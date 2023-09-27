Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
66° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Q&A: Northwestern Athletics discusses new men’s basketball ticket claim process
September 27, 2023
Illinois legislation first to protect the children of influencers
September 27, 2023
Council introduces semi truck ban on certain streets, approves election matching fund
September 27, 2023
Trending Stories
1
3223 Views
Judge allows sex trafficking claim against NU Cheer to proceed
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 24, 2023
2
2328 Views
Football: Hubert: Party school?
Elena Hubert, Arts & Entertainment Editor • September 24, 2023
3
1540 Views
Illinois becomes first state to eliminate cash bail
Ella Jeffries, Print Managing Editor • September 24, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Open Communities lawsuit alleges racial, income-based housing discrimination

Houses+lined+up+on+a+blue+background+with+a+green+floor.+A+piece+of+paper+with+black+lines+and+a+dollar+sign+is+in+the+foreground+with+COVID-19+particles+in+the+sky.
Illustration by Olivia Abeyta
The lawsuit, filed Monday, is the result of a six-month investigation conducted by Open Communities.
Lily Carey, City Editor
September 27, 2023

Open Communities, an Evanston-based nonprofit advocating for fair housing, has filed a federal lawsuit against nationwide property management company Harbor Group Management. The lawsuit alleges the company used artificial intelligence tools to reject prospective renters who use housing choice vouchers. The lawsuit, filed Monday, is the result of a more than six-month investigation conducted by Open Communities. 

The investigation began when plaintiff Elizabeth Richardson contacted Open Communities, alleging that Harbor Group Management had discriminated against her by rejecting her application to rent at Northgate Crossing Apartments in northwest Chicago suburb Wheeling. 

Richardson, who is Black, uses the Housing Choice Voucher program, a federal program that issues vouchers to income-qualified Americans to cover part of their housing costs. Recipients can use the vouchers to find housing anywhere they choose — the program is not limited to designated affordable housing units. According to a Wednesday press release from Open Communities, 78% of Housing Choice Voucher recipients in Illinois are Black.

The investigation found that Harbor Group’s use of AI tools at its apartment complexes across the country consistently led to discriminatory outcomes.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants “intentionally employed PERQ Artificial Intelligence automated systems to communicate a blanket ‘no Housing Choice Voucher/No Section 8 Policy’ policy to reject Internet rental applications from individuals including Richardson, who receive housing assistance payments.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, and seeks “damages and injunctive relief” against the defendants.

Though the defendants’ practices did not explicitly target Black applicants, Open Communities argued in the Wednesday release that the case constitutes racial discrimination, given the majority of housing choice voucher recipients are Black. 

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “The Fair Housing Act bars more than intentionally discriminatory conduct — it also bars policies that have an unjustified discriminatory effect based on race, national origin, disability, or other protected class.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lilylcarey

Related Stories:

Housing and Community Development Committee considers landlord-tenant ordinance updates

Here’s what changes to Evanston’s Fair Housing Ordinance could mean
More to Discover
More in City
Protestors opposing the new Ryan Field marched down half of Sheridan Road toward the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. They began at Lighthouse Beach and were accompanied by a car caravan.
Northwestern Accountability Alliance, Evanston residents rally against Ryan Field commercial rezoning
A sign reads “Evanston Police Department” at the bottom of an art-deco brick building with an American flag hanging on a left wall and podi
Evanston Police Department gives update on crime trends, community relations to City Council
Gray sign with white lettering and green trees in the background.
Senior-only DMV service center to open at Evanston Civic Center
An exterior photo of Margarita Inn.
Cook County officials designate $7 million purchase of Margarita Inn
Two fountains at the center of a pond spew water as ducks swim by.
Evanston receives grant to improve urban forest health in waterside parks
Hand pushes timesheet card into machine with blue background.
City Council delays Fair Workweek Ordinance until Jan. 2024
More in Latest Stories
Heather Metz (left) talks with McCormick freshman Liv Bernstein (right). Metz launched a Northwestern outpost of mindyKNOWS, a St. Louis-founded business where parents can subscribe to have a local available to assist their college student.
Chicken soup, cupcakes, but no ironing: Meet NU students’ new mom away from home
The Technological Institute. McCormick Prof. Jonathan Rivnay leads device development as a co-principal investigator on the project.
$45 million granted to NU cancer therapy device project
The new initiative is a collaboration between Northwestern, Penn State University and the University of Minnesota.
Big Ten Academic Alliance seeks to ensure equity with Open Educational Resources
Sophomore Ethan Tseng hits the ball. Tseng led the ‘Cats with a fourth-place individual finish at the Windon Memorial Classic.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern places sixth in Windon Memorial Classic
Juniors Ava Earl and Anna Hightower run in a race. Earl finished in the top-70 at the Virginia Invitational over the weekend.
Cross Country: Northwestern finishes middle of the pack at Virginia Invitational
Graduate student defender Reese Mayer kicks the ball. Northwestern’s men’s soccer team slotted in at 16th in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.
Soccer: Northwestern men’s soccer slides to 16th, women’s soccer drops out of latest United Soccer Coaches poll
More in Top Stories
The University’s new application asks applicants which backgrounds and identities have impacted how they see themselves engaging with the NU community.
Northwestern adapts new application process in wake of Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
The new Kresge Cafe. Now partnered with Vega Coffee, the new-look cafe presents a more colorful display than the prior space.
Vega Coffee opens new location at Kresge Cafe
A rendering of the renovated Feldman Media Suite. The studio closed this summer for renovations.
Renovated MFC broadcast studio to open in early 2024
A Hispanic Heritage Month display at EPL. The observance is a yearly celebration that acknowledges and celebrates the contributions, history and culture of Hispanic Americans.
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Evanston’s growing Latine population
With the new Pretrial Fairness Act, if a judge decides the defendant does not present a risk to public safety or a likelihood of evading legal authorities, they will be released from jail without having to post bond.
Illinois becomes first state to eliminate cash bail
A.J. Henning celebrates with his teammates after a big play. NU’s comeback victory over Minnesota showed its ability to fight back, regardless of the situation and circumstances.
Agarwal: With its back against the wall, NU’s fourth quarter resilience showed its ability to compete in 2023
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in