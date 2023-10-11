Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
55° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Land Use Commission rejects NU’s plan to host concerts at Ryan Field, approves stadium rebuild
October 12, 2023
Captured: Christian French performs 7th Chicago show
October 12, 2023
Crawford: The return of the R&B girl group
October 12, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2665 Views
Spokesperson from Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians raises concerns about archaeological sites around Ryan Field rebuild
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 9, 2023
2
1897 Views
Kappa Alpha Psi presents 2023 Dr. Clinton Bristow Jr. Awards
Nora Collins, Assistant Campus Editor • October 8, 2023
3
843 Views
Two Evanston residents believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 10, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Fat Shallot brings truffle BLTs, elevated sandwiches to Evanston

The+Fat+Shallot%E2%80%99s+new+location+in+Evanston+will+include+its+familiar+food+truck+favorites.
Photo Courtesy of Sarah Weitz
The Fat Shallot’s new location in Evanston will include its familiar food truck favorites.
Isabel Su, Reporter
October 11, 2023

Evanston residents will soon be able to enjoy dishes like a BLT decorated with truffle aioli when The Fat Shallot, a Chicago food truck-turned-restaurant, opens its doors at 2902 Central St.

The restaurant’s menu will include familiar food truck favorites like grilled cheeses, buffalo chicken sandwiches and fries. Hamburgers, loaded nachos and a bevy of new appetizers will also be available.

“We are food for everybody,” said Sarah Weitz, co-founder of The Fat Shallot. “But we (offer) the best version of that sandwich that you’ll ever get.” 

Hidden at the back of The Fat Shallot’s brick facade, their newly redone patio provides outdoor dining and plenty of yard games. Inside, there will be a claw machine, a jukebox, Pac-Man and other games.

The restaurant’s newest location will also feature a Wisconsin dive bar-inspired back bar. According to Weitz, drink options include gin-and-tonic and margarita slushies, along with beer and other cocktails.

“We feel like Central Street is really missing that fast casual sort of restaurant where people can order at the counter and then hang out,” Weitz said.

Weitz wanted to create a space where families with young children could feel comfortable going out to dinner. She and her husband, Sam Barron, the other founder of The Fat Shallot, have three children under eight.

Just as the restaurant’s outdoor space may appeal to families, The Fat Shallot’s prices could be a big draw for students, as their main dishes are all under $13. 

Medill sophomore Julia Benkendorf, who previously wrote for The Daily, feels that there aren’t enough affordable local restaurants for students. 

“I just think there need to be more accessible, cheap meals that are still really good, which is what I feel like The Fat Shallot is,” Benkendorf said. 

Weitz and Barron opened The Fat Shallot food truck in 2013. Barron, a chef who has worked at a three-star Michelin restaurant and other fine dining institutions, oversees the food and menu design while Weitz runs the front end, such as accounting, marketing and catering.

The Fat Shallot was inspired by their time backpacking across the world. Weitz said that everywhere they went, street food was always their favorite. After Chicago’s 2012 legalization of cooking onboard food trucks, the dream of The Fat Shallot was realized.

In addition to the original truck, The Fat Shallot has a restaurant in Lincoln Park, stalls at Merchandise Mart and Revival Food Hall and a summer outlet at Gillson Beach.

As Evanston residents, Weitz and Barron searched for three years for a local home for The Fat Shallot. 

“We really wanted to be close to Northwestern and we wanted to be downtown,” Weitz said.  “But the right property never opened because we were really keen on having an outdoor space.”

With the encouragement of the local community, they eventually settled on the Central St. location when the building’s former occupant, the Old Neighborhood Grill, closed. 

Grace Houser, catering and social media manager at The Fat Shallot, said they often get catering requests from the Evanston area. Gillson Beach regulars are excited about a year-round location of The Fat Shallot opening nearby.

“We do this because we love feeding people, and we love making people happy,” Weitz said. “It’s a place where we hope everybody feels comfortable and welcomed and has fun.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @isabelsu_

Related Stories: 

Northwestern chef Cedric Taylor serves food for the body and mind

Open Tab: Tomo Japanese Street Food revels in its simplicity

Shake Smart to shake up Norris come September as renovations start for health food chain
More to Discover
More in Business
A man walks past the Woman’s Club of Evanston in downtown Evanston. The club announced its annual community grant program on Sept. 22.
Amid wellness crisis, Woman's Club of Evanston grant program aims to help struggling teens, seniors
Golfers on Canal Shores. The course is midway through its almost $6 million renovations.
Growing grass, growing golf: Canal Shores rebuilds, hopes to become center for next generation
A red “Office for Rent” sign sits on a vacant storefront behind a sidewalk.
Evanston businesses Noir d’Ebene, Little Beans to close in coming weeks
Shopping second-hand in Evanston is an affordable option for many customers — but it can also be a way to give back to the community the stores rely on.
Shopping secondhand in Evanston: Beyond Sherman Ave.
Hand pushes timesheet card into machine with blue background.
City Council delays Fair Workweek Ordinance until Jan. 2024
Members of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers stand in front of the inflatable rat on Sherman Avenue.
Union workers call for fair contract at Sherman Avenue construction site
More in City
Cars drive through a quiet street in downtown Evanston.
Evanston 2024 proposed city budget sees $51.8 million increase from 2023
The brick Family Focus Center building with an American flag hanging in front.
Q&A: Family Focus talks relief efforts for incoming migrants
Moms Demand Action members tabling at a First Friday in Evanston this summer.
A year after its formation, Moms Demand Action continues gun violence prevention efforts in Evanston
Close to 200 Northwestern community members gathered by candlelight outside Deering Library to honor the lives lost in the Israel-Hamas war.
Northwestern Jewish community hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Israel-Hamas war
A photo of Evanston Township High School on a partly cloudy day. The image is focused on a sign that reads ‘Evanston Township High School Established in 1883’ and is surrounded by dark green bushes.
District 202 board approves Capital Improvement Program, discusses diversity and equity in staff and multilingual students
The entrance of a building with two purple flowers out of focus in the camera.
City Council approves purchase of RECs, introduces water rate increase
More in Latest Stories
Sophomore Dianna Lee hits the ball. Lee led NU with a T-6 finish at the Illini Womens Invitational earlier this week.
Women’s Golf: Northwestern places four in top 20, finishes third at Illini Women’s Invitational
Northwestern celebrates its win against Howard. Sitting 3-3 at its bye week, NU will hit the road to Lincoln to face Nebraska on Oct. 21.
Football: Northwestern 2023 midseason roundtable
Vacations lead singer Campbell Burns (center) cracks a smile at the start of their show in Chicago.
Tourzilla vs. Chicago: Vacations brings woozy guitar riffs, near mosh pits to House of Blues
Lachman: Serving up hot, fresh, Krispy memories
Lachman: Serving up hot, fresh, Krispy memories
Weinberg began the process to update their curriculum requirements in 2016.
Weinberg debuts updated curriculum requirements
NU cheerleaders at Northwestern Football’s game against Penn State University on Sept. 30 at Ryan Field. Former cheerleader Hayden Richardson sued the University for alleged forced labor and sex trafficking in 2021.
Northwestern disputes former cheerleader’s forced labor, sex trafficking allegations
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in