and so many stakeholders have made Northwestern an incredibly special place.”

Drohan has helmed the Wildcats since 2002, leading the team to four conference regular season championships, seven NCAA Super Regional appearances and three Women’s College World Series berths. 

Entering her 23rd year in Evanston, Drohan has 745 career victories to her name — the most in NU history — which ranks fifth all-time in the Big Ten. Drohan, alongside her twin sister, Caryl, led the ‘Cats to a 42-13 record in 2023, earning the former Big Ten Coach of the Year honors — her fifth time securing the award.

“I continue to choose Northwestern because I believe there is no other place in the country that intertwines and supports our work on the softball field, in the classroom and in the community at this championship level,” Drohan said. 

With NU locking in Drohan for the foreseeable future, the ‘Cats will look to defend their Big Ten titles and make its ninth NCAA Tournament in a decade.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @CervantesPAlex 

Related Stories:

Softball: Northwestern looks to new faces after unforgettable 2023 campaign

Softball: No. 12 Northwestern can’t complete seventh inning comeback, falls to No. 5 Alabama in Super Regional

Softball: No. 12 Northwestern advances to super regional, completes undefeated home season
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Mayor Daniel Biss stands behind a podium and speaks into a microphone.
Mayor Biss releases statement on Israel-Hamas war
A group of people stand around a cart with flowers.
Inspire Through Flowers gives new life and purpose to donated flowers
University President Michael Schill said he does not intend to issue a statement on the current war in Israel and Gaza.
University President Michael Schill: NU will not issue statements on political or social issues
Illustration of the proposed Ryan Field redesign with black-and-white fragments of the old Ryan Field overlaid on top.
Land Use Commission rejects NU’s plan to host concerts at Ryan Field, approves stadium rebuild
A person sings into the microphone while the crowd cheers.
Captured: Christian French performs 7th Chicago show
Crawford: The return of the R&B girl group
Crawford: The return of the R&B girl group
More in Softball
Northwestern softball is losing its veteran core this season, giving younger players the opportunity to rise into larger roles.
Softball: Northwestern looks to new faces after unforgettable 2023 campaign
Four Northwestern softball players start walking off the field at Sharon J. Drysdale Field.
Softball: No. 12 Northwestern can’t complete seventh inning comeback, falls to No. 5 Alabama in Super Regional
Danielle Williams winds up to throw a pitch at Sharon J. Drysdale Field.
Softball: No. 12 Northwestern seeks back-to-back WCWS appearances, faces No. 5 Alabama
Softball player in purple-and-white uniform pitches the ball.
Softball: Bastola: No. 12 Northwestern completes perfect home campaign, proving it has everything it needs for a second consecutive dream season
Players in purple jerseys celebrate at home plate.
Softball: No. 12 Northwestern advances to super regional, completes undefeated home season
Four Northwestern softball players start walking off the field at Sharon J. Drysdale Field.
Softball: No. 12 Northwestern looks to stay undefeated at home, win NCAA regional
More in Sports
Sophomore Dianna Lee hits the ball. Lee led NU with a T-6 finish at the Illini Womens Invitational earlier this week.
Women’s Golf: Northwestern places four in top 20, finishes third at Illini Women’s Invitational
Northwestern celebrates its win against Howard. Sitting 3-3 at its bye week, NU will hit the road to Lincoln to face Nebraska on Oct. 21.
Football: Northwestern 2023 midseason roundtable
NU cheerleaders at Northwestern Football’s game against Penn State University on Sept. 30 at Ryan Field. Former cheerleader Hayden Richardson sued the University for alleged forced labor and sex trafficking in 2021.
Northwestern disputes former cheerleader’s forced labor, sex trafficking allegations
Northwestern graduate student guard Boo Buie dribbles the ball. Buie was one of Northwestern’s four representatives at Big Ten Media Day on Tuesday.
Men’s Basketball Notebook: Collins, players discuss expectations on both ends of the floor at Big Ten Media Day
Coach Joe McKeown points during a game. McKeown is entering his 16th season at the helm of Northwestern women’s basketball.
Women’s Basketball Notebook: McKeown, Mott and Walsh discuss preseason expectations and more at Big Ten Media Day
Northwestern huddles during a game. Following a 2-0 triumph over Iowa, Northwestern is now the No. 1 team in the country.
Field Hockey: Northwestern back atop NFHCA poll as nation’s No. 1 team
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in