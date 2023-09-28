Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
63° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NU College Republicans hosts conservative speaker with reinstated ASG funding
September 29, 2023
Former French President François Hollande discusses global affairs, political extremism at Buffett Institute lecture
September 28, 2023
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern’s scoreless streak stretches to three games in 0-0 draw with Illinois
September 28, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2886 Views
Northwestern adapts new application process in wake of Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor • September 26, 2023
2
2762 Views
Chicken soup, cupcakes, but no ironing: Meet NU students’ new mom away from home
Saul Pink, Print Managing Editor • September 26, 2023
3
2743 Views
Judge allows sex trafficking claim against NU Cheer to proceed
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 24, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Evanston prepares for Sunday’s Bike the Ridge event

A+biker+in+a+white+Bears+jersey+bikes+down+a+stretch+of+road+between+Howard+and+Church.+Green+trees+and+other+bikers+are+in+the+background.
Daily file photo by Iris Swarthout
The Bike the Ridge event in 2022. Ridge Avenue, usually a busy street, will be open only to pedestrians and cyclists on Sunday morning.
Olivia Mofus, Assistant City Editor
September 28, 2023

This Sunday, Evanston residents will participate in this year’s Bike the Ridge event, which Mayor Daniel Biss will officially kick off on Howard Street at 9 a.m. Ridge Avenue, from Howard Street to Church Street, will be closed to vehicles, as cyclists will take over the road.

According to event chair Michael Miro, Bike the Ridge began around 2008, when former Ald. Ann Rainey (8th) pushed for Evanston to have a community event. Currently, the event is sponsored by the city. 

“Evanston has a really vibrant biking community, so it makes sense to have an event that reflects Evanston’s commitment to biking and sustainability,” Miro said. 

Attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, bike repairs, and booths from a variety of community partners and small businesses at Ridgeville Park. 

While biking is a part of the event, Bike the Ridge is not a race. It is more about community and participants can engage with it at any biking proficiency or passion they have, Miro said. 

“This event is limited to those on non-motorized bicycles only (motorized bicycles or skateboards are not allowed),” according to the City of Evanston website. “Children under age 18 are required to wear bike helmets per City of Evanston ordinance.”

Miro has worked with Bike the Ridge for the past 14 years. As chair, he coordinates the different interactions between the Ridgeville Park Association, community organizations, vendors and the city. Miro said that the event has cemented its place as a hallmark of the city. 

While Miro said it’s difficult to estimate the exact crowd number, he expects up to 1,000 people to attend. 

“It’s just a labor of love for me and I just enjoy seeing everybody year after year. I think the community traditions are really important,” Miro said. “It’s woven into the fabric of Evanston’s identity.”

Wheel & Sprocket, a local bike shop, is one of the businesses that will be present to provide light repairs to cyclists. They have participated in the same capacity at past Bike the Ridge events.

Gretchen Brauer, general manager of Wheel & Sprocket, said that Bike the Ridge is a good opportunity for cyclists to take advantage of an empty Ridge Avenue – a road that is closed to cyclists at all other times of the year.

“A lot of cyclists around here would love to ride a little bit more but are maybe a bit fearful of riding on streets with cars,” Brauer said. “So an event like this where a big street like Ridge is closed down brings out a lot more people who are able to ride together at once.”

Without traffic, Miro said that the event would allow people to see the beauty of Ridge Avenue from a new perspective. He would like to see Bike the Ridge continue “indefinitely.”

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Bike the Ridge brings communities together for an annual, non-motorized view of Ridge Avenue

Chicago-area biking groups push for bike trail upgrades, sustainable infrastructure

Ramos Bechara: Bikes are essential to a successful off-campus living experience
More to Discover
More in City
A construction site with a green fence and a sign that says “Path Closed.”
Skaters rejoice as Twiggs Park facility rolls toward completion
Audience members hold up anti-Ryan Field signs at the Land Use Commission meeting Wednesday night. Public commenters and community organizations voiced their thoughts on NU’s plan to rebuild Ryan Field and host for-profit concerts there, but the meeting will continue on Oct. 11.
Second Ryan Field hearing draws crowds as NU’s push for city approval continues
Shopping second-hand in Evanston is an affordable option for many customers — but it can also be a way to give back to the community the stores rely on.
Shopping secondhand in Evanston: Beyond Sherman Ave.
A new Illinois law aims to protect the children of influencers.
Illinois legislation first to protect the children of influencers
An exterior shot of the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center, a red-brick building with a tan stone entryway, big silver lettering and a black door with a curved windowpane.
Council introduces semi truck ban on certain streets, approves election matching fund
Houses lined up on a blue background with a green floor. A piece of paper with black lines and a dollar sign is in the foreground with COVID-19 particles in the sky.
Open Communities lawsuit alleges racial, income-based housing discrimination
More in Events
Protestors opposing the new Ryan Field marched down half of Sheridan Road toward the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. They began at Lighthouse Beach and were accompanied by a car caravan.
Northwestern Accountability Alliance, Evanston residents rally against Ryan Field commercial rezoning
A Hispanic Heritage Month display at EPL. The observance is a yearly celebration that acknowledges and celebrates the contributions, history and culture of Hispanic Americans.
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Evanston’s growing Latine population
Customers browsed through the Sidewalk Sale items and interacted with local store owners.
Local independent businesses and community shine through Central Street District’s annual Sidewalk Sale
Commission members listen as a police commander explains the varying levels of disciplinary measures within the department. From left: Commission member Kate Watson Moss, commission member Barry Miller, EPD Office of Professional Standards commander Aaron Wernick, commission member Samuel Jones
Bodycam footage leads Evanston’s Citizen Police Review Commission to sign off on investigation into alleged rule violations by officers
This was the 33rd annual celebration.
Haitian Summer Festival aims to share culture with community
Graphic depicting “The Weekend Ahead” text and drawings of a lighthouse, Northwestern flag, paintbrushes, film and a building.
The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, around town July 7-9
More in Latest Stories
The Technological Institute. The discovery has the potential to help detect other types of cancer in the future.
McCormick professor develops new lung cancer detection test
Podculture: So You Think You Can StuCo
Podculture: So You Think You Can StuCo
Three men holding guitars play music, with the man in the middle singing into a microphone.
All Time Low showcases double-decade discography at ‘The Sound of Letting Go’ Tour
Interim head coach David Braun turns Big Ten Network reporter during post-game interview after Northwestern’s win over Minnesota last Saturday.
Price: It’s time to drop the ‘interim’ tag from interim head coach David Braun’s title
Northwestern junior offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan and graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant. Bryant threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats’ win against Minnesota last Saturday.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern welcomes strong foe in No. 6 Penn State
Keyes served in multiple roles in the Reagan administration and has run for U.S. Senate and president several times.
NU College Republicans to host Alan Keyes
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in