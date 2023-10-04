Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Basketball Notebook: Last year in rearview mirror as Northwestern’s men and women’s basketball teams prepare for upcoming season

Boo+Buie+drives+to+the+rim+in+a+win+over+Indiana+last+season.+At+the+Chicagoland+Media+Tipoff+Luncheon%2C+Buie+spoke+of+his+decision+to+return+back+to+Northwestern+for+the+upcoming+season.+
Daily file photo by Gabe Bider
Boo Buie drives to the rim in a win over Indiana last season. At the Chicagoland Media Tipoff Luncheon, Buie spoke of his decision to return back to Northwestern for the upcoming season.
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer
October 4, 2023

At long last, basketball season is nearly here.

At the Chicagoland Media Tipoff Luncheon, Northwestern men’s basketball coach Chris Collins, women’s basketball coach Joe McKeown and three men’s basketball players — graduate student guards Boo Buie and Ryan Langborg and graduate student forward Blake Preston — fielded questions from Chicago media. 

With the men’s and women’s teams’ seasons starting off on Nov. 6 and Nov. 9, respectively, all eyes have shifted toward the two programs’ abilities to put last year in the rearview mirror and look ahead to the 2023-24 season. 

Collins understands this season is a new one 

After a historic 2022-23 season that led to the Wildcats’ second-ever NCAA Tournament experience, Collins understands the importance of treating the upcoming season as a new one. 

“The culture is in a very positive place,” Collins said. “I’ve sensed a newfound hunger, and no one in NU history has gone to consecutive NCAA Tournaments. The opportunity to create more history is there.”

When NU went dancing in 2017, it failed to reach the tournament the following year. Collins expressed the importance to reinstill values that made his team successful this past year, especially given six new faces in the fold.

A major focal point for Collins’ aspirations this season will be Buie — the team’s cornerstone once again.

Buie, who is entering his fifth season, explained his rationale for returning to Evanston, a decision that surprised many in the college basketball community.

“Last season was a lot of fun,” Buie said. “Who wouldn’t want to come back and do that again? The coaching staff and the entire Northwestern community as a whole was a big reason I came back. These past four years have been amazing, and I can only imagine how special the fifth will be.”

The ‘Cats lean on graduate transfers in 2023-24

While NU lost much of its offensive production following the departures of Chase Audige and Robbie Beran, the additions of Langborg and Preston will provide much-needed relief.

On Wednesday, Collins said the new members have already integrated themselves well. 

“The summer was really important for our guys to get to know each other and start a new journey,” Collins said. “Even though (we’ve) had some success the previous year and guys might be back, it’s a new season. It’s a new team, and we’ve got to start over and recreate those winning habits.”  

Langborg and Preston’s ability to help lead a ‘Cats team, which lost two of its captains from the previous season, is paramount.

Collins said both players’ success during their collegiate careers will be instrumental for NU.

“We brought in guys who have won conference championships,” Collins said. “When you understand how to win and help teach the younger guys what it takes, that’s really important. You feel in a better spot as a coach when you have those leaders.” 

Langborg, who helped lead Princeton to the Sweet 16 last season, will provide valuable experience in the backcourt.

After spending four years at Princeton, Langborg called his transition to NU a “smooth” one. He said the biggest difference between entering school as a freshman versus as a grad transfer is being immediately cast in a leadership role.

Langborg cited what he hopes to implement in Evanston from New Jersey this season. 

“I’m able to bring that experience of being there before now; I have a sense of what it takes,” Langborg said. “At Princeton, we may not have been the most talented and biggest team, but our camaraderie as a group and our togetherness is something I want to implement at Northwestern … I think we’re a special group.” 

McKeown on importance of rebuilding strong in 2023 after tough 2022

While the women’s basketball team struggled last season, finishing 2-16 in Big Ten play, McKeown believes his team will significantly improve the team’s campaign.

“This is my 40th year as head coach, and I think I’ve had two losing seasons,” McKeown said. “Those seasons stick with you and give you a chip on your shoulder. I was encouraged by the way we played in the Big Ten in February, and it carried over.”

NU has three freshmen — forward Rachel Mutombo, guard Casey Harter and forward Crystal Wang — who McKeown says will be beneficial towards the team’s success in 2023-24. The coaching staff’s ability to develop young players into star-caliber talent, specifically assistant coach Tangela Smith, was highlighted by McKeown.

Over the summer, the ‘Cats also had the chance to travel to Barcelona and Madrid to compete internationally. McKeown said the team bonded well, which will help NU going forward. 

“We have a lot of great young players and a great player from the No. 1 high school team Sierra Canyon named Crystal Wang,” McKeown said. “We also have a great point guard in Caroline Lau, who I give the ball to just like we did with Veronica Burton. I think we’re going to be a lot better and more poised.”

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @aayushyagarwal7

