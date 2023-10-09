Spokesperson from Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians raises concerns about archaeological sites around Ryan Field rebuild

In a letter sent to the City of Evanston Land Use Commission Friday, a representative of the Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians Tribal Historic Preservation Office expressed concerns over Northwestern’s tentative plans to rebuild Ryan Field.

Evanston and NU sit on the traditional homelands of several Indigenous nations, including the Potawatomi Nation. Friday’s letter, signed by Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Matthew Bussler, said the office was only recently made aware of the proposed development.

“We have concerns that the area that is being proposed for development contains Native American Ancestral burials and archaeologically sensitive sites,” the letter reads. “The extent of excavation and ground disturbing activities are very concerning to the Tribe.”

The letter requests that archaeological oversight be conducted “before and during excavation if the site is deemed appropriate.”

It cites Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, which “requires Federal agencies to take into account the effects of their undertakings on historic properties, and give the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) a reasonable opportunity to comment.”

The letter comes in advance of a Wednesday Land Use Commission meeting. The commission is expected to vote on whether to recommend proposals for the rebuild and rezoning of Ryan Field to the Planning and Development Committee and, ultimately, to City Council.

If the project is approved, the demolition of Ryan Field could begin as soon as December.

Hundreds of Evanston residents attended two previous Land Use Commission meetings, on Sept. 6 and 28, to voice their thoughts on the contentious proposal. It has drawn criticism for its potential impact on the areas surrounding Ryan Field.

Friday’s letter is available for viewing on the Land Use Commission’s website.

