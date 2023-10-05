Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
61° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Captured: Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern secures season’s 11th unbeaten game in a row in 0-0 draw with Green Bay
October 5, 2023
Alum Casey Bloys returns to NU for ‘Dialogue with the Dean’
October 5, 2023
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern drops second straight, falls at No. 20 Wisconsin 2-1
October 5, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1625 Views
Evanston businesses Noir d’Ebene, Little Beans to close in coming weeks
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 2, 2023
2
1096 Views
Chicken soup, cupcakes, but no ironing: Meet NU students’ new mom away from home
Saul Pink, Print Managing Editor • September 26, 2023
3
976 Views
Late-night study woes: Students feel limited by library hours
Isaiah Steinberg, Reporter • October 3, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Northwestern’s first female director of bands to step down after celebratory last year

The+Bienen+School+of+Music.+Thompson+made+history+as+NU%E2%80%99s+first+woman+director+of+bands+in+1996.
Daily file photo by Seeger Gray
The Bienen School of Music. Thompson made history as NU’s first woman director of bands in 1996.
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor
October 5, 2023

Mallory Thompson will retire as the John W. Beattie Chair of Music at the Bienen School of Music, Northwestern announced Wednesday.

In 1979, Thompson received an undergraduate degree in trumpet performance from Northwestern. 17 years later, she made history as the first woman to fill the prestigious role of director of bands at NU.

Thompson’s retirement will mark the end of her 28-year teaching and conducting career at NU. 

During her tenure, Thompson directed the Symphonic Wind Ensemble, NU’s most selective wind ensemble, which has played in dozens of commissioning consortia, presented several world premieres and recorded five albums.

“The greatest honor of my professional life has been conducting the Symphonic Wind Ensemble,” Thompson said in a Wednesday news release. “I’m proud of the music we have made together and our commitment to honoring the talents of our students every day.”

After she retires, Thompson will continue to practice what she loves by maintaining her position as artistic director of the Northshore Concert Band, a job she’s held for two decades.

The Symphonic Wind Ensemble will celebrate Thompson in its upcoming season by playing a selection of compositions from their recordings, along with a series of celebrated classical and modern pieces, according to the release.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lmschroeder_

Related Stories: 

Jonathan Bailey Holland named Bienen School of Music Dean

Bienen Associate Dean René Machado to retire

Bienen School of Music Dean Toni-Marie Montgomery to retire in 2023 after 20 years
More to Discover
More in Campus
Students will have the ability to vote Thursday through Sunday on Wildcat Connection.
The Daily Explains: Who’s running for ASG Senate?
About 3%-4% of the U.S. population is vegetarian. This number could be higher if it wasn’t for a genetic variation that impacts individuals’ abilities to maintain a vegetarian diet, a Northwestern Medicine study found.
Northwestern professor find genetics could influence vegetarianism
Students in white T-shirts dance in a conga line in a dark tent with blue lighting under a suspended mesh bag of multi-colored balloons.
NUDM unveils revamped, 15-hour Dance Marathon to be held in Welsh-Ryan Arena
Attendees listen to the keynote presentations at the speaker series titled “Roadmapping the Clean Energy Transition.”
NU hosts launch of University of Toronto-Northwestern Decarbonization Alliance
Ford Center. NU researchers discover a new AI system that builds robots in seconds.
AI stretches its legs: NU researchers use AI to design robots
Kellogg’s green team — Nancy Faunce, Pauline Scott, Elizabeth Forrest, Lauren McCourt, Liz Morris and Andrea Nott — achieved sustainNU certification.
Eight Kellogg departments certified as Green Offices
More in Latest Stories
Three rows of white tents with multicolored dots underneath.
Evanston gears up for Big Art Weekend
In front of a background including lines signifying maps, a white hand passes a note that says “reparations” to a black hand.
Evanston Reparations Committee addresses payment concerns at latest meeting
A Northwestern golfer putts the ball. Lauryn Nguyen earned individual honors for the Wildcats at the Windy City Collegiate Classic earlier this week.
Women’s Golf: Nguyen nabs individual honors, Northwestern finishes second at Windy City Collegiate Classic
Sixth-year quarterback Ben Bryant and junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan in the game.
Football: Ben Bryant vs. Brendan Sullivan: Which quarterback will we see more on Saturday against Howard?
Graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant throws a pass against Minnesota. Bryant’s status for Saturday’s game against Howard remains unclear.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern looks to return to .500 against Howard on Homecoming Weekend
Senior running back Cam Porter fights for yards against No. 6 Penn State last Saturday. Porter has scored eight touchdowns in his collegiate career.
Football: Captain and student of the game: Cam Porter embraces three-down role
More in Top Stories
Parents specified they did not oppose the construction of the 5th Ward school, but instead supported initial plans for the TWI program to be relocated to this school.
Bessie Rhodes parents demand preservation of K-8 magnet program in letter
A brown school sits on a row of green dollar bills.
Evanston City-School Liaison Committee discusses violence prevention, wraparound services for students
Attendees dance to music during Dillo Day 50.
Dillo Day poll back and better than ever, Mayfest says
NU alum Jack Jordan says nobody is too small to make a change toward climate action.
NU alum takes on role of co-chair at Climate Action Evanston
A large, white plastic bag floating aimlessly with three identical stamped words that read “banned” in red on it, with two smaller white plastic bags floating adjacently on an ombré blue-to-pink background with whirly opaque gray stripes with sparkles.
Evanston small businesses adapt to plastic bag ban as new compliance date approaches
“Cousin” is Wilco’s 13th studio album. The band has been pumping out hit tracks since they formed in 1994.
Liner Notes: Wilco’s ‘Cousin’ brings politics and other fun conversation starters to the family reunion
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in